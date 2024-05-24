News & Insights

10 Travel Cities That Are Becoming Too Expensive To Visit

May 24, 2024 — 01:40 pm EDT

In December 2023, Euromonitor Internation revealed the Top 100 City Destinations of the year, a period in which global tourism and the travel industry made a strong recovery after the pandemic. Not surprisingly, New York City was among the most popular destinations, ranking eighth, the highest placing of an American city.  

NYC also ranked eighth in GOBankingRates’ 28 Most Expensive Tourist Destinations in the US study issued in June 2023. However, the city’s strict crackdown on short-term rental laws and construction permits might move “The City That Never Sleeps” closer to #1 in short order.

It’s not alone. According to Nadejda Popova, Senior Manager at Euromonitor International, “Some destinations are imposing restrictions, steep taxation or reduction of hotel capacity to help limit the influx of tourists and preserve cultural heritage, while others embrace dispersion strategies that promote alternative or off-the-beaten-path destinations.” 

Of the 10 most-visited large cities in the world, New York City is already the priciest to visit, according to Rustic Pathways. The site, which caters to student travelers and those looking for study abroad programs, analyzed the average cost of accommodation, transportation and food and drinks from multiple travel providers and found that a one-night stay in NYC will cost you $687 (not including airfare, train or bus fare to the destination).  

Bigger cities and capitals offer tourists amazing experiences, but careful budgeting is necessary to travel to many places now. Going off the beaten track or choosing a cheap vacation spot might help, but if you’ve got your heart set on visiting a popular tourist destination, prepare in advance by saving up and researching affordable lodging and deals on food and beverages, entertainment and activities.    

Here are the ten priciest popular large city tourist destinations, according to Rustic Pathways.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by manfredxy/imageBROKER/Shutterstock (14007627f)BERLIN, GERMANY, AUGUST 18:The famous Brandenburger Tor of Berlin, Germany on August 18, 2013.

10. Berlin, Germany — $266/one-night visit

  • Hotel: $138
  • Transportation (not including airfare): $19
  • Food: $56
  • Entertainment: $24
  • Alcohol: $27
  • Tips and Handouts: $2

Lavapies-Madrid-Spain

9. Madrid, Spain — $298/one-night visit

  • Hotel: $167
  • Transportation (not including airfare): $20
  • Food: $37
  • Entertainment: $37
  • Alcohol: $32
  • Tips and Handouts: $5

pedestrians walking across with crowded traffic at Shibuya crossing square.

8. Tokyo, Japan — $338/one-night visit

  • Hotel: $155
  • Transportation (not including airfare): $18
  • Food: $38
  • Entertainment: $69
  • Alcohol: $50
  • Tips and Handouts: $8
Smiling woman enjoying Barcelona.

7. Barcelona, Spain — $340/one-night visit

  • Hotel: $208
  • Transportation (not including airfare): $21
  • Food: $35
  • Entertainment: $36
  • Alcohol: $28
  • Tips and Handouts: $12
Amsterdam

6. Amsterdam, Netherlands — $374/one-night visit

  • Hotel: $221
  • Transportation (not including airfare): $21
  • Food: $47
  • Entertainment: $40
  • Alcohol: $38
  • Tips and Handouts: $7

Beautiful sunset on the city of Rome in evening.

5. Rome, Italy — $383/one-night visit

  • Hotel: $192
  • Transportation (not including airfare): $23
  • Food: $51
  • Entertainment: $39
  • Alcohol: $30
  • Tips and Handouts: $48
LONDON, JULY 2017 - View of Westminster Parliament, Big Ben and London Eye with Thames and tourist ship in foreground on a sunny summer afternoon.

4. London, England — $461/one-night visit

  • Hotel: $310
  • Transportation (not including airfare): $32
  • Food: $43
  • Entertainment: $41
  • Alcohol: $29
  • Tips and Handouts: $6
10 The Lakes, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3. Dubai, United Arab Emirates — $465/one-night visit

  • Hotel: $340
  • Transportation (not including airfare): $13
  • Food: $56
  • Entertainment: $19
  • Alcohol: $34
  • Tips and Handouts: $3

Paris, France - 23 June 2018: A crowd of people crossing Avenue des Champs-Elysees with Arc de Triomphe in the Background.

2. Paris, France — $557/one-night visit

  • Hotel: $327
  • Transportation (not including airfare): $23
  • Food: $45
  • Entertainment: $84
  • Alcohol: $40
  • Tips and Handouts: $38
Aerial view of the Central park in New York with golf fields and tall skyscrapers surrounding the park.

1. New York City, USA — $687/one-night visit

  • Hotel: $350
  • Transportation (not including airfare): $49
  • Food: $50
  • Entertainment: $180
  • Alcohol: $44
  • Tips and Handouts: $14

