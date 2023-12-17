10 Things You Must Do When Your Holiday Spending Hits $1K

The holiday season is a time of joy, celebration, and giving. However, it is also an expensive time of year for many people.

With the spirit of generosity often comes the challenge of managing your budget effectively. If your holiday shopping list has hit the $1,000 mark, it’s time to be mindful of your spending to avoid financial strain.

Fortunately, there are several strategies you can employ to make the most of your budget without sacrificing the joy of giving.

Set a Clear Budget

Before embarking on your holiday shopping spree, it is important to establish a realistic budget. Allocate specific amounts to different categories, such as gifts, decorations, travel and holiday meals.

By setting these clear spending limits, you can avoid impulsive purchases and stay on track financially.

Prioritize Your Gift List

Consider creating a priority list of the loved ones you’re buying for this year. Identify the most important people in your life, such as immediate family members and close friends, and consider allocating a higher budget for their gifts. This way, you can ensure that your spending aligns with your values and relationships.

Take Advantage of Sales and Discounts

Keep an eye out for holiday sales, promotions and discounts online and in physical stores. For example, if you’re able to plan ahead, Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer significant savings on many different products, so those can be great times to purchase gifts.

Compare prices across different retailers to make sure you’re getting the best deals. Don’t forget to utilize cashback apps and loyalty programs to maximize your savings even further.

Consider DIY Gifts

Adding a personal touch to your gifts can make them even more special. Consider creating do-it-yourself (DIY) gifts, such as homemade crafts, cookies or personalized photo albums. Not only are these gifts more meaningful, but they can also be more budget friendly.

This can be an especially cute idea if you have children in the family. Involving them in the creation of the gift will get them excited about gift-giving.

“Sometimes keeping it simple is the best option,” said Judy Beck, senior associate at PRM.

“Personalized, handmade gifts can be both cost-effective and incredibly meaningful. And most importantly, you’re putting a bit of yourself into your gifts, which often holds more value than something off a shelf. It’s the time, thought and effort you put into the gift which, in my experience, is always appreciated more than the price tag.”

Shop Secondhand

Shop for unique and affordable gifts at thrift stores, consignment shops and online marketplaces. You might be surprised by the hidden gems you can find for a fraction of the cost of new items.

Vintage or gently used items can be just as thoughtful as brand-new ones. You may even find a secondhand item that holds a special sentimental value to the recipient.

Consider Regifting

Before buying a new gift for someone, check around your house to see if there are any unused items or gifts that you can re-gift instead. If the item is still in the packaging and looks new, the recipient likely won’t know that you didn’t purchase it yourself.

Suggest a Secret Santa or Group Gift Exchange

If your list of recipients is very long, suggest a Secret Santa or a group gift exchange to your family or friend group. This way, each participant only needs to buy one gift, reducing the financial burden on everyone involved. Set a budget for the exchange to ensure that gifts remain affordable and equal for all participants.

Utilize Price Comparison Tools

Online price comparison tools can be beneficial when finding the best gift deals. Some websites and apps allow you to compare prices across various retailers which can help you identify the most cost-effective options for your holiday purchases.

“Comparison shopping has become easier and more effective than ever,” noted Beck. “Before making a purchase, I always take the time to compare prices across different platforms. Sometimes, the price difference for the same product can be huge.”

Consider Shopping with Cash

If you have difficulty not overspending on your credit card, you may want to consider using cash for your holiday shopping. Withdraw only the amount you have budgeted and allow yourself to only use that amount on gifts.

This should help you resist the temptation to dip into your credit cards while avoiding overspending since you can clearly see the bills diminishing as they shop.

Negotiate Prices

Don’t be afraid to negotiate prices, especially if you’re making a significant purchase. Some retailers may be willing to offer a discount, particularly if you’re a loyal customer or buying multiple items. Sometimes, polite negotiation can result in surprising savings. There’s a chance you won’t get anything, but it doesn’t hurt to try.

The Bottom Line

Holiday shopping shouldn’t put you in debt. If you have already spent $1,000 on holiday gifts already and still have more on your list, it may be time to implement some of these cost-saving measures.

By adopting a strategic approach, you can prioritize meaningful gifts and enjoy a financially responsible holiday season. You can still spread holiday cheer without compromising your financial well-being.

