10 Things To Buy at Target After Getting Your Tax Refund

Whether you decide to bank your tax refund or spend it, you should approach tax season with a clear plan so that “bonus” money doesn’t get frittered away on discretionary spending.

Tax season is the first seasonal moment after the holidays and a huge sales period for retailers. Many Americans have already filed their 2023 tax return, received their refund and are itching to spend it on much-needed purchases that they’ve been holding off on buying.

And as one of the largest discount retailers in the United States — operating 1,956 store locations across the country — Target continues to be a shopper’s destination for everyday essentials and big purchases alike.

To make sure you get the most out of your tax refund, here are 10 great buys to get you primed for shopping. Also, always make sure to check on “online only” deals and availability before setting off to your nearest Target to score major savings on the hottest in televisions, home and garden, electronics, kitchen and dining and bedding.

Televisions

Go big screen or go home. You can get that home theater vibe by buying one of many 65″ TVs at Target. Two sets at opposite ends of the price spectrum are the LG Class 4K Smart TV and the Samsung Class CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV:

1. LG 65″ Class 4K UHD 2160p Smart OLED TV: $1,599.99 (regularly $1,999.99)

2. Samsung 65″ Class CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV: $399.99 (regularly $479.99)

Outdoor Living and Garden

Shoppers often turn to Target for their lawn and garden needs throughout March and April as they start to make their outdoor space livable:

3. Costway 87” Tall Patio Propane Heater 48,000 BTU w/Table & Wheels: $179.99 (regularly $379.99)

4. Costway 6PCS Outdoor Patio Rattan Furniture Set Cushioned Sectional Sofa Table Ottoman: $519.99 (regularly $1,299.99)

Electronics

Tax Time is a great time to invest in electronics — especially popular smart home and wearable tech:

5. iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $174.99 (regularly $279.99)

6. Apple Watch Series 9 GPS Aluminum Case with Sport Loop: $359.99 (regularly $429.99)

Kitchen Appliances

Replacing an aging kitchen appliance is a good use of a tax refund. However, if you’re not in the position to buy a new oven, fridge or dishwasher, purchasing a convenient kitchen helper might put a spring in your step.

7. PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer 8qt: $69.99 (regularly $129.99)

8. Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor, FlavorSeal & Smart Finish, Rapid Top Oven, Convection and Air Fry Bottom Oven: $249.99 (regularly $329.99)

Bedding and Furniture

Many of those planning to make a purchase with their refund dollars will buy furniture or mattresses, items that need replacing infrequently but are costly. Target’s got the discounts, including a crazy deal on a cooling foam mattress and 30% off 4- or 6-piece sofa sets.

9. Supreme Cooling 12″ Hybrid Memory Foam Mattress: $299.99 (regularly $1,249.00)

10. Project 62 4pc / 6pc Allandale Modular Sectional Sofa Set: $945.00 (regularly $1,350.00) / $1,554.00 (regularly $2,220.00)

