10 States With the Highest Tax Burdens

April 25, 2023 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

What do you know about your state's tax burden? According to a March 2023 WalletHub study, tax burden measures the proportion of total personal income residents pay toward state and local taxes. (Tax burden differs from tax rates, which are based on individual income.)

Tax rates vary from state to state. WalletHub compared the states by three tax types -- property, individual income and sales/excise taxes -- as a share of total individual income. 

These are the 10 states with the highest tax burdens.

Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

10. Iowa

  • Total tax burden: 9.15%
  • Property tax burden: 3.40%
  • Individual income tax burden: 2.41%
  • Sales and excise tax burden: 3.34%

Off of the Chicago River as the sun lights up the city.

9. Illinois

  • Total tax burden: 9.38%
  • Property tax burden: 3.66%
  • Individual income tax burden: 2.27%
  • Sales and excise tax burden: 3.45%
minneapolis,minesota,usa.

8. Minnesota

  • Total tax burden: 9.41%
  • Property tax burden: 2.89%
  • Individual income tax burden: 3.11%
  • Sales and excise tax burden: 3.41%
Colorful row houses along a sunny residential street.

7. Maryland

  • Total tax burden: 9.44%
  • Property tax burden: 2.66%
  • Individual income tax burden: 4.21%
  • Sales and excise tax burden: 2.57%

Elizabeth is a city in Union County, New Jersey, United States.

6. New Jersey

  • Total tax burden: 9.76%
  • Property tax burden: 4.88%
  • Individual income tax burden: 2.36%
  • Sales and excise tax burden: 2.52%
this beautiful tower sits on the Talcott mountain state park in Simsbury ct.

5. Connecticut

  • Total tax burden: 9.83%
  • Property tax burden: 4.24%
  • Individual income tax burden: 2.92%
  • Sales and excise tax burden: 2.67%
Church Street market at night with people walking during springtime in Burlington, Vermont.

4. Vermont

  • Total tax burden: 10.28%
  • Property tax burden: 4.98%
  • Individual income tax burden: 2.07%
  • Sales and excise tax burden: 3.23%

Kingfield is a town in Franklin County, Maine, United States.

3. Maine

  • Total tax burden: 11.14%
  • Property tax burden: 5.33%
  • Individual income tax burden: 2.52%
  • Sales and excise tax burden: 3.29%
Waikiki, Hawaii, USA - January 5, 2014: People jogging, cycling and walking along Waikiki Beach.

2. Hawaii

  • Total tax burden: 12.31%
  • Property tax burden: 2.74%
  • Individual income tax burden: 2.86%
  • Sales and excise tax burden: 6.71%
New York City Skyline with Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan Skyscrapers. stock photo

1. New York

  • Total tax burden: 12.47%
  • Property tax burden: 4.36%
  • Individual income tax burden: 4.72%
  • Sales and excise tax burden: 3.39%

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States With the Highest Tax Burdens

