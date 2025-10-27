10 Surprising Little Costs That Ate Your Savings in 2025, According to Money Experts

If you had a harder time saving money or had to dip more into your savings in 2025, you’re not alone — the year took a big bite out of many people’s finances.

Find Out: Here’s How to Fix Your Budgeting Problems, According to Kumiko Love

Read Next: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

Finance experts explained why life felt more expensive and what you can do to recover, or at least hold your financial ground, in 2026.

1. Tariffs

Americans are seeing the impact of tariffs on prices for goods we don’t produce here, like coffee, but it won’t stop there, according to Bryan Riley, director of the Free Trade Initiative at National Taxpayers Union. “New tariffs on bigger-ticket items like furniture will eventually be reflected in higher prices, and goods like appliances, toys and consumer products in general have already been increasing in cost.”

In 2026, consumers can unfortunately expect continued ripple effects, Christopher Stroup, CFP and owner of Silicon Beach Financial, noted. “Folks should build price increases into their budgets and use cash flow forecasting to protect margins and personal savings from unpredictable import costs,” he said.

Check Out: 8 Frugal Habits Americans Are Ridiculed for — and Why You Shouldn’t Care

2. Credit Card APRs

Many people are carrying balances on cards with APRs above 20%, making it harder to pay down a balance with a minimum payment.

Stroup urged consumers to consider balance transfers with low or 0% introductory rates for “the quickest relief” so long as you pay off the balance before the promo ends.

“For those juggling multiple cards, consolidating into a lower-interest line of credit or structured refinance may preserve flexibility and improve credit utilization long term,” he said.

3. Subscriptions

We’re living in an age where there is an app for almost anything you can automate. The more you have, the more they add up. It’s all too easy to subscribe and then forget to cancel before those renewals hit.

Stroup recommended you start by listing every subscription and noting renewal dates. “Cancel overlapping services and rotate between platforms quarterly based on content you actually use.”

He said it’s possible to save between $300 and $600 annually this way. “Use tools like Rocket Money or Truebill to flag unused apps and automatically pause subscriptions before they renew.”

4. Auto Insurance

Auto insurance is becoming more expensive because the cost of car parts is increasing, according to Melanie Musson, an insurance and finance expert at Clearsurance.com.

“Additionally, mechanics charge higher rates than they did a couple of years ago,” which is jacking up insurance rates when cars are damaged.

If you want to pay lower rates, compare quotes, she urged; you might find a better fit and get better rates with a different provider. “Increasing your deductible will result in lower premiums, as you assume a greater portion of the risk through your deductible.”

5. ‘Junk Fees’

Does it seem like there’s a fee for everything now? You’re not imagining it. Stroup pointed out that “junk fees” surged as banks and service providers offset rising costs. “Late and overdraft fees alone cost Americans billions.”

To solve for this, set up account alerts, automate bill payments and maintain one month’s expenses as a buffer.

6. Food

Food really is more expensive this year, Musson said. “Groceries and restaurant prices increased by 10% to 15% over the past year, depending on where you shop and eat.”

Meal planning and bulk buying are back for a reason, Stroup pointed out. But you can take steps like building a weekly menu to reduce impulse purchases and food waste, shopping generics, using cash-back apps and “tracking per-unit costs to spot inflation-driven price jumps,” he recommended.

7. Home Energy Costs

Electricity and natural gas prices vary by location and are determined by the provider but some areas experienced increases of up to 20%, Musson shared.

“Sealing around drafty windows can help you save up to 10% on your heating costs if you have extremely drafty windows,” she said.

“Additionally, replacing HVAC filters quarterly and setting smart thermostats to auto-adjust during work hours can save another $15 to $30 per month,” Stroup said. Simple, low-cost maintenance creates year-round savings with immediate payback.

8. Phone and Internet Bills

The average household spent between $250 and $300 monthly on connectivity in 2025, Stroup shared. “To cut $20 to $50, negotiate directly with providers, downgrade unused data tiers or bundle internet and mobile plans,” he said.

You can also review promotional pricing each renewal cycle, especially if your contract auto-renews, and consider switching to smaller carriers with strong 5G coverage.

9. Healthcare Premiums

Health insurance premiums rose significantly in the past year, Musson pointed out, “leaving many individuals with a net loss in their paychecks, even after a raise…”

While these costs aren’t likely to come down anytime soon, Stroup recommended consumers max out health savings account (HSA) contributions early in the year to capture tax-free growth and boost cash reserves for medical expenses.

“During open enrollment, compare total annual costs, not just premiums, and use GoodRx or SingleCare for prescription savings. These steps can lower annual out-of-pocket expenses by hundreds, even for high earners,” he said.

10. Small Leaks

Many other small habits contributed to a reduction in people’s savings, Stroup said, such as “lifestyle drift, not big-ticket spending.”

He urged people to turn off one-click checkout and delay online purchases for 24 hours. “This simple pause often cuts monthly impulse spending by 15%.”

Other tips include: Batch errands to reduce parking and delivery fees and use budgeting apps that categorize “micro-spends.” Over a year, these small tweaks can recover $600 to $1,500 in lost savings.

More than that, he said, build a financial plan to transform reactive budgeting into strategic wealth building, “helping you save smarter and live with more purpose.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Surprising Little Costs That Ate Your Savings in 2025, According to Money Experts

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.