10 States Worrying About a Recession the Most, According to Their Internet Searches

As President Donald Trump’s administration goes back and forth on tariffs, so too do economy experts on the likelihood of a recession in 2025. Though a recession may not occur this year, a recession will occur eventually. Modern capitalist economies are built to fluctuate and what goes up must come down — and then go up again.
A recession of any nature at any type would have negative effects on every U.S. state, but it’s appearing that some states are more demonstratively worried about one than others. Techr, an online HR platform, analyzed U.S. Google search volumes over the last 12 months for terms related to recession concerns using Google Keyword Planner. The data was then adjusted per 100,000 residents to determine which states are most apprehensive about a possible economic downturn. In addition to the data provided by Techr, GOBankingrates provided the data on the top job sectors in each state, as sourced from the state’s respective official websites, IBISWorld or Redfin. Here are the states most concerned about a possible recession.
10. Rhode Island
- State population: 1,121,190
- Internet searches related to recession concerns per 100k residents: 23.19
- 3 of the top job sectors in the state: Ocean economy; design and custom manufacturing; food and beverage
9. California
- State population: 39,663,800
- Internet searches related to recession concerns per 100k residents: 25.74
- 3 of the top job sectors in the state: Private industry; real estate; healthcare
8. Virginia
- State population: 8,887,700
- Internet searches related to recession concerns per 100k residents: 25.77
- 3 of the top job sectors in the state: Government and military; professional, scientific and technical services; information technology
7. South Dakota
- State population: 931,033
- Internet searches related to recession concerns per 100k residents: 26.85
- 3 of the top job sectors in the state: Agriculture; tourism; manufacturing
6. Maryland
- State population: 6,309,380
- Internet searches related to recession concerns per 100k residents: 27.26
- 3 of the top job sectors in the state: Life sciences; cybersecurity and IT; aerospace and aviation
5. North Dakota
- State population: 804,089
- Internet searches related to recession concerns per 100k residents: 27.36
- 3 of the top job sectors in the state: Mining; real estate; healthcare and social assistance
4. Alaska
- State population: 743,756
- Internet searches related to recession concerns per 100k residents: 28.24
- 3 of the top job sectors in the state: Transportation and warehousing; mining; real estate
3. Vermont
- State population: 648,278
- Internet searches related to recession concerns per 100k residents: 35.48
- 3 of the top job sectors in the state: Real estate; healthcare and social assistance; professional, scientific and technical services
2. Wyoming
- State population: 590,169
- Internet searches related to recession concerns per 100k residents: 35.58
- 3 of the top job sectors in the state: Mining; real estate; manufacturing
1. Washington
- State population: 8,059,040
- Internet searches related to recession concerns per 100k residents: 56.33
- 3 of the top job sectors in the state: Information; real estate; professional, scientific and technical services
