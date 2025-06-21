10 Under-the-Radar Consumer Goods Stocks With Incredible Growth Potential

Investors are always on the lookout for the next Amazon or Nvidia, a stock you can find before the market catches on and sends it soaring. Today, investors may see the greatest opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI). But Amazon started off as a bookseller before it took over e-commerce, and Nvidia used to be known for gaming technology.

You can find excellent stocks to buy in all categories if you're looking for the right qualities. Here are 10 under-the-radar consumer goods stocks that have incredible growth potential.

1. The Honest Company

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) makes personal and baby care items with clean ingredients and sustainable practices. It's a small but growing company, with $97 million in revenue in the 2025 first quarter, a 13% increase year over year. It was only the company's third time posting a quarterly profit, and it's well-positioned to begin reporting profitable growth.

Out of the seven Wall Street analysts covering Honest stock, they all think it will rise over the next 12 to 18 months, with the lowest target price 25% higher than today's price.

2. Stride

Stride (NYSE: LRN) is a technology-based learning company that offers different programs for all ages. In today's day and age, there's a huge need for its services, and as the world keeps moving toward digital, it has an edge in this industry. Revenue increased 18% year over year in its fiscal 2025's third quarter (ended March 31) to $613 million, and profits grew to $99 million.

All seven covering analysts anticipate Stride to rise over the next 12 to 18 months, with a median price target of 14%.

3. Revolve Group

Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) is an online fashion retailer that has used AI throughout its operations from its beginnings 20 years ago. It uses social media and celebrity influencers to reach its core audience, and its AI algorithms and low physical presence make it easy to meet changing demand and charge full price for most of its merchandise.

Sales increased 10% year over year in the first quarter, with net income up 5%. Analysts are mixed on this one, with a median target price just slightly higher than today -- while the most optimistic share price is 46% higher. Long term, Revolve represents the future of fashion retail.

4. Nomad

Nomad (NYSE: NOMD) is a European frozen foods company that's about a decade old, but it owns several brands with long histories and strong brand presence. It sits at the intersection of several growing trends, such as a focus on healthier foods and quicker dinner preparation.

Sales decreased in the most recent quarter, but they have grown at a compound annual rate of 6% over the past 10 years. All seven covering analysts rate Nomad stock a buy, with the lowest target price 40% higher than today's.

5. Driven Brands

Driven (NASDAQ: DRVN) offers automotive services under 12 different brand names. Sales were up 7% in the first quarter, and although comparable sales were up just a drop, it maintained its streak of comps growth for the 19th consecutive quarter.

Management sees a huge growth opportunity and plans to open up to 200 stores in 2025 alone. It's trading at a bargain price, and the average Wall Street price target is a 30% increase over the next 12 to 18 months.

6. Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) is a cosmetics and skincare company that sells online and uses AI to determine coloring and skin care needs. Revenue increased 27% year over year in the first quarter, and the company is in launch mode, preparing several new brands for release in the coming years.

Oddity is starting to look expensive after recently jumping, so the average short-term target price on Wall Street is a decline. But the long-term growth drivers are strong.

7. Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) isn't new, but it's getting hotter as its brands resonate with a new target audience of young shoppers, and investors shouldn't overlook it. Revenue increased 11% year over year in its fiscal 2026's first quarter (ended April 30), and earnings per share nearly doubled.

Urban Outfitters' stock is already up 27% this year, but all 15 covering analysts see it rising further.

8. Shake Shack

Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) is catching up to its fast-casual peers and reporting phenomenal growth. Sales rose 10.5% year over year in the first quarter, and net income more than doubled. It only has 589 stores, with a long growth runway, but investors seem to have passed it over.

Shake Shack's short-term target price is low since it has soared 42% over the past three months, but the long-term outlook is good.

9. Academy Sports

Academy Sports (NASDAQ: ASO) is a sporting and outdoors retailer, and it's feeling pressure in the short term. However, it has long-term growth drivers in opening new stores and expanding its digital presence. It sees a huge white space opportunity as 80% of the population doesn't live near one of its stores.

The average short-term price target on Wall Street is a 20% increase from today's price.

10. Chef's Warehouse

Chef's Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) is another company that's been operating for a long time but has new relevance. It's a specialty foods distributor that's focused on digital channels and the luxury market. Revenue increased 9% year over year in the first quarter, with earnings per share up from $0.05 last year to $0.25 this year.

Out of seven covering analysts, all think the stock will rise over the next 12 to 18 months by at least 8% and as much as 20%. But this powerhouse has long-term growth drivers that could make it worth buying today.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Nvidia, Revolve Group, and Stride. The Motley Fool recommends Academy Sports And Outdoors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

