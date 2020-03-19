10 Stocks to Invest In for a Post-Coronavirus Whipsaw

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

While the novel coronavirus outbreak is roiling global financial markets, it’s important to remember that this is a short-term issue. It will pass. So, instead of panic selling in this stock market rout, the more prudent thing to do is to look for attractive long-term buying opportunities. Indeed, from where I sit, some of the best stocks to invest in 2020’s post-coronavirus comeback have dropped to really attractive prices on Covid-19 fears.

Let’s take a step back here.

I don’t really know how the economic and markets crisis will play out. It’s encouraging that the outbreak in China — where this whole thing started in December — is essentially over. Over there, the virus infected about one in 20,000 people, lasted just two months, and killed less people over those two months (3,250) than cancer kills every two days in the U.S. alone (more than 3,300).

Still, this situation is a wild card, and trying to predict it over the next month is a losing man’s game.

But, I do know two things. First, whether it lasts two months, two quarters, or two years, the coronavirus outbreak will eventually end. Second, the investment themes underpinning the market’s best stocks won’t end anytime soon.

Big picture — it’s easy to get caught up in the panic, but at the moment, I think the best thing to do here is look for buying opportunities in long-term winners. Those stocks will continue to win long after the coronavirus outbreak dies down.

With that in mind, here are some of the best stocks to invest in for 2020 over the long term:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) The Trade Desk (NASADQ:TTD) Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Square (NYSE:SQ) Chegg (NASDAQ:CHGG)

Let’st a take a deeper look at these stocks to invest in 2020, and why they look positioned to deliver outstanding returns over the next decade.

Best Stocks to Invest in 2020: Shopify (SHOP)

Source: Beyond The Scene / Shutterstock.com

E-commerce solutions provider Shopify is a long-term winner because this company has transformed into the necessary backbone of the future of retail.

Long story short, shoppers are migrating online. That’s obvious. But, what’s less obvious is that the internet has connected shoppers to an infinite number of websites. So, not only are shoppers doing their shopping online, but they are also doing their shopping across a multitude of online platforms. This is the future of retail shopping — not just online, but online and decentralized across various websites.

Most of those websites are powered by Shopify, who is the best in the game at creating robust e-commerce websites. Over the next several years, more and merchants will turn towards Shopify to power their e-commerce platforms, while more and more consumers will do their shopping on these websites.

This double tailwind will push Shopify’s revenues and profits significantly higher, which will in turn lead to Shopify stock delivering outstanding returns in the long run.

Okta (OKTA)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Cloud security company Okta has developed a new and better way to secure a company’s online workflows and information, and this cybersecurity breakthrough lays the groundwork for the stock to outperform over the next several years.

Specifically, Okta is relying on identity-based security solutions. Instead of covering an entire company’s ecosystem with a “castle” of security — which can be limiting since, if people leave the castle, they are no longer protected — Okta employs a security system which outfits each individual in the ecosystem with their own “body armor” of security. The idea is that, if everyone in an ecosystem is protected, then the whole ecosystem itself is protected, too.

Enterprises love this idea. Identity-based security solutions maximize flexibility without compromising security, and maximizing flexibility is of increasing importance in today’s dynamic, mobile world.

Long term, enterprise demand for Okta’s Identity Cloud solution will roar higher, and so will OKTA stock.

The Trade Desk (TTD)

Source: shutterstock.com

Programmatic advertising leader The Trade Desk is ushering in a new and improved way to advertise. As this new method spreads across the whole ad landscape, TTD stock will continue to outperform.

Programmatic advertising is essentially using data and algorithms to improve and automate the ad transaction process. No more slow human negotiations. No more human error, or guess-and-check processes. Just data informing algorithms where and when to put ads so as to optimize audience and reach metrics.

It’s a breakthrough in advertising. And The Trade Desk is a demand-side platform which is pioneering this change for advertisers.

Over the next several years, more and more advertisers will turn towards programmatic advertising and The Trade Desk to help them improve their ad efficiency. As they do, The Trade Desk will become an increasingly important part of the $1 trillion ad landscape, and TTD stock will stay on a winning trajectory.

Pinterest (PINS)

Source: Nopparat Khokthong / Shutterstock.com

Visual search platform Pinterest has promising long-term upside because all the pieces are in place for this company to become a huge digital advertising player within the next few years.

Pinterest has a huge global audience at over 300 million users. That audience is massively valuable, yet largely untapped from an advertising standpoint. Over the next few years, Pinterest will dramatically grow its ad business, because as a hub for visual search, Pinterest is a natural place to put shopping, travel, and other experience-related advertisements.

As the company does grow its ad business, revenues will roar higher. Profits will, too, because the digital ad business is a particularly high margin business.

As go profits, so go stocks. So, as Pinterest’s profits roar higher in the coming years, PINS stock will roar higher, too.

Adobe (ADBE)

Source: r.classen / Shutterstock.com

Cloud services giant Adobe will only grow its reach in the consumer and enterprise cloud landscapes over the next few years. As the company does, Adobe’s revenues, profits, and stock price will all move higher.

Adobe already dominates in the visual and digital cloud worlds, where the company provides cloud-based creative media and digital document solutions. Those worlds are big today. They will only get bigger over the next few years, as consumers increasingly turn towards using visual media to communicate with one another, corporations increasingly value visual media in their customer experiences, and enterprises continue on their paper-to-digital transformations.

In other words, the tailwinds supporting Adobe’s core businesses will only gain momentum over the next few years.

That means big revenue and profit growth are here to stay for a lot longer. So are big gains in ADBE stock.

Luckin Coffee (LK)

Source: Keitma / Shutterstock.com

China has a booming coffee market, and the best way to play that boom over the next several years is by buying Luckin Coffee stock.

Long story short, Chinese consumers — particularly young ones — are in the early stages of phasing out daily tea drinking and phasing in daily coffee drinking. This is creating a surge in demand for coffee houses, which are few and far between in China.

To accommodate this surging demand, Luckin Coffee opened its doors in 2017, and has since rapidly expanded its store footprint to have more coffee houses in China than Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). The key to the company’s huge success? Luckin’s stores are built for the modern consumer. They are small, designed for mobile and pick-up orders, and feature industry-low prices.

Over the next few years, Luckin will continue to open up thousands of new stores, and see huge demand in each one of those stores thanks to the coffee boom in China and Luckin’s smart strategy to optimally capitalize on that demand. Revenues will run higher. Today’s losses, will turn into big profits. And LK stock will shoot higher.

Roku (ROKU)

Source: Fozan Ns / Shutterstock.com

Streaming device maker Roku is a pure play on the booming streaming TV trend that will take over media consumption in the 2020s.

Netflix started the streaming TV trend in the early 2010s. Now, not only are all consumers in the streaming TV channel, but all media companies are pivoting into that channel, too. Disney (NYSE:DIS), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AT&T (NYSE:T), and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) are among the many media companies that have jumped into the streaming wars.

In the 2020s, streaming TV consumption will roar higher. Content will increasingly pivot into the streaming channel. As it does, there will remain little reason for consumers to stay connected to linear TV. They will spend more and more time on streaming TV platforms. As their attention migrates more into streaming channels, linear TV ad dollars will make a similar transition into streaming.

That’s great news for Roku, who has created the world’s largest ecosystem for accessing streaming TV content, akin to the “cable box” of the streaming TV world. Thus, as ad dollars jump into the streaming TV world, a lot of those ad dollars will make their way into the Roku ecosystem. Roku’s revenues, profits, and stock will consequently all power higher over the next decade.

Facebook (FB)

Source: Ink Drop / Shutterstock.com

Owner of four of the world’s most used digital properties, Facebook is well positioned to keep turning its unparalleled digital reach into huge growth over the next few years.

All four of Facebook’s properties have over 1 billion active users. Facebook is only scratching the surface of how much it can monetize all those users. Only two of the four apps are fully loaded with apps (Facebook and Instagram). None of the apps have successfully cracked the e-commerce code.

Over the next several years, Facebook will populate WhatsApp and Messenger with ad real estate. That will boost the company’s core digital ad business. At the same time, the company will more seamlessly integrate e-commerce opportunities into Facebook and Instagram. That will turn the company’s nascent e-commerce business into a meaningful revenue contributor.

As all that happens, Facebook will sustain 20%-plus revenue and profit growth. Sustained 20%-plus growth will drive FB stock higher.

Square (SQ)

Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

A pure play on the shift towards a cashless world, Square looks well positioned to be a big winner in the 2020s.

Square makes card-reader machines which enable physical merchants of all shapes and sizes to accept card payments. That’s a big deal. Consumers don’t like cash anymore. It’s clunky, it’s easy to lose, and the transaction process takes a long time. Instead, consumers like cards. They are easy to store, convenient, and the checkout process takes seconds.

Over the next several years, cash usage will keep dropping. Card usage will keep rising. More and more merchants will turn towards Square’s card-reader machines. The volume of sales flowing through those machines will go up. Square’s revenues will keep roaring higher. So will profits, since this is a high-margin business.

As Square’s profit march higher in the 2020s, so will SQ stock.

Chegg (CHGG)

Source: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) became the face of retail in the 2010s by making the shopping process digital and on-demand. In a similar fashion, Chegg will become the face of education in the 2020s by making the learning process digital and on-demand.

Chegg has created a connected learning platform which features things like tutoring, solutions, test prep services, so on and so forth. This platform is very popular among students for two reasons. First, it’s digital, and can be accessed from their phones, computers, or tablets. Second, it’s on-demand, and can be accessed whenever they want to access it.

Because of this, it seems inevitable that Chegg will become a huge part of the educational process over the next several years. Today, the platform only has about 3 million subscribers. There are 36 million high school and college students in the U.S. alone.

This delta between where the company is today (3 million subs) and where it could be in a decade (36 million subs) represents a huge opportunity for Chegg. If the company correctly capitalizes on that opportunity, then CHGG stock will be a big winner over the next few years.

Luke Lango is a Markets Analyst for InvestorPlace. He has been professionally analyzing stocks for several years, previously working at various hedge funds and currently running his own investment fund in San Diego. A Caltech graduate, Luke has consistently been recognized as one of the world’s top stock pickers by various other analysts and platforms, and has developed a reputation for leveraging his technology background to identify growth stocks that deliver outstanding returns. Luke is also the founder of Fantastic, a social discovery company backed by an LA-based internet venture firm. As of this writing, Luke Lango was long TTD, PINS, FB, SQ, and CHGG.

