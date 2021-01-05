10 Things for PECK Stock Investors to Know About Solar-Powered EV Play iSun Energy

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Peck Company Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) stock is flying high on Tuesday after announcing plans to acquire iSun Energy.

The deal will have PECK acquiring iSun Energy in an all-stock transaction. Once the merger is complete, Peck will change its name to iSun Energy. This will also see its stock ticker change from PECK to ISUN. The deal is set to close this month once it has approval from Peck’s Board of Directors.

Here’s everything that PECK stock investors need to know about iSun Energy ahead of the acquisition.

The company focuses on using solar panels to create energy shelters.

That includes its mobility hub carports for charging electric vehicles (EVs).

Another of the company’s products are solar-powered benches.

These have the ability to charge any mobile devices via solar panels.

The company claims these benches are one of the ways it plans to help with the creation of smart cities.

iSun Energy also notes that its platform allows for physical and digital advertising.

To go along with this, it is able to monitor key statistics with built-in Internet of Things (IoT) sensors.

The company was also recently recognized as one of the Top 1000 Sustainability Solutions by the Solar Impulse Foundation of Bertrand Piccard.

The company says that this award allows its products and services to be shown to government entities.

That could aid in its smart city plans with different local governments seeing its offerings.

PECK stock was up 71.2% as of Tuesday morning.

