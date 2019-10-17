10 Stock Picks Using Bernstein's Quant-Aided Analysis

Bernstein Research published its latest “Quant + Fundamental” stock picks. Three names are holdovers from the April picks: Philip Morris International, CVS Health and Southwest Airlines.

The analysts at Bernstein Research have beaten the market by a solid 6% in recent years by combining fundamental research with quantitative analysis. On Wednesday, the firm released its latest list of 10 stock picks, yielded by combining the two disciplines.

Three names are holdovers from the last list, issued in April. Still looking good are Philip Morris International (ticker: PM), CVS Health (CVS), and Southwest Airlines (LUV). Other stocks include health insurer Cigna (CI) and restaurateur Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG).

Quantitative stock picking can be more objective, consistent and testable than fundamental analysis, notes Bernstein’s Ann Larson. But industry analysts can look ahead and better predict changes in a business. Since 2004, U.S. stocks rated Outperform by the firm’s analysts have beaten the S&P 500 index by almost 2% annually. A backtest of stocks favored by Bernstein’s quant model in the same time frame would have beaten the index by 4%. But stocks that made both lists would have outperformed by almost 6% a year, says Larson.

That is why Bernstein began publishing a “Quant + Fundamental” portfolio in 2016. The list includes 10 stocks that rank highly on the firm’s quant model, aren’t crowded by too many institutional holders, and are strongly favored by Bernstein’s fundamental analysts. Every six months, Bernstein refreshes the portfolio.

So far, so good. Since August 2016, the portfolio has beaten the S&P by an average of 2.5% per quarter. The last bunch picked in April outperformed over the following six months by 1% on an equally weighted basis, but lagged behind by 3% on a market capitalization-weighted basis. Of the April picks, Anandarko Petroleum, since bought by Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and CVS Health were up big; Apache Corp. (APA) and Philip Morris were losers.

Bernstein is sticking to its bet on Philip Morris, keeping it on the new list because the tobacco giant has an attractive yield and undervalued cash flows. Bernstein tobacco analyst Callum Elliott thinks the company’s heated-tobacco product IQOS will become a next-generation alternative to cigarettes in the company’s international markets. Philip Morris has no U.S. exposure.

CVS reappears on the list because of its high-quality earnings and a strong outlook for its recently acquired insurer, Aetna, in the Medicare market. Bernstein analyst Lance Wilkins also likes health insurers Cigna and Centene (CNC). They both have undervalued cash flows and Centene’s Medicaid business would benefit if Democrats sweep the 2020 election.

Southwest Airlines looks attractive on a quant basis because of the company’s stock buybacks and low leverage. The discount airline has suffered from the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX jets, but analyst David Vernon foresees a tailwind when those planes return to the air.

The grounding of the 737 MAX has also hurt Boeing (BA) supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (SPR), weighing down the stock to where it now has an attractive cash-flow yield. Boeing is paying the company and other suppliers during the MAX delays and Spirit has no liability exposure to the MAX crashes, says Bernstein’s Douglas Harned. It will earn high margins when the MAX deliveries revive.

Hospitality analyst Richard Clarke likes both Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) and Aramark (ARMK). Both have undervalued free cash flow yields. Hilton will grow by opening new units, says the analyst, while Aramark begin to grow under a new chief executive installed by activist investors.

The last serving on Bernstein’s new list is Chipotle. Bernstein’s Sara Senatore sees the restaurant chain improving its sales and margins under its new management team. New digital ordering technologies will help Chipotle return to its historic volumes.

