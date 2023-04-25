What do you know about your state's tax burden? According to a March 2023 WalletHub study, tax burden measures the proportion of total personal income residents pay toward state and local taxes. (Tax burden differs from tax rates, which are based on individual income.)

Tax rates vary from state to state. WalletHub compared the states by three tax types -- property, individual income and sales/excise taxes -- as a share of total individual income.

These are the 10 states with the highest tax burdens.

10. Iowa

Total tax burden: 9.15%

Property tax burden: 3.40%

Individual income tax burden: 2.41%

Sales and excise tax burden: 3.34%

9. Illinois

Total tax burden: 9.38%

Property tax burden: 3.66%

Individual income tax burden: 2.27%

Sales and excise tax burden: 3.45%

8. Minnesota

Total tax burden: 9.41%

Property tax burden: 2.89%

Individual income tax burden: 3.11%

Sales and excise tax burden: 3.41%

7. Maryland

Total tax burden: 9.44%

Property tax burden: 2.66%

Individual income tax burden: 4.21%

Sales and excise tax burden: 2.57%

6. New Jersey

Total tax burden: 9.76%

Property tax burden: 4.88%

Individual income tax burden: 2.36%

Sales and excise tax burden: 2.52%

5. Connecticut

Total tax burden: 9.83%

Property tax burden: 4.24%

Individual income tax burden: 2.92%

Sales and excise tax burden: 2.67%

4. Vermont

Total tax burden: 10.28%

Property tax burden: 4.98%

Individual income tax burden: 2.07%

Sales and excise tax burden: 3.23%

3. Maine

Total tax burden: 11.14%

Property tax burden: 5.33%

Individual income tax burden: 2.52%

Sales and excise tax burden: 3.29%

2. Hawaii

Total tax burden: 12.31%

Property tax burden: 2.74%

Individual income tax burden: 2.86%

Sales and excise tax burden: 6.71%

1. New York

Total tax burden: 12.47%

Property tax burden: 4.36%

Individual income tax burden: 4.72%

Sales and excise tax burden: 3.39%

