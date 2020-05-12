InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

[Editor’s note: “10 Stocks to Buy as They Ride a Coronavirus Tailwind” is regularly updated to include the most relevant information available.]

After suffering one of the worst declines in history, the investment markets mounted a comeback in the second half of March. Even this small piece of optimism is questionable, though, as the fundamentals look terrible. Specifically, the Bureau of Labor Statistics disclosed that in April, 20.5 million jobs were lost, translating to a depression-level 14.7% unemployment rate. Despite this carnage, there is still hope for so-called coronavirus stocks to buy.

For this list of publicly traded companies, I’m focusing on names that are mostly relevant to the present crisis, though I’m also going to include names that might benefit from this mess. While virtually all sectors have printed red ink, a few individual companies either have performed surprisingly well amid the chaos or have pertinent businesses that are on discount. Additionally, many of these coronavirus stocks to buy offer upside potential beyond the quarantines.

Since the beginning of the year, we’ve seen radical changes in our society. Just three month ago, we never heard phrases like “social distancing” or “flattening the infection curve.” Now, they’ve become part of our everyday lexicon.

As well, certain household products which we’ve never given a second thought to are now considered the modern-day gold coin. Of course, some analysts may assume that once the pandemic dies down, demand for coronavirus stocks may die with it. However, that might not be the case.

Consider that the Great Depression forever changed American life and the generations affected by it. For better or for worse, the hoarding of essentials may become permanently etched into our memory. Though many states are reopening from mandatory shutdowns, this painful period of sacrifice will not be forgotten.

Here are the ten coronavirus stocks to buy for our new normal.

Coronavirus Stocks to Buy: Teladoc Health (TDOC)

Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

Back in the good ole days when my biggest concern was the outrage I felt that the Houston Astros – remember those guys? – could keep their ill-gotten World Series title, I liked Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC). However, I didn’t quite like the price tag on TDOC stock. Well, with the smelly stuff hitting the proverbial fan, Teladoc is one of the few coronavirus stocks that will enjoy perhaps universal bullish consensus.

You want to talk about social distancing? With Teladoc’s smartphone app, you can have all the social distancing you want. Obviously, this is a net positive for the patient. However, in the age of the disease known as Covid-19, the safety of medical professionals is also paramount.

According to the Wall Street Journal, during the peak of the crisis, our healthcare infrastructures suffered myriad problems, including recently financial pressures. Thus, it is absolutely vital that doctors and medical professionals be protected during this crisis. And Teladoc will help not only in this outbreak but also for other contagious diseases in the future. Under our new paradigm, TDOC stock is an easy buy among coronavirus stocks.

Coronavirus Stocks: Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Source: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Obviously, pharmaceutical firms have experienced a surge in momentum as they race to find a Covid-19 treatment. Out of these industry-specific coronavirus stocks to buy, I’m looking carefully at Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). Like other competitors in the field, Gilead got to work immediately on a vaccine. But with regulatory approval a long time away, health experts are looking at currently available treatments. This obviously helps the case for GILD stock.

According to NPR, Gilead’s antiviral, intravenous medicine remdesivir has garnered significant interest. Given its potential to address Covid-19, the drug underwent and is still undergoing multiple clinical trials across the globe. Recently, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed his support for remdesivir due to encouraging results in reducing Covid-19 recovery time.

Interestingly, the Food and Drug Administration never approved remdesivir, nor did any other country’s regulatory agency. Basically, GILD stock may have new life thanks to a retreaded product.

Coronavirus Stocks: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

Source: Ascannio / Shutterstock.com

A smaller-capitalized competitor to Gilead, Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) has nevertheless made one of the biggest splashes among coronavirus stocks to buy. Long mired in mediocrity in terms of market performance, INO stock exploded higher when Inovio announced a possible vaccine. From just the genetic profile of the coronavirus, the company utilized their proprietary technology to produce this potential solution.

In a way, INO stock has a near-term and long-term narrative. Logically, with several pharmaceutical companies racing for a viable treatment, Inovio should attract interest. Yes, there’s much competition. However, this is a dynamic situation.

More importantly, Inovio’s capability of fast-tracking a vaccine without physically receiving a sample of the virus is impressive. Right now, INO stock is taking a hit so you wouldn’t necessarily want to dive into this speculative name. Still, when shares calm down, you may want to consider it with money you can afford to lose.

True, Gilead’s remdesivir has sucked the momentum out of INO. But because the world is now focused on infectious disease mitigation, Inovio has received a booster shot of relevance.

Clorox (CLX)

Source: Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock.com

Synonymous with cleaning products, most people know about Clorox (NYSE:CLX) perhaps by muscle memory or instinct. One thing is for sure though: prior to the pandemic, I’ve never fielded a question from someone interested in buying CLX stock. Well, this is one more item to include in our new normal. Among coronavirus stocks to buy, Clorox is easily the sexiest.

Once panic hit our communities, this brand flew off the shelves. Now, it’s gotten to a point where if someone had a choice between a “Bennie” and a Clorox hand sanitizer, they’ll probably pick the latter. That’s one way to justify buying CLX stock.

Another? I think this outbreak may forever change our consumer psyche. Even after the coronavirus fades away, we will likely stock up for the next big virus, just in case. This gives CLX stock a longer upside pathway.

Verizon (VZ)

Source: Northfoto / Shutterstock.com

Not surprisingly, industrial giants that specialize in personal protective equipment, like 3M (NYSE:MMM) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON), have experienced renewed consideration and sentiment. I don’t think this demand will necessarily fade away due in part to the possibility of a second wave of coronavirus. But if you’re looking for another blue-chip giant among your stocks to buy with long-term potential, take a look at Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

Whether we have another outbreak this fall or winter season, one thing is certain: we’ll remain dependent on wireless services. Granted, the economic fallout is already ugly and will continue to pressure society. Nevertheless, it’s reasonable to assume that most American households will find some way to keep their wireless service. With the rise of digitalization, a lack of connectivity is truly detrimental. Thus, VZ stock has potential now and years down the line.

Also, don’t forget that no virus can permanently cripple our desire to innovate. As one of the few companies that can competently roll out 5G networks, Verizon was already on investors’ radars before this crisis. Therefore, VZ stock is a case of a solid name that’s temporarily caught in a rough circumstance.

Home Depot (HD)

Source: Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock.com

Perhaps no other retailer has received as much interest during this crisis as Costco (NASDAQ:COST). When Covid-19 started making headway at home, people bum rushed their local Costco stores to stock up on the essentials. But I think Home Depot (NYSE:HD) will start to get some love. Though HD stock – like so many others –saw red in March, the underlying company is a vital cog in our communities.

If you think about it, Home Depot is like the U.S. Postal Service. Through hurricanes, earthquakes and other Acts of God, Home Depot is open to serve the core needs of the public. Once people go through their 800 gallons of mayonnaise, they’ll realize that home renovations don’t wait for pandemics.

Whether it’s light bulbs that need replacing or a smoke detector that won’t shut up, Home Depot has got your back. Therefore, this is a great time to consider HD stock.

Dynatrace (DT)

Source: Shutterstock

As cases of Covid-19 began spreading across the U.S., many companies urged their employees to work from home. Thus, the concept of telecommuting is no longer an alien luxury. In many states, it remains a mandatory order. In this environment, you have many obvious names to pick from. But investors may want to take a look at Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and DT stock.

A new name, Dynatrace had its initial public offering in summer 2019 and it’s made a huge impact. What makes them stand out is not just that they offer enterprise-level, all-in-one cloud-based solutions but that they have resilient infrastructure that enables apps supported on their platform to perform on demand, all the time. As everyone works from home, this resilience is a critical factor.

Plus, this outbreak gives Dynatrace the opportunity to showcase its advantages over the competition. Don’t get me wrong, there’s risk involved with a new name like DT stock. Still, this is also one of the more compelling names among coronavirus stocks to buy.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Admittedly, most of the coronavirus stocks to buy that are featured on this list have seen wicked volatility. When Wall Street panics, few are left unscathed. I hate to use this hackneyed phrase but it is what it is. However, Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) has decisively bucked this trend. On a year-to-date basis, ZM stock has jumped 107%.

To be fair, skeptics may point out that Zoom will lose its luster after the coronavirus fades. But on the other hand, delays in the federal response contributed to the U.S. becoming the coronavirus epicenter. Therefore, key states such as California or New York are reluctant to reopen their states.

In other words, that’s a lot of people suddenly forced to telecommute. And that might not change for some time. Cynically, Zoom has the nation’s biggest hostage audience. Honestly, this is a huge deal for ZM stock.

PepsiCo (PEP)

Source: suriyachan / Shutterstock.com

Generally speaking, soda companies like Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) tend to be recession-resistant. Though I’m not recommending people drink sugary beverages all the time, admittedly, these products can provide a quick pick-me-up. That’s exactly what we need at this time.

However, since I’ve given much love to Coca-Cola already for stocks to buy, I think it’s fair to balance things out with a discussion on rival PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP). From what I understand, most consumers prefer the taste of Pepsi over Coke because of the former’s sweetness and smoothness. To me, cola is cola, but that’s a positive for PEP stock.

Again, sodas provide a cheap pick-me-up, which is an important coping mechanism during this period of extreme stress. Plus, a caffeinated cola is a much cheaper and more convenient option than going to a coffeehouse and plunking down $5 or more for a latte.

Finally, you should consider PEP stock for its exposure to the snacks business. With so many disruptions to our food supply chains, this exposure could help drive shares higher.

Nike (NKE)

Source: TY Lim / Shutterstock.com

On the surface, retail names don’t draw favorable light as possible stocks to buy. Even when you dive into the details, the segment simply doesn’t inspire confidence. With demand precipitously down for non-essential products, it’s hard to have a positive outlook, even for Nike (NYSE:NKE).

Nevertheless, InvestorPlace’s Matt McCall has been bullish on NKE stock for a while. Moreover, the pandemic hasn’t diminished his enthusiasm. A major reason why he’s optimistic is Nike’s incredible brand loyalty. Through controversies that would take down a lesser organization, Nike has come out on top.

NKE stock is also a play on the future. Yes, many Americans are still hesitant to venture out despite many restrictions being lifted across the nation. I readily concede that this fear may stick uncomfortably longer than we anticipate.

But at some point, the consumer engine will likely return. When it does, NKE stock may represent a discounted opportunity today. Just be careful about this one since we’re navigating uncharted territory.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

The post 10 Stocks to Buy as They Ride a Coronavirus Tailwind appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.