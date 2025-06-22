10 Stock Splits Investors Could See Happen by 2026

Few things garner attention for a stock as much as a stock split. Though a split does nothing to change the fundamentals of a stock or the business, it excites investors for a number of reasons.

First, they're the primary tool by which companies can artificially lower their share prices, thereby making them more affordable to individual investors. Second, they act as a milestone for the stock, essentially resetting its growth path so it can rise again. Third, management chooses the timing of stock splits, and they generally signal confidence from management that the stock can keep going up. If management was not confident about the stock's ability to keep gaining, they would be less likely to issue a stock split.

Finally, there's also evidence that stock-split stocks outperform the S&P 500 over the 12 months following the split, according to research from Bank of America.

While that's not a reason to buy stock-split stocks, it is a reason to pay attention to them. On that note, let's take a look at 10 stocks that could split by the end of 2026.

1. AutoZone

AutoZone's (NYSE: AZO) chief rival, O'Reilly Automotive, just issued a 15-for-1 stock split, and AutoZone looks like a great candidate for one next year as well. The seller of aftermarket auto parts now trades north of $3,600 per share, making it one of the highest share prices on the stock market. AutoZone has a long track record of growth and performing well in both bull and bear markets. After tripling over the last five years, the stock seems overdue for a stock split.

2. MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is another longtime successful now trading at a lofty share price of around $2,500. The stock is up more than 8,000% since its 2009 IPO but has never had a stock split in its history. The company continues to grow rapidly thanks to its strong positioning in e-commerce and digital payments in fintech, meaning a stock split makes sense at some point, if not by the end of next year.

3. Costco

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is a unique retailer in a number of ways, and that includes its approach to its share price, which is now hovering around $1,000, well above any mass market retailer.

Costco has not done a stock split since 2000, but considering the high share price of the stock and the overall health of the business, a stock split would likely be greeted warmly by investors, especially for retail investors who just have a little cash to spend.

4. ASML

ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) is one of the leading semiconductor equipment companies in the world. In fact, it's the only maker of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment used to make the most advanced chips for AI and other applications.

ASML's stock price is currently trading around $800, making it a good candidate for a stock split as it has not done so since 2012, when it did an unusual reverse 77-for-100 stock split.

5. Coinbase

Crypto is having a big year with Bitcoin hitting an all-time high, legislation regulating stablecoins passing, and the post-IPO of Circle, the owner of the stablecoin USDC. Against that backdrop, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) split its stock. Its share price is currently around $300. That isn't especially high, but the stock would likely soar on a stock-split announcement, so doing one to take advantage of the tailwinds in crypto could make sense.

6. Booking Holdings

With a share price above $5,000, Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) may be one of the most obvious candidates for a stock split. However, the online travel agency has thus far resisted it. The company has only ever done a 1-for-6 reverse stock split when it was at its nadir in 2003 following the dot-com bust. Management may be opposed to a stock split, but doing so would likely make the stock more available to more investors.

7. Netflix

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has been one of the biggest surprises over the last three years as the company overcame a decline in subscribers in 2022 and has since surged with the help of its new advertising tier, a crackdown on password sharing, and a push into live TV.

With its share price now above $1,000, a stock split wouldn't be a surprise, especially since the company has done them several times in its history.

8. ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is one of the most successful software-as-a-service stocks, and it's now one of the highest-priced at nearly $1,000 a share. The company continues to invest in new AI features and deliver steady growth. The company has never done a stock split since going public in 2012.

9. Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is the only member of the "Magnificent Seven" to have never done a stock split. After going public in 2012, the stock has risen nearly 2,000% to around $700 a share. It's unclear if Meta will do a stock split by 2026, but one seems likely if the stock keeps climbing.

10. Intuit

Finally, Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) looks like a good prospect for a stock split. Shares of the owner of TurboTax and QuickBooks are trading at around $750 a share, and the stock has been a strong performer for years, recently benefiting from advances in AI to make its products easier to use. The company's most recent stock split came in 2006 so it seems due for another one.

