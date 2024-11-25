The 10 Suburbs Where Home Prices Went Down the Most in 2024

There are a lot of great things to be said about living in a major urban hotspot in the U.S. You’ve got tons of shops and restaurants to choose from, elements of cultural diversity and a charge of excitement running through the air.

But city life isn’t for everyone, particularly not for those who want a larger space for their family or who just prefer a more peaceful atmosphere — such as that which may be found on a quiet lane in a sprawling suburb. If you’re thinking about moving to the ‘burbs, but wondering whether you can comfortably afford it (though suburbs can be cheaper than the city, they can still be wildly expensive, depending on the location), you may want to consider suburbs where home prices are dropping.

In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed suburbs across the U.S. to find the 10 suburbs with the largest decreases in home values in 2024.

10. Des Allemands, Louisiana

Total population: 2,340

2,340 Livability: 61

61 Home value on Dec. 31, 2023: $204,348

$204,348 Home value on Oct. 31, 2024: $200,175

$200,175 Change in home value in 2024 (percentage): -2.04%

9. Maurice, Louisiana

Total population: 2,215

2,215 Livability: 76

76 Home value on Dec. 31, 2023: $260,506

$260,506 Home value on Oct. 31, 2024: $254,156

$254,156 Change in home value in 2024 (percentage): -2.44%

8. Manhattan Beach, California

Total population: 35,123

35,123 Livability: 73

73 Home value on Dec. 31, 2023: $3,077,641

$3,077,641 Home value on Oct. 31, 2024: $2,999,726

$2,999,726 Change in home value in 2024 (percentage): -2.53%

7. Hermosa Beach, California

Total population: 19,551

19,551 Livability: 72

72 Home value on Dec. 31, 2023: $2,319,385

$2,319,385 Home value on Oct. 31, 2024: $2,255,959

$2,255,959 Change in home value in 2024 (percentage): -2.73%

6. Hahnville, Louisiana

Total population: 3,795

3,795 Livability: 56

56 Home value on Dec. 31, 2023: $247,654

$247,654 Home value on Oct. 31, 2024: $239,907

$239,907 Change in home value in 2024 (percentage): -3.13%

5. Arden, Delaware

Total population: 652

652 Livability: 71

71 Home value on Dec. 31, 2023: $419,431

$419,431 Home value on Oct. 31, 2024: $405,244

$405,244 Change in home value in 2024 (percentage): -3.38%

4. West Lake Hills, Texas

Total population: 3,360

3,360 Livability: 70

70 Home value on Dec. 31, 2023: $2,095,031

$2,095,031 Home value on Oct. 31, 2024: $2,021,845

$2,021,845 Change in home value in 2024 (percentage): -3.49%

3. Floydada, Texas

Total population: 2,670

2,670 Livability: 74

74 Home value on Dec. 31, 2023: $69,938

$69,938 Home value on Oct. 31, 2024: $67,406

$67,406 Change in home value in 2024 (percentage): -3.62%

2. Santa Monica, California

Total population: 92,168

92,168 Livability: 73

73 Home value on Dec. 31, 2023: $2,487,907

$2,487,907 Home value on Oct. 31, 2024: $2,368,094

$2,368,094 Change in home value in 2024 (percentage): -4.82%

1. Bronxville, New York

Total population: 6,570

6,570 Livability: 80

80 Home value on Dec. 31, 2023: $1,732,290

$1,732,290 Home value on Oct. 31, 2024: $1,572,661

$1,572,661 Change in home value in 2024 (percentage): -9.21%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed suburbs across the United States to find the suburbs with the largest increase and largest decrease in home value in 2024. First, GOBankingRates found 740 suburbs from Niche.com’s Best Suburbs in America of 2024. For each location a number of factors were found including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over can be calculated. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes for grocery, healthcare, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous as well as the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location and included as supplemental information. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for October 2024 and December 2023. To qualify for this study, each location had to have all the data available. Using the average single-family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living can be calculated. The difference in home value from Dec. 31, 2023, to Oct. 31, 2024, can be calculated for dollar value and percentage change. Out of the 536 suburbs remaining, the top 10 suburbs for highest dollar price drop, highest percentage price drop, highest dollar price gain and highest percentage price gain were all ranked to find the suburbs where home prices have gone up the most and went down the most in 2024.

