10 Things You Must Buy at Five Below on a Retirement Budget

Many people think of Five Below as a store that primarily targets teens and tweens. With fun room decor, inexpensive games and toys, and cool tech at low prices — not to mention that freeze-dried candy that recently went viral on TikTok — if you want to please your teen, give them $25 and take them to Five Below.

Dos and Don’ts of Shopping at Five Below: 8 Money-Saving Tips

Learn: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

But you probably didn’t realize that retirees can also benefit from Five Below’s fabulous deals. And if you’re shopping for a treat for your grandchildren, Five Below is a no-brainer. Here are some of our favorite finds that won’t bust your budget.

Bugables Citronella Bracelets ($5)

As summer approaches, so do mosquitoes. These Bugables Citronella Bracelets help keep them away without sticky, smelly sprays. Five Below sells a six-pack of colorful bracelets for just $5. We found a three-pack of similar bracelets for $6.99 at CVS. Not only does Five Below have the better deal, but the bracelets are more fun in a rainbow of colors.

See: 10 Best Items To Buy at Five Below in May

Explore: 10 Best Affordable Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2024

LED Wall Lights ($5.55)

Shopping mall kiosks sell these fun and fashionable LED wall lights to brighten every room for $12 to $20. Five Below has a variety of designs, including a cowboy hat and Disney’s favorite alien, Stitch, for just $5.55. Brighten up a family room or playroom with this trend.

Discover: Should You Buy Groceries at the Dollar Store?

Hardside Spinner Luggage ($25)

Five Below has recently incorporated items over $5 in stores and online, which expands the types of products they can sell. We have seen hardside carry-on spinner suitcases for much more than $25, making this an excellent deal for a weekend getaway.

Handheld Cooling Fan ($5)

Beat the summer heat wherever you might travel with this Folding Handheld Fan for just $5. Powered by 2 AAA batteries, you won’t need to worry about recharging it. It folds up, and even includes a hand strap for convenience. It’s available in a choice of four fun colors.

Charging Cables ($5.95)

It’s always a good idea to have extra smartphone charging cords on-hand. Whether you’re looking for iPhone cables, USB-C to USB-C, or USB-A to USB-C cables, you’ll find 10-foot cords in a variety of styles for just $5.95. While you are there, pick-up a charging cube in fashion colors for the same price.

Read More: 7 Things You Shouldn’t Buy at Sam’s Club While on a Retirement Budget

Goddess by Manna Kadar Body Washes, Scrubs and Lotions ($5)

Beauty industry entrepreneur Manna Kadar brings her passion for affordable skincare to Five Below with the Goddess line, featuring high-quality products that smell great for just $5. Choose from renewing body lotion, body wash or body butter, exfoliating body cream, an exfoliating foot scrub and more.

Beach Pail and Shovel Set ($1)

Some summer staples never go out of style. Outfit your grandkids for a day at the beach with these fun beach pails and shovels – just like the ones you used to buy for your own kids — at a throwback price!

You can even fill it with other fun beach supplies, like an Animal Mini Water Gun ($1), a 15-inch beach ball, ($2) and beach towels for just $5.55.

Cat Scratch Tower ($5.55)

After you’re done spoiling the grandchildren, don’t forget the fur-babies. Cats will love this 16.5-inch scratching post with a soft pom-pom for hours of play. Target sells a similar style, just 3.5 inches taller, for $43.

Plan Ahead: 8 Things You Must Buy at Dollar Tree While on a Retirement Budget

Crinkle Tug Dog Toy ($4)

Five Below has plenty of fun toys and accessories for pups, too. Your dog will love this crinkle tug dog toy in the shape of a frog, manufactured with a sturdy rope for hours of tug-of-war games.

Padded Zip Journal ($5)

Whether you’re taking an online course or documenting your travels, this Padded Zip Journal keeps all that important information safe and in one place. Choose from four eye-catching colors or fun designs, including a cheetah design.

Disclaimer: Photos in this gallery are representational and don’t display the actual items mentioned.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Things You Must Buy at Five Below on a Retirement Budget

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.