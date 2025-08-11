10 Things Boomers Should Buy in Retirement If They’ll Be Living Alone

Growing older brings with it some health and convenience-related challenges. If you’re planning to live alone after you retire, consider purchasing these eight items that will allow you to live more comfortably.

Medical Alert System

Living alone increases the possibility of having a medical emergency that goes unnoticed. A medical alert system monitors vital signs for early detection of health issues, provides access to 24/7 emergency assistance and features fall detection. It’s a great choice if you want to live independently while maintaining safety. Medical alert systems go for as low as $28.99 online.

Home Security System

A home security system is a great way to protect yourself and your belongings. It has an alarm that sounds and alerts authorities during a break-in, which often deters criminals from entering and causing damage or stealing goods. Some include smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors and alert you when things are dangerous. Another positive is that having a home security system can lower your homeowner’s insurance significantly. Home security systems can range from around $55 to over $300, depending on the quality and features.

Grab Bars and Handrails

Older adults, whether living alone or not, can often improve the safety and accessibility of their homes by installing grab bars and handrails throughout. These are especially helpful in slippery or difficult-to-manage areas, such as showers and bathtubs. The primary purpose of grab bars and handrails is to prevent falls and injuries. Handrails will vary in price depending on the quantity and length. Toilet grab bars go for around $40 online.

Smart Home Devices

Voice-controlled smart devices like Google Nest or Alexa can simplify your life in multiple ways. You won’t need to get up to turn on music, lights or the air conditioner, as you can simply speak your orders. They are also great for keeping track of things like scheduled events and medication reminders. Smart home devices vary in price by brand and complexity, from under $100 to hundreds of dollars. They often also require a small monthly subscription.

Motion Light Sensor

Installing motion light sensors can help you avoid problems with seeing when you’re active at night, as they turn on lights when they detect your movements. If you have poor balance, mobility or vision, this can be especially helpful. They can also save you the trouble of fumbling around in the dark looking for the light switch. Motion light sensors can cost as little as $15 or less.

Automatic Pill Dispenser

If you need to take several different medications, it can be confusing to keep track of them all. One solution is an automatic pill dispenser. You can program it to give you the right amount of pills at a set date and time. Many also have a built-in alarm that goes off to remind you when it’s time to take the pill, and some even keep a record of missed or late doses. You can purchase an automatic pill dispenser online for around $60.

Keyless Door Locks

Keyless door locks make it easier to enter and exit your house quickly. These are touchscreen locks with codes, and some can even open through smartphone apps. Keyless door locks are excellent choices for people with arthritis or who frequently misplace keys. A keyless door lock goes for around $35 online.

Smart Thermostats

Smart thermostats can keep you comfortable at all times. They work by determining your habits and adjusting the temperatures in specific rooms or areas of your living quarters to maximize your comfort. At the same time, they turn off unnecessary operations to reduce energy use and save you money. These devices are available for just $80 online.

Subscription Services

From audiobooks to grocery delivery to music and movie streaming, signing up for subscription services makes retired life that much easier and more entertaining. Some can also help with your health. You can use them to order and receive prescriptions or improve your mental health through meditation and sleep subscription services. Subscription services’ costs vary depending on the product or service being sold.

Grip Socks

Shoes can be too clunky and uncomfortable to wear around the house, but wearing normal socks can increase the chance of falling. Investing in some pairs of grip socks is an excellent solution. These socks have tread patterns on the bottoms that act as grips. They protect against slippage and help with balance as you walk around indoors. You can find functional grip socks online for as little as $6.

