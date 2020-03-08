10 Tips to Help Remote Workers Avoid Burnout

By Jane Hurst

These days, many people are able to work from a variety of locations, thanks to the internet. More and more companies are allowing their employees to become remote workers. These employees are not chained to a desk in the same old office every day, and they are able to work from pretty much anywhere in the world, as long as they have an internet connection.

But, just because you can work remotely, it doesn't mean that you can't end up suffering from burnout. This can happen to anyone, no matter what job they are doing and where they are working from. So, if you are a remote worker, read on to learn 10 tips on how to help you avoid burnout.

Image source: Getty Images.

Get into a routine

Even though you have a lot more freedom as a remote worker, you do still need to have a schedule and daily routine. Find the hours in which you do your best work, and create your schedule around those hours. Be sure to include everything you would normally do in the run of a day, including spending time with your family and taking time for yourself. Sure, there are sometimes going to be upsets in your schedule, but it is going to work for the most part.



Create boundaries

Once you create your schedule, you will know the times when you are available to take calls from your clients, employer, etc. Make sure that they are fully aware of the hours that you are available, and that you set boundaries to make sure that they don't call you outside of these hours. You need to do the same with friends and family. Make sure that they know not to call you during the hours that you will be working.



Set and make deadlines

Just because you are a remote worker and your schedule is more flexible, it doesn't mean that you can start slacking off. You need to set deadlines and make sure that you meet those deadlines. If you are unable to do this, your employer may start to have second thoughts about letting you be a remote worker, and then you will be stuck back in the office again. When you make promises about deadlines, be sure to keep those promises.

Communicate regularly

Just because you are not in the office, you should still continue to communicate with your employer and your team regularly. Everyone needs to always been in the loop about what is going on, where you are with a project, etc. When you work remotely, it tends to be more difficult to communicate with others, as they are not able to simply walk to your desk when they need to talk to you. Make sure that you are always reaching out.



Take a trip

Since you may have the ability to set your own schedule and work from anywhere, you may be free to travel. It is a good idea to get one of the various small business travel credit cards, especially if you are going to be traveling for business or working while you are on the road. That way, you will never end up stuck with no cash and unable to pay for a meal, cab fares, etc. Look for a card that offers rewards points that you can use on future business trips.



Don't get lazy

It is all too easy to get comfortable on the couch while you are working, and the next thing you know, you haven't moved for several hours. Get into the habit of taking regular stretching breaks. If you are taking calls, get up and walk around while you are talking. Not only is this going to be a great benefit for your health, it is also going to give you energy to move on to the next task, and you will have a lot more focus.

Upgrade your tech

If you are going to be working remotely, it is important that you have good tech to work with. If you are working with an older laptop, you might want to consider upgrading to get the latest features and apps. If your laptop is still in good condition, someone else will want it. Sell your laptop online and use that money to put toward a new laptop. It is easy to do, and everyone benefits.



Don't forget to eat

It happens all the time. You get into what you are doing, and all of a sudden, it is several hours later and you haven't had anything to eat or drink. It is important to stay well hydrated at all times, and you also need to fuel your body with healthy foods. Make sure that you have a glass of water or something else to drink with you at all times, and take regular breaks so you can have snacks, lunch, etc. When you don't get the fuel your body needs, you aren't going to have the energy to work.



Enjoy life more

Now that you are able to set a more flexible schedule, you can get out there and actually start enjoying life more. For instance, if you want to be able to spend time with the kids when they get home from school, you can work this into your schedule. Or, you might want to spend a couple of hours each afternoon at the gym. When you work remotely, you can schedule your time so you get to do a lot more.



Don't become a hermit

One of the worst things that can happen to a remote worker is that they often end up shutting themselves off from the outside world. After all, a remote worker doesn't ever have to leave their home, and it doesn't take long before they might have stopped going out. Take time each day to be with others. Go out for a walk with a friend. Call someone on the phone. Reach out so you don't end up burning out from the lack of human interaction.

This article originally appeared on Glassdoor.com.

