10 Stocks That Deserve Thanks in Pandemic-Ravaged 2020

As Americans get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving Day with turkey on their plate, let’s show some gratitude to the stocks that have led investors’ portfolios to bright green.

A Peep Into 2020 Stock Performance

After being badly hit by the pandemic in March, Wall Street has staged an astounding comeback buoyed by COVID-19 vaccine optimism and continued support from the Federal Reserve. The rally has strengthened this month driven by a spate of encouraging data on the progress of vaccine as well as the potential for a divided government though the spike in new cases is weighing on investors’ sentiment.



This is especially true as vaccine development is being viewed as “a beginning to the end” of the coronavirus pandemic, and the prospect of a divided congress is considered favorable for the economy with lower chances of major tax increases and tighter regulations. Additionally, improving prospects of a smooth White House transition led to the strength. Meanwhile, Chairman Jerome Powell has pledged to keep rates at lower levels until the end of 2023. A low interest rate bodes well for the stock market as it pushes up economic activities and results in higher spending.



While most indices hit new highs in the latest session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped the 30,000 milestone for the first time. Last week, the index made the fastest bear market recovery in 30 years as it took 1,483 trading days to carve out a new all-time high after hitting a bear market, per Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow Jones is up about 60% since its Mar 23 bear market.



While the gains are broad-based, we have highlighted 10 stocks that have been on the forefront of the rally this year. These stocks have a solid Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and VGM Score of B or better, and will continue to outperform in the weeks ahead given their superior fundamentals. These further deserve special thanks and attention going into the New Year too. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Digital Turbine Inc. APPS – Up 481.6%



This Texas-based company offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. With a market cap of $3.7 billion, it has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of B.



Owens & Minor Inc. OMI – Up 364.6%



This Virginia-based company operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of A. It has a market cap of $1.8 billion.



Exp World Holdings Inc. EXPI – Up 346.3%



This Washington-based company provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United States and Canada. With a market cap of $3.5 billion, it has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of B.



Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP – Up 323.4%



This Florida-based company is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through independent sales. It has a market cap of $1.8 billion and a Zacks Rank #1. The stock has a VGM Score of B.



SunOpta Inc. STKL – Up 268.4%



This Canada-based company is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. With a market cap of $828.3 million, the stock has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of B.



Calix Inc CALX – Up 192.5%



With AUM of $1.4 billion, this California-based company provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of B.



Vista Outdoor Inc. VSTO – Up 186.9%



This Utah-based company develops, manufactures and distributes optics, accessories and eyewear. The stock has a Zacks Rank #1 and a VGM Score of A. It has a market cap of $1.2 billion.



Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM – Up 172.5%



With AUM of $612.4 million, this Illinois-based company provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of B.



Quidel Corporation QDEL – Up 134.7%



This California-based company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for the detection of medical conditions and illnesses. It has a market cap of $7.4 billion and has a Zacks Rank #1. The stock has a VGM Score of B.



Aviat Networks Inc. AVNW – Up 131.8%



This North Carolina-based company is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The stock has a Zacks Rank #1 and a VGM Score of A. It has a market cap of $177.9 million.

