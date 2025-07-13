10 Stock Splits Investors Could See Happen in 2026

Key Points Stock splits are common among companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Most companies tend to split their stock when the share price exceeds approximately $1,000.

Stock splits are less common than they used to be, as fractional shares have negated their effect. However, fractional shares aren't available to every investor, especially outside the U.S. Still, stock splits have their uses, namely for employee compensation.

Stock splits can still be exciting for investors and may sometimes cause a stock to surge. With a few potential splits expected next year, now may be a great time to acquire these stocks that are ripe for a split.

Microsoft

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) may not appear to be a top stock-split candidate, but it might be compelled to split its stock. Although its share price is roughly $500, which isn't at a level you'd expect from a stock split, it is a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a price-weighted index.

This means that the index is weighted by a stock's price rather than by the company's size. Currently, Microsoft is the second most expensive stock in the index, and it may be forced to split its stock to stay in the index. Otherwise, it could throw the index out of balance.

As a result, investors shouldn't be surprised if Microsoft splits its stock next year.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is also a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, but it holds the title of the most expensive stock in the index, trading for more than $700. Like Microsoft, it may split its stock next year, making it a smaller component of the widely used index.

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) could be vying for a position within the Dow as the index transitions from older manufacturing companies to newer AI-focused ones. This represents the broader shift in the American economy, so the inclusion of a company like Meta makes sense.

With the stock currently trading at around $725 per share, it's a stock that could potentially undergo a split next year.

Berkshire Hathaway

It's unlikely that you'll see a Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) Class A share split, given that the stock price is currently more than $700,000 per share. However, Warren Buffett is retiring at the end of the year, and with a new CEO at the helm, you never know what might happen.

The B-class shares, which are significantly more affordable at $477 per share, could be a candidate for a stock split next year. Berkshire Hathaway is a world-renowned company, and maintaining affordable access to its shares is likely a key point for management.

Costco

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) experienced an impressive stock run over the past decade, with its stock price exceeding $1,000 per share, although it's currently slightly below that mark. Once a company reaches $1,000 per share, it lands on investors' radar as a stock-split candidate, so don't be surprised if you see Costco announce a stock split sometime in 2026.

Netflix

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is in a similar boat to Costco but at an even more expensive level. Its shares trade for around $1,250, which is quite expensive for a tech stock. Many tech companies use stock options to compensate employees, which would be a very expensive bonus to hand out from Netflix, given the high price of their stock.

As a result, I think it could split its stock in 2026.

ASML

ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) currently trades for approximately $800, but its 52-week high was over $1,100. This critical semiconductor manufacturing equipment supplier is poised for strong growth over the next few years as chip production capacity increases, and the company may consider splitting its stock in anticipation of further market run-up.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) trades for around $1,000 and is benefiting from the integration of AI into business. The stock has been on a remarkable run over the past few years, and it could see its shares rise even further, making it a potential candidate for a stock split.

Fair Isaac Corporation

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO), better known as FICO, is the company behind credit card scores. Its stock has been a stellar performer, crushing the market on its way up to more than $1,600 per share. However, it decreased significantly from its 52-week high of $2,400.

Still, given the stock's high price, don't be surprised if it announces a split next year.

MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is a Latin American e-commerce and fintech giant. It has built a massive empire in Latin America and continues to expand rapidly. Its run has taken it to a $2,400 per share stock price, and it could be a company that's ripe for a stock split in 2026.

Even if none of the companies on this list fail to split their stock, some of them appear to be strong investment candidates. Although an impending stock split could be a part of the investment thesis, there should be a compelling investment case for each company beyond a stock split.

