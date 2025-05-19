10 States Worrying About a Recession the Most, According to Their Internet Searches

As President Donald Trump’s administration goes back and forth on tariffs, so too do economy experts on the likelihood of a recession in 2025. Though a recession may not occur this year, a recession will occur eventually. Modern capitalist economies are built to fluctuate and what goes up must come down — and then go up again.

A recession of any nature at any type would have negative effects on every U.S. state, but it’s appearing that some states are more demonstratively worried about one than others. Techr, an online HR platform, analyzed U.S. Google search volumes over the last 12 months for terms related to recession concerns using Google Keyword Planner. The data was then adjusted per 100,000 residents to determine which states are most apprehensive about a possible economic downturn. In addition to the data provided by Techr, GOBankingrates provided the data on the top job sectors in each state, as sourced from the state’s respective official websites, IBISWorld or Redfin. Here are the states most concerned about a possible recession.

10. Rhode Island

State population: 1,121,190

1,121,190 Internet searches related to recession concerns per 100k residents: 23.19

23.19 3 of the top job sectors in the state: Ocean economy; design and custom manufacturing; food and beverage

9. California

State population: 39,663,800

39,663,800 Internet searches related to recession concerns per 100k residents: 25.74

25.74 3 of the top job sectors in the state: Private industry; real estate; healthcare

8. Virginia

State population: 8,887,700

8,887,700 Internet searches related to recession concerns per 100k residents: 25.77

25.77 3 of the top job sectors in the state: Government and military; professional, scientific and technical services; information technology

7. South Dakota

State population: 931,033

931,033 Internet searches related to recession concerns per 100k residents: 26.85

26.85 3 of the top job sectors in the state: Agriculture; tourism; manufacturing

6. Maryland

State population: 6,309,380

6,309,380 Internet searches related to recession concerns per 100k residents: 27.26

27.26 3 of the top job sectors in the state: Life sciences; cybersecurity and IT; aerospace and aviation

5. North Dakota

State population: 804,089

804,089 Internet searches related to recession concerns per 100k residents: 27.36

27.36 3 of the top job sectors in the state: Mining; real estate; healthcare and social assistance

4. Alaska

State population: 743,756

743,756 Internet searches related to recession concerns per 100k residents: 28.24

28.24 3 of the top job sectors in the state: Transportation and warehousing; mining; real estate

3. Vermont

State population: 648,278

648,278 Internet searches related to recession concerns per 100k residents: 35.48

35.48 3 of the top job sectors in the state: Real estate; healthcare and social assistance; professional, scientific and technical services

2. Wyoming

State population: 590,169

590,169 Internet searches related to recession concerns per 100k residents: 35.58

35.58 3 of the top job sectors in the state: Mining; real estate; manufacturing

1. Washington

State population: 8,059,040

8,059,040 Internet searches related to recession concerns per 100k residents: 56.33

56.33 3 of the top job sectors in the state: Information; real estate; professional, scientific and technical services

