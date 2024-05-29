10 US Cities With the Most Airbnbs — Is Buying One a Good Idea?

Airbnbs are a popular alternative to hotels. Travelers book a reservation online for a room or an entire house. Many travelers prefer them because they have more space and privacy than a hotel. The rental is often a fully-appointed investment property used solely for hosting guests. Compared to hotels, Airbnb owners have fewer costs and less stringent requirements for safety and accessibility.

We looked at ten U.S. cities with the most Airbnbs to see if the popularity and cost structure make buying one a good idea.

Cities With the Most Airbnbs

​​The key metrics in calculating the return on investment (ROI) for an Airbnb include the rate that is charged for each day and the average occupancy rate. Rabbu is a company that evaluates the market potential and return of Airbnbs. The Rabbu ROI Score is included in the metrics for each city.

Kissimmee, Florida

Number of Listings: 10,746

10,746 Average Occupancy: 52%

52% Average Daily Rate: $183

$183 Rabbu ROI Score: 57 (Fair)

Miami, Florida

Number of Listings: 7,746

7,746 Average Occupancy: 43%

43% Average Daily Rate: $212

$212 Rabbu ROI Score: 46 (Fair)

Austin, Texas

Number of Listings: 6,902

6,902 Average Occupancy: 43%

43% Average Daily Rate: $236

$236 Rabbu ROI Score: 42 (Fair)

San Diego, California

Number of Listings: 6,238

6,238 Average Occupancy: 57%

57% Average Daily Rate: $292

$292 Rabbu ROI Score: 43 (Fair)

Las Vegas, Nevada

Number of Listings: 6,119

6,119 Average Occupancy: 50%

50% Average Daily Rate: $280

$280 Rabbu ROI Score: 48 (Fair)

Nashville, Tennessee

Number of Listings: 5,971

5,971 Average Occupancy: 50%

50% Average Daily Rate: $280

$280 Rabbu ROI Score: 48 (Fair)

Houston, Texas

Number of Listings: 5,767

5,767 Average Occupancy: 44%

44% Average Daily Rate: $160

$160 Rabbu ROI Score: 43 (Fair)

Los Angeles, California

Number of Listings: 4,978

4,978 Average Occupancy: $233

$233 Average Daily Rate: 53%

53% Rabbu ROI Score: 35 (Low)

Davenport, Florida

Number of Listings: 4,711

4,711 Average Occupancy: 51%

51% Average Daily Rate: $186

$186 Rabbu ROI Score: 58 (Fair)

Atlanta, Georgia

Number of Listings: 4,636

4,636 Average Occupancy: 43%

43% Average Daily Rate: $167

$167 Rabbu ROI Score: 37 (Low)

A Good Idea?

The scores for these cities aren’t very impressive. Then again, even in a popular city like Honolulu, Hawaii, with only 3,714 listings, the Rabbu ROI Score is 51 (Fair), which begs the question, Is buying an Airbnb a good idea?

Investors look at the ROI as one factor in deciding on an investment. While none of the cities has better than a Fair ROI, whether or not an AirBNB investment is a good idea depends upon the other available investment opportunities, the timeframe and the risk of losing the money invested.

The best way to decide is to take the estimated annual net income for the amount invested and compare that to the estimated annual net income for a different investment of the same amount. Factor in any preferences for liquidity and personal involvement in tending to the investment to reach a decision.

