10 Under-the-Radar Healthcare Stocks With Incredible Growth Potential

There's a strong case that healthcare is the most important sector in the stock market. These companies deliver innovative therapies and medical technologies that are often life-saving.

Investors stand to benefit as healthcare leaders and emerging players address the needs of an aging global population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Here are 10 under-the-radar healthcare stocks that could be great buys for your portfolio.

1. Certara

Certara (NASDAQ: CERT) is poised to capitalize on the transformation in medicine driven by artificial intelligence (AI), providing bio-simulation software and services that accelerate drug development.

The company plays a crucial role in the pharmaceutical industry. Over 90% of all novel drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since 2014 have leveraged its technology. Its AI-driven solutions enhance research and development (R&D), enabling faster and more precise drug development. Certara deserves a closer look by investors seeking to tap into the AI-driven healthcare transformation.

2. Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) is a clinical-stage biotech pioneering precision-based gene editing therapies for genetic diseases, including sickle cell disease. Its innovative technology enables precise single-nucleotide DNA changes, potentially offering a safer alternative to traditional CRISPR genetic engineering.

Beam has reported early success in gene correction, with its lead candidate, BEAM-101, in phase 1/2 trials for sickle cell disease. While the company still has a lot to prove, its differentiated approach and clinical progress position it for remarkable growth in the long term.

3. Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) develops implantable neurostimulation devices for obstructive sleep apnea, offering its FDA-approved Inspire therapy as a noninvasive alternative to CPAP machines.

In its first quarter (the period ended March 31), revenue surged 23% year over year to $201 million, driven by growing U.S. adoption and new international approvals. With increasing demand for sleep apnea treatment, Inspire has a significant opportunity to capture market share.

4. Insulet

Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) specializes in tubeless insulin pump technology. Its Omnipod system simplifies diabetes management for Type 1 and insulin-dependent Type 2 patients globally, offering convenience and improved outcomes.

With a 2025 revenue growth target of 19% to 22%, the company is poised for continued expansion, particularly in underpenetrated international markets. Insulet's strong growth trajectory positions it to reward shareholders further.

5. Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) focuses on rare skin diseases. Its FDA-approved gene therapy, Vyjuvek, for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (fragile skin that blisters easily) is expected to approach $400 million in revenue this year, solidifying its position as a best-in-class treatment.

Vyjuvek's success validates Krystal's R&D, bolstering confidence in its pipeline and unlocking added market potential.

6. LifeMD

LifeMD (NASDAQ: LFMD) operates a telehealth platform providing specialized virtual care in weight loss, men's health, and dermatology. A partnership with Novo Nordisk to offer Wegovy, a leading GLP-1 treatment, has driven impressive growth, with first-quarter revenue surging 49% year over year for the period ended March 31.

LifeMD could expand its growing user base into a comprehensive health management ecosystem to fuel growth and solidify its telehealth leadership.

7. Option Care Health

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is the leading U.S. provider of home and alternative-site infusion services, delivering crucial therapies for chronic and acute conditions like cancer, immune deficiencies, and infections. As the healthcare industry shifts toward more personalized and cost-effective care, Option Care Health is in position to capitalize on the strong demand, with its extensive network and high-quality services.

8. Tempus AI

Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM) harnesses artificial intelligence to advance precision medicine, using its collection of clinical and molecular data from more than 40 million patients to power diagnostics in oncology, cardiology, and beyond. The company projects its revenue to climb by more than 80% this year, to about $1.3 billion.

Tempus AI's scalable platform and extensive data ecosystem present substantial opportunities for expansion and impact in personalized healthcare.

9. TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) has revolutionized organ transplantation with its Organ Care System (OCS), the only FDA-approved device for heart, lung, and liver transplants that extends organ preservation time. The company's projected revenue growth of 30% this year underscores the strong momentum in a global expansion opportunity.

10. Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) offers cloud-based software that streamlines clinical, regulatory, and commercial processes for life sciences companies. Serving over 1,000 customers, including major pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotechs, Veeva's platform is well positioned to capitalize on the industry's increasing reliance on digital solutions for innovation and compliance.

Should you invest $1,000 in TransMedics Group right now?

Before you buy stock in TransMedics Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and TransMedics Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $713,547!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $966,931!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 177% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

Dan Victor has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Beam Therapeutics, Inspire Medical Systems, TransMedics Group, and Veeva Systems. The Motley Fool recommends Insulet, Krystal Biotech, and Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.