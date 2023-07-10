News & Insights

10 US Cities Where Rent Prices Are Falling the Fastest

July 10, 2023 — 08:01 am EDT

For the first time in several years, rents are starting to cool off. New data from Realtor.com shows monthly rents dipped 0.5% year over year in May 2023. The median rent is now $1,739 in the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas.

Which cities are seeing the biggest rent declines? These are the 10 cities where rent prices are falling the fastest.

Virginia Beach’s coastal skyline with hotels and condominium towers, and with the Virginia Beach coastline and people in the foreground.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Median rent price: $1,436
  • Year-over-year change: -1.6%

Seattle, Washington, USA downtown skyline at night with Mt.

Seattle

  • Median rent price: $2,112
  • Year-over-year change: -1.8%

Stock photograph of the Skyline of downtown Denver Colorado USA at twilight blue hour.

Denver

  • Median rent price: $1,969
  • Year-over-year change: -3.0%
downtown Atlanta Georgia skyline

Atlanta

  • Median rent price: $1,660
  • Year-over-year change: -3.1%

Drone Aerial of Downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, NC, USA Skyline.

Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Median rent price: $1,576
  • Year-over-year change: -3.5%
Aerial View of Tampa Skyline, Florida.

Tampa, Florida

  • Median rent price: $1,793
  • Year-over-year change: -4.0%

Aerial drone views perfect reflections of boue sky and puffy white summer clouds along austin texas skyline cityscape.

Austin, Texas

  • Median rent price: $1,641
  • Year-over-year change: -5.6%
Cityscape skyline view of office buildings and apartment condominiums in downtown Phoenix Arizona USA.

Phoenix

  • Median rent price: $1,663
  • Year-over-year change: -5.7%

View of Riverside, California.

Riverside, California

  • Median rent price: $2,302
  • Year-over-year change: -5.9%
Aerial view of Las Vegas strip at sunrise on July 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas

  • Median rent price: $1,531
  • Year-over-year change: -6.0%

