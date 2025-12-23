10 US Cities Where Luxury Real Estate Prices Are Plummeting

Luxury real estate isn’t immune to market shifts, and in some U.S. cities, prices for high-end homes are dropping fast. According to Realtor.com, the benchmark for luxury homes fell 1.6% in October to $1.22 million, down 2.2% from a year ago. But in certain markets, the decline is far steeper, as sellers drop prices to shorten time on the market and boost home sales.
Here’s a look at the 10 places where luxury home prices have plummeted the most over the past year.
1. Kahului-Wailuku, Hawaii
- Starting price for a luxury home: $3,791,000
- Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -19.9%
2. Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina
- Starting price for a luxury home: $1,994,500
- Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -13.1%
3. Atlantic City-Hammonton, New Jersey
- Starting price for a luxury home: $2,324,950
- Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -13%
4. Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, Texas
- Starting price for a luxury home: $1,332,650
- Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -11%
5. Port St. Lucie, Florida
- Starting price for a luxury home: $1,011,473
- Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -9%
6. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida
- Starting price for a luxury home: $1,057,360
- Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -7.8%
7. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey
- Starting price for a luxury home: $3,017,194
- Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -7.7%
8. Bridgeport-Stamford-Danbury, Connecticut
- Starting price for a luxury home: $4,249,600
- Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -7.5%
9. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California
- Starting price for a luxury home: $2,999,999
- Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -6.5%
10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California
- Starting price for a luxury home: $3,996,297
- Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -6.3%
Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Realtor.com and is accurate as of October 2025.
