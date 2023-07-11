10 Things You’re Neglecting in Your Home That Are Costing You a Fortune

If there’s one thing that new homeowners often learn the hard way it’s how expensive owning a home can be. For starters, you have to deal with your mortgage, property taxes and maintenance fees. It can easily feel overwhelming and like new expenses pop up around the house daily.

What’s rarely discussed about homeownership are the small things in your home that seem harmless but could cost you a lot of money if left untended. To help you avoid spending more money than you have to on maintaining your property, GOBankingrates put together a list of 10 things you shouldn’t put off fixing or replacing in your home.

Jaspreet Singh on the 75/15/10 Rule: This Is How the 1% Manage Their Wealth

Learn: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Basic Appliance Maintenance

Perform basic maintenance on your appliances to keep them from breaking down a lot sooner than expected. Your microwave, fridge and washing machine need some sort of maintenance work to keep them running well. The last thing you want to think about in a moment of need is how to replace one of these vital items unexpectedly.

How To Create a Budget Using ChatGPT: A Step-by-Step Guide

Leaky Toilet

Is your toilet leaking? While it may seem like a hassle to have a valve replaced or make repairs, the alternative is that you spend more money on water than you have to. Get this repair as soon as you can because a leaky toilet can add a lot to your water bill over time. You also have to think about the possible consequence of a leak leading to further damage through flooding. If the toilet leaks onto the floor for too long, you could have to deal with water damage repairs.

Lint Left Behind in Your Dryer

Did you know that leaving dryer lint behind could cause a potential fire hazard if neglected for long enough? The buildup also causes the dryer to slow down, which could increase your electricity bill since it’d take longer to dry your clothes. To keep your dryer running tip-top, make sure you clear out all the lint left behind from previous cycles.

Damaged Floor Tiles

Try to replace damaged floor tiles as soon as you notice them. Not only do they look unappealing, but they also could lead to bigger issues down the road. This minor inconvenience could cost a fortune in the form of an insurance claim if a visitor gets injured in your home from tripping on uneven ground.

The Gap Between Your Stove and Countertop

Have you noticed that food and grease tend to fall between the gap between your stove and the countertop? Be sure to clean it up; because, while it may not seem like a big deal now, the dirt that builds up there could lead to a bug infestation or could damage the floor. Both of these problems require expensive solutions, so be proactive now to avoid spending on fixes later.

The Gap Under Your Door

Is there a gap causing a draft under your door? Block it off because it could be adding to your heating and cooling costs due to air that’s escaping. You also could have bugs and other pests sneaking into your home through this gap.

Sliding Furniture

If you don’t have protectors on your furniture, you may want to consider getting some, because you could be denting or scratching your floor every time you move something. A minor scratch may not cause problems at the moment; but, if your floor gets damaged enough over time, you may have to replace it, which would be costly.

Clogged Drains

It’s not uncommon to have a clogged drain for your shower or kitchen sink. The hair piles up in your shower drain, and your kitchen sink is filled with food particles. This may not seem like a significant deal, as a slow drain isn’t much of a hassle until you have to call the plumber in because your sink is overflowing. Clogged drains could easily lead to flooding and expensive water damages, so unclog it now while its manageable.

Appliances and Lights That Drain Energy

If you don’t have smart plugs to monitor energy usage, you could have appliances and lights that are draining energy and increasing your electricity bill. These energy-draining appliances could bring up your electricity bill and add pressure to your electrical circuit. Stock up on smartplugs, turn off power strips, unplug appliances and opt for LED lights to use less energy.

Rooms Filled With Clutter

If you have a room filled with clutter, this could be costing you money since this space isn’t being used adequately. Declutter any room that feels overcrowded with unsorted items. With the rise of short-term rental platforms like Airbnb, you can turn that spare room into one for rent instead of leaving stuff around in there that could cause a fire hazard. You also could sell the items you don’t need anymore online for some extra cash.

Final Thought

As a homeowner, it’s important that you stay on top of these minor details because you already have enough expenses to deal with. The good news is that all of these things have a simple solution that you can test out in an afternoon. It’s essential to not let these issues evolve into problems that need big fixes.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Things You’re Neglecting in Your Home That Are Costing You a Fortune

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.