10 Top NFT Artists Making Coin in the Latest Crypto Trend

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Non-fungible tokens (NFT) are making artists major money of late as the trend for collecting the top crypto art continues.

Source: Vladimir Kazakov / Shutterstock.com

NFT is similar to other cryptocurrencies in that it’s a digital token that can be traded for value. However, it differs in that each one is unique and holds its own value. Digital artists have been making use of it to sell their works online to collectors.

For those not familiar with the NFT market, the amount of money that the top artists are making will likely come as a shock. The business has already made millionaires out of several artists and that trend could continue.

Let’s go ahead and take a look at the top NFT artists, according to CryptoArt.

Beeple — This digital artist has made over $21 million from his works with his highest-selling piece going for $6.6 million. Treverjonesart — The second place is far lower than the first, but $9.7 million made from digital art is nothing to sneeze at. Maddogjones — This time the gap between artists is much smaller with this creator pulling in roughly $8.6 million from their crypto creations. Pak — Next up is Pak with a total value of $7.15 million and a single piece that sold for almost $150,000. Gregmike – The gap returns with the fifth top NFT artist that has made $4.79 million from their works. Fewocious – This artist kicks off the second half of the list with $4.5 million made. Micah_johnson3 — $3.9 million is a tidy sum to make from crypto art and this artist’s highest-selling piece brought them about $386,000. Hackatao — The works of this digital artist have made them $3.9 million and they’ve sold the least on this list with a total of 530 pieces. Bosslogic — The next to last spot on the list is held by an artist with about $3.31 million made from their art and a highest sale price of $35,000 for a single piece. Slimesunday — Bring up the last spot on the list is an artist with $3.3 million made from 1,092 pieces of their work.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post 10 Top NFT Artists Making Coin in the Latest Crypto Trend appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.