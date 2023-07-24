There are currently 2,640 billionaires around the world worth a collective $12.2 trillion, Forbes reported. Most of the world's billionaires are concentrated in the U.S., which is home to 735 billionaires worth $4.5 trillion in total. But where in the U.S. are most of these billionaires located?
To find out, SuperCasinoSites utilized Forbes data and U.S. Census Bureau data to calculate the states with the most billionaires per 100,000 residents. Here's a look at the 10 states with the highest number of billionaires per capita.
1. New York
- Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.39
2. Massachusetts
- Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.29
3. Rhode Island
- Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.27
4. Missouri
- Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.26
5. Nebraska
- Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.25
6. Maryland
- Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.19
7. New Mexico
- Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.19
8. Montana
- Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.18
9. Illinois
- Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.17
10. Oklahoma
- Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.17
All data is sourced from SuperCasinoSites and is accurate as of July 18, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States With the Most Billionaires
