10 US Cities Where Apartments Are Getting Bigger

There are a lot of pros to living in an apartment, but there are also cons — a common one being that one’s apartment is “too small.” The more populated the city, the smaller the apartment, right? Well, actually, no. RentCafe’s 2025 analysis of the average apartment size in the U.S. found that Seattle, which has a population of 765,000 (the 18th most populous city in the U.S.), has the smallest new apartment, with units averaging 649 square feet. The average apartment in Los Angeles, the second most populous city in the U.S., with a population of close to 4 million, is 789 square feet.

Find Out: Renting vs. Owning a Home: Which Will Be Cheaper in 2025?

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Generally, apartments are getting bigger. RentCafe noted that the average apartment size in the U.S. increased in 2024. These are the 10 cities with the roomiest new apartments. Using data from RentCafe, GOBankingRates found the average square footage and the monthly rent in each city.

10. Lewisville, Texas

Average size of new apartments: 890 square feet

890 square feet Square footage increase between 2015 and 2024: 13

13 Average monthly rent: $1,511

Discover More: Real Estate Agents Explain Why You Should Never Invest in These 7 Home Features

9. Tucson, Arizona

Average size of new apartments: 732 square feet

732 square feet Square footage increase between 2015 and 2024: 14

14 Average monthly rent: $1,254

8. Columbus, Ohio

Average size of new apartments: 883 square feet

883 square feet Square footage increase between 2015 and 2024: 15

15 Average monthly rent: $1,339

7. Wilmington, North Carolina

Average size of new apartments: 966 square feet

966 square feet Square footage increase between 2015 and 2024: 15

15 Average monthly rent: $1,639

6. Greensboro, North Carolina

Average size of new apartments: 946 square feet

946 square feet Square footage increase between 2015 and 2024: 15

15 Average monthly rent: $1,307

5. St. Petersburg, Florida

Average size of new apartments: 917 square feet

917 square feet Square footage increase between 2015 and 2024: 22

22 Average monthly rent: $3,353

4. Queens, New York

Average size of new apartments: 722 square feet

722 square feet Square footage increase between 2015 and 2024: 39

39 Average monthly rent: $3,194

3. Cleveland

Average size of new apartments: 794 square feet.

794 square feet. Square footage increase between 2015 and 2024: 57

57 Average monthly rent: $1,540

2. San Francisco

Average size of new apartments: 741 square feet

741 square feet Square footage increase between 2015 and 2024: 59

59 Average monthly rent: $3,441

1. Marietta, Georgia

Average size of new apartments: 1,034 square feet

1,034 square feet Square footage increase between 2015 and 2024: 100

100 Average monthly rent: $1,626

More From GOBankingRates

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 US Cities Where Apartments Are Getting Bigger

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.