10 US Cities Where Luxury Real Estate Prices Are Plummeting

Luxury real estate isn’t immune to market shifts, and in some U.S. cities, prices for high-end homes are dropping fast. According to Realtor.com, the benchmark for luxury homes fell 1.6% in October to $1.22 million, down 2.2% from a year ago. But in certain markets, the decline is far steeper, as sellers drop prices to shorten time on the market and boost home sales.

Here’s a look at the 10 places where luxury home prices have plummeted the most over the past year.

1. Kahului-Wailuku, Hawaii

Starting price for a luxury home: $3,791,000

$3,791,000 Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -19.9%

Watch Out: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 7 Places To Avoid Buying a House in 2026

Read Next: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

2. Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina

Starting price for a luxury home: $1,994,500

$1,994,500 Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -13.1%

Learn More: America’s Youngest Wealthiest Suburbs

3. Atlantic City-Hammonton, New Jersey

Starting price for a luxury home: $2,324,950

$2,324,950 Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -13%

4. Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, Texas

Starting price for a luxury home: $1,332,650

$1,332,650 Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -11%

5. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Starting price for a luxury home: $1,011,473

$1,011,473 Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -9%

6. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida

Starting price for a luxury home: $1,057,360

$1,057,360 Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -7.8%

7. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey

Starting price for a luxury home: $3,017,194

$3,017,194 Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -7.7%

8. Bridgeport-Stamford-Danbury, Connecticut

Starting price for a luxury home: $4,249,600

$4,249,600 Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -7.5%

9. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California

Starting price for a luxury home: $2,999,999

$2,999,999 Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -6.5%

10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California

Starting price for a luxury home: $3,996,297

$3,996,297 Year-over-year price change for the top 10% of listings: -6.3%

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Realtor.com and is accurate as of October 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 US Cities Where Luxury Real Estate Prices Are Plummeting

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.