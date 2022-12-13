10 Unbeatable Sam's Club Deals for the Holidays

With the holiday season upon us, scrambling for just the right gift begins. Like many retailers this time of year, Sam's Club has gone out of its way to offer great deals on popular gift ideas. It's all about finding the gifts you want to give without emptying your bank account. Here are some of this year's unbeatable deals.

Kids gifts

1. Bluetooth speaker set

Kids are into characters, and Bitty Boomers 3-pack Bluetooth speakers play into that interest. This small speaker set is available in characters from Marvel movies, Star Wars, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and Disney Heroines.

Each set comes with three different characters only 2.5 inches tall. They can sit on a dresser, be hooked to a backpack, or simply carried around the house. A single charge delivers up to four hours of music.

Normally $34.88, they're now $29.88 through Christmas Eve.

2. Rainbow Health Center

The Member's Mark Rainbow Health Center provides kids with everything they need to pretend they work in a doctor's office. There's a sink, blood pressure monitor, an eye chart, and much more.

Typically $89.98, it's on sale through Christmas Eve for $44.91.

3. Pixar Lightyear Operation Surprise Party Pack

If you know a little one who's into Buzz Lightyear, they're likely to love this large set of characters from the 2022 movie.

Normally $59.98, it's on sale for $29.91.

4. AirMyFun Classic Jumping Castle

Bounce houses aren't just for birthday parties. You can provide the kid in your life with a year-round bounce experience with this 8.5' x 6.2' x 5.5' jumping castle with double sewn seams and extra-thick tarpaulin. According to the company, the castle can accommodate two to three kids, each weighing no more than 66 pounds.

Normally $129.98, it's marked down to $79.91 through Christmas Eve.

5. Samsung 27" LED Full HD Monitor with Borderless Design

If you have an older teen or college student, they may appreciate this minimalist design, superfluid entertainment experience. Whether they use the monitor to build a monthly budget, stream their favorite movie, or play video games, there's no lag and no ghosting effect.

Typical $159.96, now on sale for $119.96.

Grown-up gifts

6. Movie theater kit

For the cinephile in your life who'd like nothing more than to set up a home theater, the iLive pop-up movies theater kit will come as a treat. The kit includes a 120" screen, projector, and Bluetooth speaker.

Available elsewhere for $230, Sam's Club is offering the set for $159.

7. Member's Mark 4-burner gas griddle

With 720 square inches of steel griddle surface, this is the perfect gift for the cook in your life. It comes with two side tables, tool hooks, towel bars, a griddle scraper, and a custom griddle cover.

Normally $199.98, it's on sale now for $169.98.

8. Members Mark 8-Piece Stemless Crystal Wine Glass Set

This delicate-looking stemless crystal wine set comes with eight glasses large enough to hold 19 ounces of the gift recipient's favorite beverage. Made with lead-free crystal, this set can easily be washed in the dishwasher.

Typically $19.98, it's now $14.98.

9. STP Dual Function Dual Power Source Tire Inflator

Worried about someone you love driving on a deflated tire? This STP multipurpose inflator offers a maximum inflating pressure of 20 PSI, meaning it can handle just about any type of tire. The gauge is large and easy to read, and there are dual power sources -- a 12V plug and a wall outlet.

The inflator can also be used to blow up rafts, pool floats, balls, and air mattresses.

Normally $49.98, it's on sale now for $39.98.

10. SodaStream Terra Starter Kit w/ Cherry Bubly Designed Bottle

Lovers of kitchen gadgets will have fun with this sparkling water maker. The SodaStream allows the user to turn plain water into sparkling water in seconds. Once flavor is added, it's like they ordered a flavored sparkling water at a beautiful outdoor cafe.

Available in either black or white.

Although it normally sells for $89.98, it's on sale through Christmas Eve for $69.98.

Who knows? If you snag enough great deals this year, you may even have enough left over from your budget to pay for holiday travel.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Dana George has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.