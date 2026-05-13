The $10 Trillion Summit: Trump, CEO Delegation to Land in Beijing

President Trump & Prominent U.S CEOs to Visit China

Wednesday, May 13th:

The next three days are likely to be critical for markets as President Trump and the largest corporate delegation to ever accompany a U.S. president touch down in China. Wednesday, Air Force One will land in Beijing with 12 named CEOs from: Tesla (TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), BlackRock (BLK), Boeing (BA), Goldman Sachs (GS), Citigroup (C), GE (GE), Qualcomm (QCOM), Blackstone (BX), and Cargill. Additionally, President Trump has confirmed that several other undisclosed U.S. CEOs will be making the trip to China. The combined market cap of the companies represented exceeds $10,000,000,000,000.

Thursday, May 14th:

Thursday will be the first day of the China/U.S. summit. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will sit down for formal talks. As stated in a recent social media post, President Trump’s main goal of the summit and request to Xi is to have China open its markets to U.S. companies.

Friday, May 15th:

Friday will mark the second and final day of the U.S./China trade summit. Should any deals be announced, they will likely be announced on Friday.

Trump/Xi Meet: What’s at Stake

For years, Chinese markets have been largely closed to U.S. companies due to regulatory clashes, aggressive trade policies, and structural market differences.

Prominent U.S. CEOs will be seeking to secure everything from chip licenses to manufacturing access to supply chain agreements to financial market entry. Because President Trump is bringing prominent CEOs like Jensen Huand, Elon Musk, and Tim Cook across the world to China, investors are bidding up stocks and pricing in good news. However, should no news or bad news come back, stocks are likely to sell off hard, especially given the massive rally equities have enjoyed prior to the meeting.

Bottom Line

Wall Street will be watching the high-stakes negotiations unfold in Beijing over the next 48 hours. The presence of such a massive and high-profile delegation underscores the importance of the negotiations between the world’s two largest economies.

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