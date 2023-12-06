10 States With the Highest Percentage of Families on SNAP — What Can Be Done To Help?

The original Food Stamp Program, created in 1939 by the federal government, was renamed the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, in 2008. The program provides government-funded benefits to Americans most in need of food assistance. In fiscal 2022, 41.9 million Americans received SNAP benefits, amounting to 12.5% of the entire population, according to the Pew Research Center.

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2024?

Generally, Americans with a gross income of 130% or less of the federal poverty line, and net income at or below the poverty line, can receive benefits. In 2023, that amounts to $3,007 in gross monthly income and $2,313 in net monthly income for a family of four, although limits are higher in Alaska and Hawaii. Different limits also apply if a member of the household is 60 or older or disabled.

As of April 2023, average monthly benefits were $181.72 per person or $343 per household. However, benefits vary significantly by state. Average beneficiaries in New York, for example, received $212.09 per month, while those in Oklahoma only got $127.32. This is because benefits are determined primarily on income and household size.

To determine the 10 states with the highest percentage of families on SNAP, GOBankingRates used the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program data tables and the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Consumer Survey. Some states have a SNAP participation rate more than double the national rate of 12.5%, indicating a much larger percentage of families in need of food security. Here’s the ranking of states with the highest percentage of families on SNAP, presented in reverse order, along with a brief examination of the potential causes and cures for the problem.

10. West Virginia

Household SNAP participation rate: 22.04%

West Virginia is one of the poorest states in the U.S., and this contributes greatly to the above-average SNAP participation rate. More than one in five children in the state live below the poverty line.

9. New York

Household SNAP participation rate: 22.10%

New York is a melting pot of personalities and nationalities, and it’s also a disparate state in terms of wealth distribution and urban concentration. Far from the glitter of Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue penthouses, many New Yorkers struggle with poverty, with 12.2% of adults and 18.5% of children living below the poverty line.

8. Oklahoma

Household SNAP participation rate: 22.24%

More than 21% of children in Oklahoma live below the poverty line, and state incomes on average are near the bottom among the 50 states. This combination of factors helps keep SNAP participation rate fairly high.

7. Illinois

Household SNAP participation rate: 22.62%

Average incomes in Illinois rank the 17th-highest in the nation, but 10% of adults and 16% of children still live below the poverty line. One of the main reasons that Illinois ranks higher than might be expected in terms of SNAP participation is that the state is very effective at getting eligible residents to sign up for the program, with between 95% and 100% of eligible individuals participating.

6. California

Household SNAP participation rate: 23.04%

California is known for its wealthy and glamorous cities like Santa Barbara and Malibu, but it also has plenty of more impoverished counties. For example, Fresno and Tulare Counties, in Central California, have poverty rates of 26.9% and 28.3% respectively, the highest in the state. Considering the rate at which eligible households in California enroll in SNAP is among the lowest in the nation, the state’s food insecurity problem may be even bigger.

5. Nevada

Household SNAP participation rate: 23.43%

According to a report from Feeding America, Nevada jumped from 20th to 5th on the list of states with the most projected food insecurity during the pandemic, indicating the state suffered mightily from the onset of COVID-19.

4. Louisiana

Household SNAP participation rate: 24.20%

Louisiana has the highest poverty rate in the nation, at 19.6%, so it makes sense that the state’s SNAP participation rate would be high. Nearly 27% of the state’s children live in poverty. The state suffered during the pandemic, but SNAP participation also jumped by more than 20% just between March 2022 and January 2023.

3. Massachusetts

Household SNAP participation rate: 24.32%

Massachusetts is one of the wealthiest states in the Union, but nearly one-quarter of its residents still rely on SNAP. The state was hit hard by the pandemic, during which time SNAP participation shot up by 21.4%.

2. Oregon

Household SNAP participation rate: 25.68%

Unemployment and poverty rates in Oregon are both above the national average, no doubt contributing to the state’s high SNAP participation rate. [5]However, the state has also made a significant effort in the past 15 years to increase awareness of SNAP benefits, which is likely pumping up numbers as well. [5]

1. New Mexico

Household SNAP participation rate: 31.25%

New Mexico’s numbers are likely boosted by the fact that the state pays out benefits to those earning as much as 160% of the federal poverty level, vs. the 130% limit in most states. New Mexico residents can also apply online, which provides greater access to benefits. State incomes also average among the bottom five in the nation, boosting those in need of SNAP benefits.

What Can Be Done To Help?

The large percentage of Americans in need of food assistance is largely a problem of poverty. While in a global sense the wasting of food and insufficient infrastructure to get food where it is needed are problems, in America, food is generally readily accessible. Raising the incomes of the impoverished is the best way to provide them with access to healthy and plentiful food.

Of course, raising 41.9 million Americans out of poverty isn’t something that can be done overnight, and there are conflicting arguments as to what the best solution to the problem might be. Higher-paying jobs and greater access to affordable healthcare, education and housing are all steps that can help lift Americans out of poverty and reduce the dependence on SNAP and other governmental benefits. How we achieve those goals, however, is a battle that is constantly being fought by legislators and rights advocates.

