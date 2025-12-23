Personal Finance

10 US Cities Where Luxury Real Estate Prices Are Plummeting

December 23, 2025 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

Luxury real estate isn’t immune to market shifts, and in some U.S. cities, prices for high-end homes are dropping fast. According to Realtor.com, the benchmark for luxury homes fell 1.6% in October to $1.22 million, down 2.2% from a year ago. But in certain markets, the decline is far steeper, as sellers drop prices to shorten time on the market and boost home sales.

Here’s a look at the 10 places where luxury home prices have plummeted the most over the past year.

Maui, Hawaii, USA - March 15, 2012: People paddle outrigger canoes off the beach at sunrise.

1. Kahului-Wailuku, Hawaii

  • Starting price for a luxury home: $3,791,000
  • Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -19.9%

Watch Out: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 7 Places To Avoid Buying a House in 2026

Read Next: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

New detached houses in a new residential district in Summerville, near Charleston, South Carolina, USA on a sunny day.

2. Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina

  • Starting price for a luxury home: $1,994,500
  • Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -13.1%

Learn More: America’s Youngest Wealthiest Suburbs

Late afternoon aerial panorama of Atlantic city along the boardwalk.

3. Atlantic City-Hammonton, New Jersey

  • Starting price for a luxury home: $2,324,950
  • Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -13%
A row of houses in the Austin, Texas area on a sunny day

4. Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, Texas

  • Starting price for a luxury home: $1,332,650
  • Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -11%
Port St. Lucie, Fla.

5. Port St. Lucie, Florida

  • Starting price for a luxury home: $1,011,473
  • Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -9%
Cape Coral, Florida, U.S.A

6. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida

  • Starting price for a luxury home: $1,057,360
  • Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -7.8%
Elegant townhouses and luxury apartment buildings in Upper East Side, Manhattan, New York City, NY, USA.

7. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey

  • Starting price for a luxury home: $3,017,194
  • Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -7.7%
Connecticut-Stamford

8. Bridgeport-Stamford-Danbury, Connecticut

  • Starting price for a luxury home: $4,249,600
  • Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -7.5%
California-Oxnard

9. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California

  • Starting price for a luxury home: $2,999,999
  • Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -6.5%
Long Beach beach house, Naples - Long Beach, California, Naples Island, patio set, patio furniture, outdoors furniture.

10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California

  • Starting price for a luxury home: $3,996,297
  • Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -6.3%

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Realtor.com and is accurate as of October 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 US Cities Where Luxury Real Estate Prices Are Plummeting

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.