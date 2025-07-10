10 Straight Quarters of EBITDA Gains? FTK Quietly Delivers

Flotek Industries FTK is quietly heading toward a milestone: 10 straight quarters of improved adjusted EBITDA. This kind of consistent performance is rare for a smaller energy company. From losing $5.1 million in late 2022 to gaining $7.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, Flotek has truly turned its financial health around. This shows smart management and solid execution in both its chemical and data analytics businesses. This steady progress is primarily the direct result of winning new contracts consistently and improving its profit margins.



What's really impressive is how fast these improvements are happening. During the January-March period of this year, FTK's adjusted EBITDA soared by 93% from the first quarter of 2024. At the same time, their overall profit margins grew, and their selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs, when compared to their revenues, shrank to just 11%. These gains reflect fundamental improvements in how Flotek runs its business. Even in a challenging market for oilfield services, Flotek has managed to grow both its sales and profits without taking on too much risk.



The longer this impressive streak continues, the more attention FTK will likely attract from investors. Now 10 quarters in, the company is even predicting 80% growth in EBITDA for all of 2025. Whether this growth comes from increasing international chemistry sales or recurring contracts in its data analytics segment, Flotek's financial engine seems to be running very smoothly. While the broader market can still be quite unpredictable, Flotek's EBITDA performance offers a rare look at consistent positive momentum in a sector that often sees big ups and downs.

Peer Snapshot: What RPC and PUMP Are Doing Right Now

RPC Inc. RES reported first-quarter 2025 EBITDA of $48.9 million, marking a sequential increase of 6%. Despite a competitive landscape, RPC maintained discipline, expanding its adjusted EBITDA margin to 14.7%. RPC’s capital-light segments and its recent Pintail acquisition are helping stabilize margins. With zero long-term debt, RPC continues to prioritize returns and free cash generation.



ProPetro Holding PUMP delivered strong first-quarter 2025 profitability with adjusted EBITDA of $73 million, up 38% from the prior quarter. ProPetro's focus on next-generation fleet and disciplined capital spending helped boost margins. ProPetro’s EBITDA performance reflects steady demand from Permian customers and a transition toward higher-efficiency assets like FORCE electric fleets and Tier IV dual-fuel units.

FTK’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Flotek Industries have surged 55% in the first half of this year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, FTK trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of around 22.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flotek Industries’ earnings has been revised over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



RPC, Inc. (RES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.