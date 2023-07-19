Gasoline is a commodity, meaning its price is largely driven by supply and demand. But the final amount you pay at the pump is never simply a function of those two variables in your area. In fact, one of the biggest reasons that gas prices vary so much from state to state is due to the amount of taxes you have to pay.

States with the highest gas taxes are generally on the West Coast and in the Upper Midwest, but those with the lowest taxes are scattered around the country, coming from the East Coast, South, Midwest, Southwest and perhaps surprisingly, from the two non-contiguous states. Here’s a list of the 10 states with the lowest gas taxes in America, ranked from most expensive to least, along with a look at how gas taxes work.

(Note that these figures include the 18.4 cents-per-gallon federal gas tax that is levied on top of state gas taxes. Gas prices are courtesy of AAA as of 7/18/2023.)

Missouri

Gas tax: 40.9 cents

40.9 cents Gas price: $3.231

Louisiana

Gas tax: 39.3 cents

39.3 cents Gas price: $3.129

Texas

Gas tax: 38.4 cents

38.4 cents Gas price: $3.178

Oklahoma

Gas tax: 38.4 cents

38.4 cents Gas price: $3.199

Arizona

Gas tax: 37.4 cents

37.4 cents Gas price: $3.768

New Mexico

Gas tax: 37.3 cents

37.3 cents Gas price: $3.474

Hawaii

Gas tax: 36.9 cents

36.9 cents Gas price: $4.687

Mississippi

Gas tax: 36.8 cents

36.8 cents Gas price: $3.007

Alaska

Gas tax: 27.4 cents

27.4 cents Gas price: $4.293

Connecticut

Gas tax: 23.4 cents

23.4 cents Gas price: $3.615

What Are Gas Taxes Used for, and How Are They Determined?

All 50 states and the federal government tax every gallon of gas sold. The proceeds are meant to fund various infrastructure products, such as repairing highways, maintaining bridges and tunnels, and managing traffic congestion and pollution.

While gas taxes may seem high to drivers, even in the 10 states above, the truth is they are woefully behind in terms of accomplishing their stated purpose. Part of this is due to the rising efficiency of gas-powered vehicles, along with the rise of electric vehicles. When drivers pay fewer taxes per mile driven, it makes it that much harder for gas taxes to cover infrastructure and maintenance costs.

While the 18.4 cents-per-gallon federal gas tax has remained the same since 1993, states raise their gas taxes more frequently on average. In fact, since 2013, 33 states and the District of Columbia have raised their gas taxes, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. In most cases, state legislatures can act unilaterally to raise gas taxes. However, in some states, such as Missouri, voter approval is required thanks to constitutional provisions relating to increases in revenue.

The Bottom Line

If you’ve ever driven on a cross-country road trip, you were likely amazed by how much the price of the same gallon of gasoline can vary from state to state. This is due in large part to varying amounts of state gas taxes. However, it’s also important to note that supply and demand still plays a large role in the price you pay for gas.

In other words, just because a state has low gas taxes, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the total price of a gallon of gas is cheap. As an example, take a look at the gas prices in Hawaii and Mississippi. Although both states levy an almost identical amount of taxes, the average price for a gallon of gas in Hawaii is $4.687, while in Mississippi it’s 36% lower, at just $3.007.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States With the Lowest Gas Taxes

