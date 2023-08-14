10 Top 2024 Car Models That Cost Less Than $30K

You might be looking to buy a new 2024 model car, but aren’t sure which ones are reliable and under $30,000. After all, the average new car costs $48,000. Luckily, there actually are quite a few models that will deliver performance without breaking the bank.

With the new 2024 cars already on the market, here are the vehicles you should look into if you want to buy an affordable new model.

Hyundai Tucson

Starting MSRP: $27,250

$27,250 MPG: City 25/Hwy 32

With a roomy interior, lane-keep assist and blind-spot monitoring, the Tucson is a great choice for an affordable family car. You’ll also be treated to a five-year, 60,000-mile warranty, which is pretty good for this class of vehicles.

Hyundai Santa Cruz

Starting MSRP: $26,650

$26,650 MPG: City 22/Hwy 26

A pickup truck for under $30,000? That’s what the Santa Cruz promises. Reports praise its car-like body with the truck bed for hauling. Reviews also say the interior is quite luxurious and more like an SUV than a typical truck. The cargo bed also features a trunk that doubles as a cooler for those beach or cabin getaways. Reviews also talk about the exceptional warranty: a five-year, 60,000-mile basic warranty and a 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Chevrolet Equinox

Starting MSRP: $26,600

$26,600 MPG: City 26/Hwy 31

The Equinox is the third best-selling compact SUV in the U.S. It’s behind the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, which will cost you more. It has roomy seating, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, safety assist features and great safety ratings, making it a very solid SUV.

Kia Seltos

Starting MSRP: $25,715

$25,715 MPG: City 27/Hwy 31

The Kia Seltos is a subcompact SUV that is known for being pretty roomy inside. It has 62.8 cubic feet of cargo space and offers great technology features like lane assist, collision avoidance and Bluetooth streaming audio. The Seltos has also won the Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award multiple times.

Kia K5

Starting MSRP: $25,390

$25,390 MPG: City 27/Hwy 37

With an impressive 37 mpg on the highway, this sedan has a lot going for it. You can get a K5 with all-wheel drive, so if you happen to live somewhere with snowy weather, you’re all set. The K5 also offers heated seats for those particularly chilly mornings.

Subaru Crosstrek

Starting MSRP: $24,995

$24,995 MPG: City 27/Hwy 34

The Crosstrek is Subaru’s best-selling model — and for good reason. It offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a programmed collision warning system. You’ll also enjoy a pretty quiet ride, as the manufacturer has worked hard to cut down on the road noise the cabin picks up. All models are equipped with all-wheel drive.

Subaru Legacy

Starting MSRP: $24,895

$24,895 MPG: City 27/Hwy 35

Every model of this midsize sedan comes with all-wheel drive, which is unique for sedans. The Legacy also has fantastic safety reviews and features, making it a great choice for a first car or family car. Consumers love its beautiful interior reliability.

Mazda Mazda3

Starting MSRP: $24,170

$24,170 MPG: City 28/Hwy 37

If you’re looking for sporty, the Mazda3 delivers. For a compact car, reviews say it has fun driving dynamics and sporty finishes to choose from. Reviews also say the interior style rivals an Audi or BMW. You’re also able to get the Mazda3 with all-wheel drive for inclement weather.

Honda HR-V

Starting MSRP: $24,100

$24,100 MPG: City 26/Hwy 32

For an SUV, the HR-V is very affordable. It has a very spacious cabin, making it very luxurious for long trips. It also features robust safety features, like road departure mitigation, lane-keeping assistance, automatic high beams and blind-spot monitoring.

Chevrolet Trax

Starting MSRP: $20,400

$20,400 MPG: City 28/Hwy 32

An SUV starting at just over $20,000? That’s a sweet deal. Technology includes the Chevy Safety Assist battery of safety and driver-assistance technologies. It has lots of space inside, making it a great car to take the family for a trip in.

