10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

With many American families struggling with high rent, credit card debt and student loans, it might be difficult to find an affordable place to lay down roots. Finding a place to live with good-paying jobs and affordable housing is certainly a delicate balance. Many U.S. cities have one or the other, with American families assuming that a city with decent wages will come with high housing costs. But luckily, there are plenty of cities that offer the best of both worlds.

To identify cities in the U.S. that have plenty of jobs and cheap housing, GOBankingRates gathered information on the 200 biggest housing markets in the U.S., according to Zillow. We gathered data available regarding the typical home value and monthly rent as of February 2023, as well as its Metro Statistical Area unemployment rate, according to the December 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The 10 cities in the final ranking have values lower than the U.S. national average in all of the above factors. Additional data on labor force participation and livability score was gathered from the American Community Survey and AreaVibes. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 14, 2023.

Find out if your city has cheap housing and job opportunities.

Birmingham, Alabama

Typical home value: $90,289

$90,289 Typical rent: $1,184

$1,184 2022 unemployment rate: 2.0

2.0 Labor force participation rate: 58.9%

58.9% Median household income: $51,254

$51,254 Livability score: 65

Evansville, Indiana

Typical home value: $168,401

$168,401 Typical rent: $826

$826 2022 unemployment rate: 2.3%

2.3% Labor force participation rate: 62.3%

62.3% Median household income: $57,321

$57,321 Livability score: 58

Springfield, Missouri

Typical home value: $213,892

$213,892 Typical rent: $1,227

$1,227 2022 unemployment rate: 1.9%

1.9% Labor force participation rate: 63.8%

63.8% Median household income: $55,156

$55,156 Livability score: 62

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Typical home value: $202,934

$202,934 Typical rent: $1,121

$1,121 2022 unemployment rate: 2.2%

2.2% Labor force participation rate: 64.9%

64.9% Median household income: $67,090

$67,090 Livability score: 75

Huntsville, Alabama

Typical home value: $257,800

$257,800 Typical rent: $1,434

$1,434 2022 unemployment rate: 1.8%

1.8% Labor force participation rate: 62.2%

62.2% Median household income: $84,059

$84,059 Livability score: 79

Montgomery, Alabama

Typical home value: $127,789

$127,789 Typical rent: $1,168

$1,168 2022 unemployment rate: 2.5%

2.5% Labor force participation rate: 59.6%

59.6% Median household income: $60,908

$60,908 Livability score: 65

Lincoln, Nebraska

Typical home value: $259,208

$259,208 Typical rent: $1,199

$1,199 2022 unemployment rate: 2.1%

2.1% Labor force participation rate: 71.1%

71.1% Median household income: $83,418

$83,418 Livability score: 78

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Typical home value: $173,931

$173,931 Typical rent: $1,160

$1,160 2022 unemployment rate: 2.4%

2.4% Labor force participation rate: 64.1%

64.1% Median household income: $52,784

$52,784 Livability score: 61

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Typical home value: $302,956

$302,956 Typical rent: $1,178

$1,178 2022 unemployment rate: 2%

2% Labor force participation rate: 74.4%

74.4% Median household income: $85,908

$85,908 Livability score: 70

Indianapolis, Indiana

Typical home value: $216,351

$216,351 Typical rent: $1,307

$1,307 2019 unemployment rate: 2.2%

2.2% Labor force participation rate: 67.8%

67.8% Median household income: $68,575

$68,575 Livability score: 65

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to identify cities in the U.S. that have plenty of jobs and cheap housing, GOBankingRates gathered information on the top 200 biggest housing markets in the U.S., according to Zillow. To be considered for ranking, each city had to have data available on: (1) its February 2023 typical home value, according to Zillow, (2) its February 2023 typical monthly rent, according to Zillow and (3) its Metro Statistical Area unemployment rate, according to the December 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The 65 cities in the final ranking have values lower than the U.S. national average in all 3 of the above factors. The highlighted cities were then scored on all three factors and ranked against each other, with factors (1) and (2) carrying half as much weight as factor (3). Supplemental information was also provided on the final ten cities including: labor force participation rate (for the population 16+), median household income from the 2021 American Community Survey and livability score from AreaVibes. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 14, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

