News & Insights

Personal Finance

10 Unexpected Cities Seeing the Fastest Rent Hikes

May 16, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Jennifer Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

You expect to pay top dollar to rent a home in New York or Los Angeles, but many smaller cities are catching up fast. Rent prices have skyrocketed over the past year and have continued to surge in early 2023.

Housing Market 2023: Prices Are Now So High That Banks Are Losing Money on Mortgages
Learn: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

As of April 2023, the typical monthly rent in the U.S. was $2,013, according to Zillow. The typical change in rent from last year was 5.3%.

While some cities on this list are still enjoying average rents well below the U.S. average -- at least for now -- all had year-to-date changes in rent notably higher than average.

At least geographically, the cities don't have much in common. They're located all across the U.S., and some are suburbs of larger cities, one is a beach town and others offer a strongly suburban feel.

Regardless, they're all united by skyrocketing rents. There's no way to tell if this trend will hold, but any rent controlled apartments in these areas are likely more attractive than ever right now.

Keep reading to find out where rent is surging in the U.S. -- in places where you'd least expect it.

Young homeowner woman sitting on a sofa with a young female student who wants to rent an apartment to live in while she is studying in college and discussing price terms and obligations.

Burke, Virginia

  • March 2023 rent: $2,733
  • January 2023 rent: $2,513
  • March 2022 rent: $2,653
  • Year-over-year change in rent (percent): 3.01%
  • Year-over-year change in rent: $80
  • Year-to-date change in rent (percent): 8.76%
  • Year-to-date change in rent: $220

Find: 5 Affordable Up-and-Coming US Locations To Buy Vacation Property in 2023
I'm a Real Estate Agent: 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer

Reflection of lights in a lake with tree branches above in Bloomington, Illinois - Image.

Normal, Illinois

  • March 2023 rent: $1,189
  • January 2023 rent: $1,092
  • March 2022 rent: $960
  • Year-over-year change in rent (percent): 23.78%
  • Year-over-year change in rent: $228
  • Year-to-date change in rent (percent): 8.88%
  • Year-to-date change in rent: $97

Housing Market: Should Older Americans Rent in Retirement Instead of Paying a Mortgage?

Sunset over Lake Lanier in Gainesville, Georgia.

Gainesville, Georgia

  • March 2023 rent: $1,716
  • January 2023 rent: $1,576
  • March 2022 rent: $1,594
  • Year-over-year change in rent (percent): 7.70%
  • Year-over-year change in rent: $123
  • Year-to-date change in rent (percent): 8.91%
  • Year-to-date change in rent: $140
Minnesota-St-Paul

Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota

  • March 2023 rent: $1,732
  • January 2023 rent: $1,587
  • March 2022 rent: $1,566
  • Year-over-year change in rent (percent): 10.64%
  • Year-over-year change in rent: $167
  • Year-to-date change in rent (percent): 9.18%
  • Year-to-date change in rent: $146
CSX train passes through downtown Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

Rocky Mount, North Carolina

  • March 2023 rent: $1,199
  • January 2023 rent: $1,087
  • March 2022 rent: $1,043
  • Year-over-year change in rent (percent): 14.91%
  • Year-over-year change in rent: $156
  • Year-to-date change in rent (percent): 10.29%
  • Year-to-date change in rent: $112
Aerial scenic view of the Chesapeake Bay in Pasadena, Maryland, on a warm evening in the springtime.

Pasadena, Maryland

  • March 2023 rent: $2,214
  • January 2023 rent: $2,004
  • March 2022 rent: $2,101
  • Year-over-year change in rent (percent): 5.36%
  • Year-over-year change in rent: $113
  • Year-to-date change in rent (percent): 10.49%
  • Year-to-date change in rent: $210

Take Our Poll: Who Has Given You the Best Money Advice You Have Ever Received?

Beautiful colorful morning scene of a marona in Pensacola, Florida with fluffy clouds.

Navarre, Florida

  • March 2023 rent: $2,199
  • January 2023 rent: $1,968
  • March 2022 rent: $1,919
  • Year-over-year change in rent (percent): 14.55%
  • Year-over-year change in rent: $279
  • Year-to-date change in rent (percent): 11.72%
  • Year-to-date change in rent: $231
Laramie, Wyoming, USA - March 30, 2013: Downtown Laramie, Wyoming with a cyclist and other people.

Laramie, Wyoming

  • March 2023 rent: $881
  • January 2023 rent: $787
  • March 2022 rent: $766
  • Year-over-year change in rent (percent): 15.14%
  • Year-over-year change in rent: $116
  • Year-to-date change in rent (percent): 11.95%
  • Year-to-date change in rent: $94
Cheerful African Woman Opening Door Welcoming You Standing At Home stock photo

Granbury, Texas

  • March 2023 rent: $1,806
  • January 2023 rent: $1,611
  • March 2022 rent: $1,563
  • Year-over-year change in rent (percent): 15.55%
  • Year-over-year change in rent: $243
  • Year-to-date change in rent (percent): 12.10%
  • Year-to-date change in rent: $195
Estate agent showround stock photo

Denison, Texas

  • March 2023 rent: $1,315
  • January 2023 rent: $1,120
  • March 2022 rent: $1,060
  • Year-over-year change in rent (percent): 24.13%
  • Year-over-year change in rent: $256
  • Year-to-date change in rent (percent): 17.46%
  • Year-to-date change in rent: $195

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used Zillow's March 2023 rental data and looked at all markets with a size ranking below 2,000 (meaning they are not one of the 2,000 largest markets). From there, we found the 30 places with the largest year-to-date percent change in rent, that also had a positive year-over-year percent change in rent. All data was collected and is accurate as of May 9, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Unexpected Cities Seeing the Fastest Rent Hikes

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.