10 US Cities Where Apartments Are Getting Bigger

There are a lot of pros to living in an apartment, but there are also cons — a common one being that one’s apartment is “too small.” The more populated the city, the smaller the apartment, right? Well, actually, no. RentCafe’s 2025 analysis of the average apartment size in the U.S. found that Seattle, which has a population of 765,000 (the 18th most populous city in the U.S.), has the smallest new apartment, with units averaging 649 square feet. The average apartment in Los Angeles, the second most populous city in the U.S., with a population of close to 4 million, is 789 square feet.
Generally, apartments are getting bigger. RentCafe noted that the average apartment size in the U.S. increased in 2024. These are the 10 cities with the roomiest new apartments. Using data from RentCafe, GOBankingRates found the average square footage and the monthly rent in each city.
10. Lewisville, Texas
- Average size of new apartments: 890 square feet
- Square footage increase between 2015 and 2024: 13
- Average monthly rent: $1,511
9. Tucson, Arizona
- Average size of new apartments: 732 square feet
- Square footage increase between 2015 and 2024: 14
- Average monthly rent: $1,254
8. Columbus, Ohio
- Average size of new apartments: 883 square feet
- Square footage increase between 2015 and 2024: 15
- Average monthly rent: $1,339
7. Wilmington, North Carolina
- Average size of new apartments: 966 square feet
- Square footage increase between 2015 and 2024: 15
- Average monthly rent: $1,639
6. Greensboro, North Carolina
- Average size of new apartments: 946 square feet
- Square footage increase between 2015 and 2024: 15
- Average monthly rent: $1,307
5. St. Petersburg, Florida
- Average size of new apartments: 917 square feet
- Square footage increase between 2015 and 2024: 22
- Average monthly rent: $3,353
4. Queens, New York
- Average size of new apartments: 722 square feet
- Square footage increase between 2015 and 2024: 39
- Average monthly rent: $3,194
3. Cleveland
- Average size of new apartments: 794 square feet.
- Square footage increase between 2015 and 2024: 57
- Average monthly rent: $1,540
2. San Francisco
- Average size of new apartments: 741 square feet
- Square footage increase between 2015 and 2024: 59
- Average monthly rent: $3,441
1. Marietta, Georgia
- Average size of new apartments: 1,034 square feet
- Square footage increase between 2015 and 2024: 100
- Average monthly rent: $1,626
