10 Unexpected Cities Seeing the Fastest Rent Hikes

You expect to pay top dollar to rent a home in New York or Los Angeles, but many smaller cities are catching up fast. Rent prices have skyrocketed over the past year and have continued to surge in early 2023.

Housing Market 2023: Prices Are Now So High That Banks Are Losing Money on Mortgages

Learn: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

As of April 2023, the typical monthly rent in the U.S. was $2,013, according to Zillow. The typical change in rent from last year was 5.3%.

While some cities on this list are still enjoying average rents well below the U.S. average -- at least for now -- all had year-to-date changes in rent notably higher than average.

At least geographically, the cities don't have much in common. They're located all across the U.S., and some are suburbs of larger cities, one is a beach town and others offer a strongly suburban feel.

Regardless, they're all united by skyrocketing rents. There's no way to tell if this trend will hold, but any rent controlled apartments in these areas are likely more attractive than ever right now.

Keep reading to find out where rent is surging in the U.S. -- in places where you'd least expect it.

Burke, Virginia

March 2023 rent: $2,733

$2,733 January 2023 rent: $2,513

$2,513 March 2022 rent: $2,653

$2,653 Year-over-year change in rent (percent): 3.01%

3.01% Year-over-year change in rent: $80

$80 Year-to-date change in rent (percent): 8.76%

8.76% Year-to-date change in rent: $220

Find: 5 Affordable Up-and-Coming US Locations To Buy Vacation Property in 2023

I'm a Real Estate Agent: 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer

Normal, Illinois

March 2023 rent: $1,189

$1,189 January 2023 rent: $1,092

$1,092 March 2022 rent: $960

$960 Year-over-year change in rent (percent): 23.78%

23.78% Year-over-year change in rent: $228

$228 Year-to-date change in rent (percent): 8.88%

8.88% Year-to-date change in rent: $97

Housing Market: Should Older Americans Rent in Retirement Instead of Paying a Mortgage?

Gainesville, Georgia

March 2023 rent: $1,716

$1,716 January 2023 rent: $1,576

$1,576 March 2022 rent: $1,594

$1,594 Year-over-year change in rent (percent): 7.70%

7.70% Year-over-year change in rent: $123

$123 Year-to-date change in rent (percent): 8.91%

8.91% Year-to-date change in rent: $140

Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota

March 2023 rent: $1,732

$1,732 January 2023 rent: $1,587

$1,587 March 2022 rent: $1,566

$1,566 Year-over-year change in rent (percent): 10.64%

10.64% Year-over-year change in rent: $167

$167 Year-to-date change in rent (percent): 9.18%

9.18% Year-to-date change in rent: $146

Rocky Mount, North Carolina

March 2023 rent: $1,199

$1,199 January 2023 rent: $1,087

$1,087 March 2022 rent: $1,043

$1,043 Year-over-year change in rent (percent): 14.91%

14.91% Year-over-year change in rent: $156

$156 Year-to-date change in rent (percent): 10.29%

10.29% Year-to-date change in rent: $112

Pasadena, Maryland

March 2023 rent: $2,214

$2,214 January 2023 rent: $2,004

$2,004 March 2022 rent: $2,101

$2,101 Year-over-year change in rent (percent): 5.36%

5.36% Year-over-year change in rent: $113

$113 Year-to-date change in rent (percent): 10.49%

10.49% Year-to-date change in rent: $210

Take Our Poll: Who Has Given You the Best Money Advice You Have Ever Received?

Navarre, Florida

March 2023 rent: $2,199

$2,199 January 2023 rent: $1,968

$1,968 March 2022 rent: $1,919

$1,919 Year-over-year change in rent (percent): 14.55%

14.55% Year-over-year change in rent: $279

$279 Year-to-date change in rent (percent): 11.72%

11.72% Year-to-date change in rent: $231

Laramie, Wyoming

March 2023 rent: $881

$881 January 2023 rent: $787

$787 March 2022 rent: $766

$766 Year-over-year change in rent (percent): 15.14%

15.14% Year-over-year change in rent: $116

$116 Year-to-date change in rent (percent): 11.95%

11.95% Year-to-date change in rent: $94

Granbury, Texas

March 2023 rent: $1,806

$1,806 January 2023 rent: $1,611

$1,611 March 2022 rent: $1,563

$1,563 Year-over-year change in rent (percent): 15.55%

15.55% Year-over-year change in rent: $243

$243 Year-to-date change in rent (percent): 12.10%

12.10% Year-to-date change in rent: $195

Denison, Texas

March 2023 rent: $1,315

$1,315 January 2023 rent: $1,120

$1,120 March 2022 rent: $1,060

$1,060 Year-over-year change in rent (percent): 24.13%

24.13% Year-over-year change in rent: $256

$256 Year-to-date change in rent (percent): 17.46%

17.46% Year-to-date change in rent: $195

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used Zillow's March 2023 rental data and looked at all markets with a size ranking below 2,000 (meaning they are not one of the 2,000 largest markets). From there, we found the 30 places with the largest year-to-date percent change in rent, that also had a positive year-over-year percent change in rent. All data was collected and is accurate as of May 9, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Unexpected Cities Seeing the Fastest Rent Hikes

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.