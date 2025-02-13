10 Top Jobs Most Likely To See the Biggest Pay Raises in 2025

Pay matters. Whether you’re looking for a better job or expecting a raise in your current one, how much you get paid is important and can help you build wealth.

In December 2024, Resume Genius analyzed wage trends using the most recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data (2021-2023) to highlight the jobs where salaries have already gone up and could keep rising in 2025. The study focused on jobs with a median salary of at least $48,060 and job growth of 4% or more.

Here are 10 jobs most likely to see the biggest pay raises this year.

Pediatric Surgeon

Average pay growth from 2021 to 2023: 24%

24% Mean salary in 2023: $449,320

$449,320 Estimated job growth from 2023 to 2033: 4%

4% Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

Healthcare is growing fast, and specialized care is in high demand. Pediatric surgeons are skilled at handling complex procedures for children, and hospitals are paying more to keep these professionals on staff. With salaries already up 24%, another raise in 2025 wouldn’t be surprising.

Airline Pilot, Copilot and Flight Engineer

Average pay growth from 2021 to 2023: 12%

12% Mean salary in 2023: $250,050

$250,050 Estimated job growth from 2023 to 2033: 5%

5% Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Pilot salaries have gone up 12% between 2021 and 2023, and that trend could continue with pay increasing in 2025 and beyond due to shortages. More commercial pilots are reaching the Federal Aviation Administration’s mandatory retirement age of 65, but there aren’t enough younger pilots available to replace them, as reported by ABC’s News Channel 9.

Dentist

Average pay growth from 2021 to 2023: 17%

17% Mean salary in 2023: $244,470

$244,470 Estimated job growth from 2023 to 2033: 5%

5% Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

Due to an increased population and heightened interest in preventive care, per Resume Genius, more people need dental care. And with the healthcare sector projected to see strong growth, dentists are earning more, especially those in specialized fields like oral surgery.

Industrial-Organizational Psychologist

Average pay growth from 2021 to 2023: 17%

17% Mean salary in 2023: $154,380

$154,380 Estimated job growth from 2023 to 2033: 7%

7% Education required: Master’s degree

Companies are putting more focus on employee engagement, according to Resume Genius, which has increased demand for industrial-organizational psychologists. With 7% job growth expected and these professionals making 59% more than the average psychologist, 2025 may bring a pay increase.

Personal Financial Advisor

Average pay growth from 2021 to 2023: 12%

12% Mean salary in 2023: $150,670

$150,670 Estimated job growth from 2023 to 2033: 17%

17% Education required: Bachelor’s degree

As Resume Genius explained, remote work has made it easier for financial advisors to take on more clients, which has helped increase salaries for these professionals. Pay went up 6.6% between 2022 and 2023, and with markets getting more complicated, demand for advisors and increased pay isn’t expected to slow down.

Veterinarian

Average pay growth from 2021 to 2023: 12%

12% Mean salary in 2023: $136,300

$136,300 Estimated job growth from 2023 to 2033: 19%

19% Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

The cost of pet care has risen 78% from 2013 to 2021, per Resume Genius, and some areas don’t have enough veterinarians to keep up. Pay has already gone up 12%, and veterinarians could see another increase in 2025 if the need for vet services keeps growing.

Management Analyst

Average pay growth from 2021 to 2023: 7%

7% Mean salary in 2023: $115,530

$115,530 Estimated job growth from 2023 to 2033: 11%

11% Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Companies rely on management analysts to improve efficiency and cut costs, and their steady pay increases reflect that. Salaries rose from $87,260 in 2010 to over $100,000 in 2021, Resume Genius explained, and increased pay this year seems likely with continued demand from consulting agencies, nonprofits and private firms.

Wind Turbine Service Technician

Average pay growth from 2021 to 2023: 6%

6% Mean salary in 2023: $65,380

$65,380 Estimated job growth from 2023 to 2033: 60%

60% Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

The wind energy industry is growing fast. It’s expected to go from $89.6 billion in 2023 to $260.8 billion by 2034. Greater adoption of wind energy could lead the industry to grow by a 6.2% compound annual growth rate, per Allied Market Research. Plus, a shortage of skilled technicians and 60% job growth expected by 2033 could lead to even higher pay this year and beyond.

Skincare Specialist

Average pay growth from 2021 to 2023: 11%

11% Mean salary in 2023: $51,100

$51,100 Estimated job growth from 2023 to 2033: 10%

10% Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

More people are investing in skincare, which has helped the beauty and wellness industry grow. Estheticians have a good chance of seeing higher pay rates in 2025, with projections showing a 5% to 10% increase in industry value and medical spas expanding, the study reported.

Psychiatric Aide

Average pay growth from 2021 to 2023: 9%

9% Mean salary in 2023: $41,000

$41,000 Estimated job growth from 2023 to 2033: 13%

13% Education required: High school diploma

Mental health services are in high demand, and the shortage of workers in the field is leading to better pay. In fact, the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis is projecting shortages in 2037 in numerous behavioral health positions, including mental health counselors, psychiatrists and school counselors.

With job growth projected at 13% and wages already up 9% for psychiatric aides, salaries could continue to trend upward in 2025.

