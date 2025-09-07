10 Top Metros for New Housing Construction — 7 Are in the South

After a significant stall in the housing market, new construction has started to pick up again. According to the U.S. Census, there were nearly 1.5 million new housing starts in July 2025, which represents a 12.9% increase over the previous year.

Several factors influencing new housing construction include mortgage rates, tariffs, economic uncertainty and demand. While nationally, new builds gained momentum, some metropolitan areas were hotter than others. Here are the 10 top metros for new housing construction, per Realtor.com’s list of 2025 top new-construction housing metros.

Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas

The Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metro area ranked No. 1 on Realtor.com’s list. Located in Northwest Arkansas, the midsize metro has attracted a large number of builders due to its affordability and low climate risk. New construction accounted for 43.1% of the listings, helping it land the top position.

Boise City, Idaho

The second-leading metro for new housing construction was Boise City. The Idaho metro is bustling with activity, including new builds. On average, new-construction listings spend around 66 days on the market and account for 51% of the total listings.

Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee

Southern metro areas dominated the top 10 list for new construction. Ranking third was the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin area of Tennessee. The vibrant metro is known for its Southern charm and great music. New construction accounts for 37% of the listings on the market.

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas

According to U.S. News & World Report, newly built homes may face more competition in the housing market over the next five years as the market changes, which may allow more sellers to list their existing homes. In the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas, metro area, however, new homes may capture a larger share of the market. Currently, new housing construction accounts for nearly 28% of the listings.

Portland-South Portland, Maine

The Portland-South Portland area is an outlier as one of only a few northern metros on this list. New construction makes up just over 22% of the listings on the market. Affordability, however, remains an issue.

Madison, Wisconsin

Another northern metropolitan area that made the list was Madison, Wisconsin. New construction in the capital city accounts for around one-quarter of the listings. Newly built houses do remain on the market for an extended period, around 80 days, according to Realtor.com.

Greenville-Anderson-Greer, South Carolina

The Greenville area of South Carolina is home to a number of colleges and universities, which likely helped it attract young potential homeowners. Around 31% of the listings on the market are new construction, and newly built homes stay on the market for an average of 53 days.

Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, Texas

The Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos metropolitan area in Texas has experienced substantial growth over the last few years. New homes account for slightly more than 24% of the listings on the market. The area is a bustling college town with a lively nightlife and scenic views of Central Texas.

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, North Carolina-South Carolina

Ranking ninth on the list is the metro area of Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia. The region is located along the border between the Carolinas. Over 28% of the listings on the market are new construction. Potential buyers are likely drawn to the area’s affordable prices and booming job market.

Raleigh-Cary, North Carolina

Rounding out the top 10 areas for new construction is the Raleigh-Cary metro in North Carolina. New construction accounts for over 47% of the listings in the region. The city has deep roots in colonial history, while still offering modern-day conveniences to its residents.

