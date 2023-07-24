News & Insights

10 States With the Most Billionaires

July 24, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

There are currently 2,640 billionaires around the world worth a collective $12.2 trillion, Forbes reported. Most of the world's billionaires are concentrated in the U.S., which is home to 735 billionaires worth $4.5 trillion in total. But where in the U.S. are most of these billionaires located?

To find out, SuperCasinoSites utilized Forbes data and U.S. Census Bureau data to calculate the states with the most billionaires per 100,000 residents. Here's a look at the 10 states with the highest number of billionaires per capita.

New York City Skyline with Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan Skyscrapers. stock photo

1. New York

  • Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.39

Sailboats on the Charles River with Boston's Back Bay skyline in the background.

2. Massachusetts

  • Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.29

Newport is a city in Newport County, Rhode Island, United States, about 30 miles south of Providence.

3. Rhode Island

  • Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.27
Sept.

4. Missouri

  • Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.26
Sunset in Omaha Nebraska.

5. Nebraska

  • Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.25

Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

6. Maryland

  • Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.19
Photo of a city street with new, colorful townhouses in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.

7. New Mexico

  • Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.19
Montana

8. Montana

  • Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.18

Cloud Gate (The Bean)

9. Illinois

  • Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.17
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

10. Oklahoma

  • Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.17

All data is sourced from SuperCasinoSites and is accurate as of July 18, 2023.

