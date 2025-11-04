Personal Finance

10 US Cities Where Mortgage Payments Have Dropped the Most Since 2023

November 04, 2025 — 08:04 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

Mortgage rates are lower than they’ve been in years, thanks to recent Fed cuts. The average 30-year rate now sits at 6.27%, down from 7.19% in 2023, making homeownership more affordable in many U.S. cities.

The combination of lower rates, increased inventory, and slower price growth has helped reduce monthly mortgage payments over the past two years — and in some cities, buyers are saving thousands annually, according to a new Zoocasa study.

To find the cities where mortgage payments have dropped the most, Zoocasa analyzed average monthly mortgage payments in 100 cities, comparing September 2025 to September 2023. Calculations were based on a median-priced single-family home with 20% down, and a 30-year fixed mortgage at 6.3% and 7.19%.

Here’s a look at where buyers are saving big on mortgage payments compared to 2023.

Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, FL #1 Beach in the USA.

North Port-Sarasota, Florida

  • Average mortgage payment (2025): $2,278
  • Average mortgage payment (2023): $2,848
  • Difference: -$570

beach park in Cape Coral FL.

Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida

  • Average mortgage payment (2025): $1,904
  • Average mortgage payment (2023): $2,382
  • Difference: -$477

Durham, NC skyline with the Hill building on the left and Durham Centre on the right.

Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina

  • Average mortgage payment (2025): $2,289
  • Average mortgage payment (2023): $2,688
  • Difference: -$399
Sunset over Denver cityscape, aerial view from the city park.

Denver

  • Average mortgage payment (2025): $3,304
  • Average mortgage payment (2023): $3,659
  • Difference: -$355

Downtown Skyline of Austin, Texas in USA - Image.

Austin, Texas

  • Average mortgage payment (2025): $2,435
  • Average mortgage payment (2023): $2,692
  • Difference: -$257
A colorful downtown Raleigh, North Carolina cityscape view from a park in spring.

Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Average mortgage payment (2025): $2,330
  • Average mortgage payment (2023): $2,558
  • Difference: -$228

springtime urban skyline; clean city skyline; refreshing urban scene; springtime in Texas.

Dallas

  • Average mortgage payment (2025): $1,895
  • Average mortgage payment (2023): $2,115
  • Difference: -$220
Tampa Florida River Boat

Tampa, Florida

  • Average mortgage payment (2025): $2,005
  • Average mortgage payment (2023): $2,224
  • Difference: -$218

Lakeland, Florida, USA downtown cityscape on the lake at twilight.

Lakeland, Florida

  • Average mortgage payment (2025): $1,609
  • Average mortgage payment (2023): $1,822
  • Difference: -$213
Hawthorne bridge on Willamette river with cityscape and skyline in portland - Image.

Portland, Oregon

  • Average mortgage payment (2025): $3,044
  • Average mortgage payment (2023): $3,252
  • Difference: -$207

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Zoocasa and is accurate as of Sept. 30, 2025.

