10 Top-Paying Jobs for Teens That Also Teach Them Work Skills

Working from a young age teaches young people the value of a dollar. It can also build character and help teens ease into the post-school adult world. If you already have work experience before working a full-time job as an adult, you’ll probably be more accustomed to the workplace. Today, more than half of U.S. teens are already getting started.

According to an August 20, 2024 press release from the U.S. Department of Labor, 54.5% of young people (those ages 16 to 24) were employed in July. This represents 21.3 million teens.

What’s more? Youth employment is on the rise: between April and July 2024, the number of employed youth increased by 1.4 million, or 6.9%.

You can easily do a mindless, entry-level job that doesn’t teach you much. If you’re a motivated teen looking to work and learn valuable skills at the same time, though, there are a number of decent-paying jobs that can help you achieve both.

Here are 10 of the top-paying jobs for teens that also teach work skills based on highest hourly pay in ascending order, according to Resume Genius:

1. Food Service Managers

Median hourly wage: $30.32

Number of teens employed: 27,000

Key skills you’ll learn: Customer service, leadership, time management and problem-solving.

2. Carpenters

Median hourly wage: $27.09

Number of teens employed: 25,000

Key skills you’ll learn: Safety awareness, blueprint reading, attention to detail and the ability to use tools.

3. Driver/Sales Workers and Truck Drivers

Median hourly wage: $23.14

Number of teens employed: 45,000

Key skills you’ll learn: Time management, safe driving skills, vehicle maintenance knowledge and navigation skills.

4. Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics

Median hourly wage: $22.96

Number of teens employed: 26,000

Key skills you’ll learn: Problem-solving, mechanical aptitude, customer service and diagnostic skills.

5. First-Line Supervisors of Retail Sales Workers

Median hourly wage: $22.47

Number of teens employed: 29,000

Key skills you’ll learn: Customer service, leadership, communication and conflict resolution.

6. Construction Laborers

Median hourly wage: $21.78

Number of teens employed: 103,000

Key skills you’ll learn: Safety awareness, physical strength and stamina, ability to follow instructions and teamwork.

7. Secretaries and Administrative Assistants

Median hourly wage: $21.29

Number of teens employed: 22,000

Key skills you’ll learn: Time management, written and verbal communication skills, computer proficiency and organizational skills.

8. Customer Service Representatives

Median hourly wage: $19.08

Number of teens employed: 244,000

Key skills you’ll learn: Patience, communication skills, active listening and problem-solving.

9. First-Line Supervisors of Food Preparation and Serving Workers

Median hourly wage: $18.52

Number of teens employed: 27,000

Key skills you’ll learn: Food safety awareness, culinary knowledge, leadership and organizational skills.

10. Nursing Assistants

Median hourly wage: $18.33

Number of teens employed: 51,000

Key skills you’ll learn: Ability to follow protocols, basic medical knowledge attention to detail, and empathy.

