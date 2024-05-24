10 Travel Cities That Are Becoming Too Expensive To Visit

In December 2023, Euromonitor Internation revealed the Top 100 City Destinations of the year, a period in which global tourism and the travel industry made a strong recovery after the pandemic. Not surprisingly, New York City was among the most popular destinations, ranking eighth, the highest placing of an American city.

Check Out: 3 Places To Travel That Are Like Hawaii but Way Cheaper

Read Next: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

NYC also ranked eighth in GOBankingRates’ 28 Most Expensive Tourist Destinations in the US study issued in June 2023. However, the city’s strict crackdown on short-term rental laws and construction permits might move “The City That Never Sleeps” closer to #1 in short order.

It’s not alone. According to Nadejda Popova, Senior Manager at Euromonitor International, “Some destinations are imposing restrictions, steep taxation or reduction of hotel capacity to help limit the influx of tourists and preserve cultural heritage, while others embrace dispersion strategies that promote alternative or off-the-beaten-path destinations.”

Of the 10 most-visited large cities in the world, New York City is already the priciest to visit, according to Rustic Pathways. The site, which caters to student travelers and those looking for study abroad programs, analyzed the average cost of accommodation, transportation and food and drinks from multiple travel providers and found that a one-night stay in NYC will cost you $687 (not including airfare, train or bus fare to the destination).

Bigger cities and capitals offer tourists amazing experiences, but careful budgeting is necessary to travel to many places now. Going off the beaten track or choosing a cheap vacation spot might help, but if you’ve got your heart set on visiting a popular tourist destination, prepare in advance by saving up and researching affordable lodging and deals on food and beverages, entertainment and activities.

Here are the ten priciest popular large city tourist destinations, according to Rustic Pathways.

10. Berlin, Germany — $266/one-night visit

Hotel: $138

$138 Transportation (not including airfare): $19

$19 Food: $56

$56 Entertainment: $24

$24 Alcohol: $27

$27 Tips and Handouts: $2

Learn More: Barbara Corcoran: Here’s Why I Never Fly First Class

Trending Now: 7 Vacation Destinations To Avoid on a Retirement Budget

9. Madrid, Spain — $298/one-night visit

Hotel: $167

$167 Transportation (not including airfare): $20

$20 Food: $37

$37 Entertainment: $37

$37 Alcohol: $32

$32 Tips and Handouts: $5

Learn Next: 10 Best US Vacation Destinations for Retirees on a Budget

8. Tokyo, Japan — $338/one-night visit

Hotel: $155

$155 Transportation (not including airfare): $18

$18 Food: $38

$38 Entertainment: $69

$69 Alcohol: $50

$50 Tips and Handouts: $8

7. Barcelona, Spain — $340/one-night visit

Hotel: $208

$208 Transportation (not including airfare): $21

$21 Food: $35

$35 Entertainment: $36

$36 Alcohol: $28

$28 Tips and Handouts: $12

6. Amsterdam, Netherlands — $374/one-night visit

Hotel: $221

$221 Transportation (not including airfare): $21

$21 Food: $47

$47 Entertainment: $40

$40 Alcohol: $38

$38 Tips and Handouts: $7

Check This: Dave Ramsey: 7 Vacation Splurges That are a Waste of Money

5. Rome, Italy — $383/one-night visit

Hotel: $192

$192 Transportation (not including airfare): $23

$23 Food: $51

$51 Entertainment: $39

$39 Alcohol: $30

$30 Tips and Handouts: $48

4. London, England — $461/one-night visit

Hotel: $310

$310 Transportation (not including airfare): $32

$32 Food: $43

$43 Entertainment: $41

$41 Alcohol: $29

$29 Tips and Handouts: $6

3. Dubai, United Arab Emirates — $465/one-night visit

Hotel: $340

$340 Transportation (not including airfare): $13

$13 Food: $56

$56 Entertainment: $19

$19 Alcohol: $34

$34 Tips and Handouts: $3

Read This: 11 Expensive Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024

2. Paris, France — $557/one-night visit

Hotel: $327

$327 Transportation (not including airfare): $23

$23 Food: $45

$45 Entertainment: $84

$84 Alcohol: $40

$40 Tips and Handouts: $38

1. New York City, USA — $687/one-night visit

Hotel: $350

$350 Transportation (not including airfare): $49

$49 Food: $50

Entertainment: $180

$180 Alcohol: $44

$44 Tips and Handouts: $14

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Travel Cities That Are Becoming Too Expensive To Visit

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.