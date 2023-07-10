10 US Cities Where Rent Prices Are Falling the Fastest

For the first time in several years, rents are starting to cool off. New data from Realtor.com shows monthly rents dipped 0.5% year over year in May 2023. The median rent is now $1,739 in the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas.

Which cities are seeing the biggest rent declines? These are the 10 cities where rent prices are falling the fastest.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Median rent price: $1,436

$1,436 Year-over-year change: -1.6%

Seattle

Median rent price: $2,112

$2,112 Year-over-year change: -1.8%

Denver

Median rent price: $1,969

$1,969 Year-over-year change: -3.0%

Atlanta

Median rent price: $1,660

$1,660 Year-over-year change: -3.1%

Charlotte, North Carolina

Median rent price: $1,576

$1,576 Year-over-year change: -3.5%

Tampa, Florida

Median rent price: $1,793

$1,793 Year-over-year change: -4.0%

Austin, Texas

Median rent price: $1,641

$1,641 Year-over-year change: -5.6%

Phoenix

Median rent price: $1,663

$1,663 Year-over-year change: -5.7%

Riverside, California

Median rent price: $2,302

$2,302 Year-over-year change: -5.9%

Las Vegas

Median rent price: $1,531

$1,531 Year-over-year change: -6.0%

