10 US Cities Where Mortgage Payments Have Dropped the Most Since 2023

Mortgage rates are lower than they’ve been in years, thanks to recent Fed cuts. The average 30-year rate now sits at 6.27%, down from 7.19% in 2023, making homeownership more affordable in many U.S. cities.

The combination of lower rates, increased inventory, and slower price growth has helped reduce monthly mortgage payments over the past two years — and in some cities, buyers are saving thousands annually, according to a new Zoocasa study.

To find the cities where mortgage payments have dropped the most, Zoocasa analyzed average monthly mortgage payments in 100 cities, comparing September 2025 to September 2023. Calculations were based on a median-priced single-family home with 20% down, and a 30-year fixed mortgage at 6.3% and 7.19%.

Here’s a look at where buyers are saving big on mortgage payments compared to 2023.

North Port-Sarasota, Florida

Average mortgage payment (2025): $2,278

$2,278 Average mortgage payment (2023): $2,848

$2,848 Difference: -$570

Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida

Average mortgage payment (2025): $1,904

$1,904 Average mortgage payment (2023): $2,382

$2,382 Difference: -$477

Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Average mortgage payment (2025): $2,289

$2,289 Average mortgage payment (2023): $2,688

$2,688 Difference: -$399

Denver

Average mortgage payment (2025): $3,304

$3,304 Average mortgage payment (2023): $3,659

$3,659 Difference: -$355

Austin, Texas

Average mortgage payment (2025): $2,435

$2,435 Average mortgage payment (2023): $2,692

$2,692 Difference: -$257

Raleigh, North Carolina

Average mortgage payment (2025): $2,330

$2,330 Average mortgage payment (2023): $2,558

$2,558 Difference: -$228

Dallas

Average mortgage payment (2025): $1,895

$1,895 Average mortgage payment (2023): $2,115

$2,115 Difference: -$220

Tampa, Florida

Average mortgage payment (2025): $2,005

$2,005 Average mortgage payment (2023): $2,224

$2,224 Difference: -$218

Lakeland, Florida

Average mortgage payment (2025): $1,609

$1,609 Average mortgage payment (2023): $1,822

$1,822 Difference: -$213

Portland, Oregon

Average mortgage payment (2025): $3,044

$3,044 Average mortgage payment (2023): $3,252

$3,252 Difference: -$207

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Zoocasa and is accurate as of Sept. 30, 2025.

