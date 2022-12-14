10 Trader Joe's Holiday Buys Under $10

It's the holliest-jolliest time of year, so it's the perfect time to try unique holiday finds. To save money on groceries, many consumers are looking for cheaper places to shop. If you've never been to Trader Joe's, you may want to go soon. You'll find great products at affordable prices and plenty of seasonal finds. Don't miss these Trader Joe's holiday buys that cost $10 or less.

1. Gingerbread Coffee

Trader Joe's Gingerbread Coffee is a must-try buy. This medium-dark roast contains cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, allspice, and ginger flavors. If you like to start your day with a cup of joe, this coffee will get you into a festive mood -- plus, your entire home will smell incredible.

2. Brie en Croute

Are you searching for a date night appetizer? You can't go wrong with the Brie en Croute. This winning item features a wheel of double-cream Brie surrounded by an unbaked pastry crust. Once baked, get ready to enjoy a flaky finish and ooey-gooey center. Yum!

3. Danish Kringle

Many Trader Joe's fans rave about the Danish Kringle. Why not buy one and imagine you're enjoying this tasty treat while walking around a Christmas market in Denmark? The circular pastry is flaky and buttery, has a sweet filling, and is topped with icing. This find makes for a delicious dessert or breakfast item to enjoy with your family.

4. Salted Hot Cocoa

Another Trader Joe's item that you can't miss is the Salted Hot Cocoa. This hot cocoa mix features salt and caramel for a delicious blend of flavors. If you're looking for an upgrade to the more traditional cup of hot cocoa, you may want to try this salty and sweet find.

5. Grump Tree

While it's not edible, you may want to add this festive find to your cart. If you're looking for a holiday host gift that won't hurt your wallet, this is it. These Grinch-inspired mini trees are sure to be a conversation starter and make for a fun gift that won't break your budget.

6. Baton Lover's Quartet

The Baton Lover's Quartet pairs well with Trader Joe's Gingerbread Coffee. Inside each tin, you'll find four kinds of wafer cookies, ideal for dipping in your coffee. Buy these for yourself or give them as a gift. These are the cookies you'll get when you buy this item:

Cookies and cream cookie in a chocolate shell

Chocolate orange cookie in an orange shell

Hazelnut cookie with a tan shell

Chocolate cookie with a pink shell

7. Cornbread Stuffing

Thanksgiving may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't continue to eat stuffing. Trader Joe's Cornbread Stuffing makes for a delicious, easy, affordable side dish. All you have to do is heat it up. Each package features cornbread, parsley, sage, dried cranberries, and roasted apples -- the perfect flavor-packed dish to eat during this festive time of year.

8. Gluten Free Triple Ginger Muffins

This one is for our gluten-free friends. Trader Joe's Gluten Free Triple Ginger Muffins are a fantastic holiday buy. These muffins are made with a gluten-free flour blend and feature ginger, brown sugar, sour cream, low-fat buttermilk, and molasses. Whether you plan to enjoy these for breakfast or an evening snack, you'll be feeling holly jolly in no time.

9. Jingle Jangle

If you can get your hands on this, consider me envious. This iconic treat makes for a great gift, and some stores sell out early in the season. Jingle Jangle is a tin full of holiday snack items like mini chocolate-covered pretzels, chocolate-covered caramel popcorn, dark chocolate–covered Joe-Joe's cookies, dark chocolate mini peanut butter cups, and milk chocolate gems. It's yummy, and you'll have to channel your self-control to stop snacking.

10. Gingerbread Ice Cream

Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean you have to say no to your ice cream cravings. If you want to get into the spirit of the season, you've got to try Trader Joe's Gingerbread Ice Cream. Each pint features ginger-spiced ice cream with bits of ginger snap cookies and a gingerbread swirl. This must-try product will have you feeling festive in no time.

Trim excess spending by shopping at budget-friendly stores

Are you feeling anxious about increasing grocery prices? You're not alone. It may be time to switch up where you shop. If you go to affordable stores like Trader Joe's, you can score fantastic holiday finds and everyday essentials without draining your checking account. For additional money-saving tips, review our personal finance resources.

