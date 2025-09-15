10 Top Cities Where People Need More Than One Side Gig To Survive

A growing number of American workers are turning to job juggling to make ends meet, to reach financial or lifestyle goals, or in pursuit of side hustles that they hope to turn into full-time businesses — and the multi-employed are concentrated much more heavily in some cities than others.

A LendingTree study found that 5.3% of U.S. employees hold more than one job, but that percentage nearly doubles in the metros where multi-employment is most prevalent.

Here’s a look at the typical job-juggler, the cities where those with at least two jobs are most likely to live and tips to help them thrive.

A Profile of the Average Multi-Gig Worker

Here’s how the average person with at least two jobs measures up against those who serve a single employer.

Their primary job is most commonly in education or health care.

They are 37 instead of 39, the average age of those with one job.

They earn $841.66 per week, instead of $923.46, which is the average for those with a single employer.

They work 44 hours per week, with the primary job accounting for all but 13 hours, compared to 35 hours per week for those with one job.

They are more likely to live in the Midwest.

Top 10 Cities for the Multi-employed

These cities have the highest concentration of employees with at least two jobs, ranked by the percentage of the population that is multi-employed.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: 9.1%

9.1% Phoenix, Arizona: 8.8%

8.8% Indianapolis, Indiana: 8.7%

8.7% Tulsa, Oklahoma: 8.1%

8.1% Seattle, Washington: 8.1%

8.1% Providence, Rhode Island: 8.0%

8.0% Columbus, Ohio: 7.9%

7.9% Kansas City, Missouri: 7.8%

7.8% Atlanta, Georgia: 7.7%

7.7% Denver, Colorado: 7.3%

Tips for Job-Jugglers

Indeed.com offers the following tips for those considering or already working more than one job.

Seek remote work to avoid losing time to commuting.

Request compressed work weeks.

Pursue positions with flexible schedules.

Keep separate schedules and to-do lists for each job or gig.

Create clear goals for each position.

Focus on time management.

Understand the tax implications.

