10 States Where You Need To Make a Lot of Money for Your Family To Live Comfortably

February 13, 2025 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Raising a family is expensive enough as it is, but Americans who live in states with high cost of living must earn at least six figures annually to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle.

With the term “living wage” defined as income required to cover 50% necessities, 30% discretionary spending and 20% savings, GOBankingRates used data for a married couple with children sourced from the 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey to survey annual living expenses for a family of four. Itemized costs of living evaluated include housing, groceries and healthcare, as sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2024 Q3 Cost of Living Data Series.

Find out how much money you must make to support a family of four in the 10 costliest states.

Waikiki, Hawaii, USA - January 5, 2014: People jogging, cycling and walking along Waikiki Beach.

1. Hawaii

  • Living wage for a family of four: $258,918
  • Annual cost of housing: $66,412
  • Annual cost of groceries: $28,290
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $9,540

Boston Massachusetts Apartments Rent Prices Real Estate iStock

2. Massachusetts

  • Living wage for a family of four: $199,671
  • Annual cost of housing: $49,600
  • Annual cost of groceries: $21,129
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $10,033

Aerial view of the coastal community of La Jolla, California approximately 10 miles north of downtown San Diego shot via helicopter from an altitude of about 300 feet over the Pacific Ocean.

3. California

  • Living wage for a family of four: $188,269
  • Annual cost of housing: $45,891
  • Annual cost of groceries: $19,549
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,213
View of the historic buildings along 6th Avenue towards downtown Manhattan in New York City NYC.

4. New York

  • Living wage for a family of four: $155,738
  • Annual cost of housing: $37,354
  • Annual cost of groceries: $15,912
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,607
Ketchikan, Alaska.

5. Alaska

  • Living wage for a family of four: $136,990
  • Annual cost of housing: $25,854
  • Annual cost of groceries: $11,013
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $11,290
Portland is the largest city in the state of Maine located on a penninsula extended into the scenic Casco Bay.

6. Maine

  • Living wage for a family of four: $135,943
  • Annual cost of housing: $29,804
  • Annual cost of groceries: $12,696
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,707

Seaside Heights, New Jersey, USA - April 4, 2022: Daytime view of the Casino Pier and shops on the boardwalk along the beach.

7. New Jersey

  • Living wage for a family of four: $134,990
  • Annual cost of housing: $30,331
  • Annual cost of groceries: $12,920
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,229
Autumn in Bennington, Vermont stock photo

8. Vermont

  • Living wage for a family of four: $131,996
  • Annual cost of housing: $29,211
  • Annual cost of groceries: $12,444
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,738
Sunrise at Portland, Oregon.

9. Oregon

  • Living wage for a family of four: $131,824
  • Annual cost of housing: $28,904
  • Annual cost of groceries: $12,313
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $8,637

Downtown Phoenix Aerial View stock photo

10. Arizona

  • Living wage for a family of four: $131,102
  • Annual cost of housing: $29,848
  • Annual cost of groceries: $12,715
  • Annual cost of healthcare: $6,918

Methodology: GOBankingRates surveyed annual living expenses for a family of four in all 50 states, using the 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey (latest available) data for a married couple with children (oldest child 6-17) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The itemized costs of living evaluated were housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare and transportation, collectively termed “necessities.” Based on each state’s respective cost-of-living index for each category, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2024 Q3 Cost of Living Data Series, the study calculated the annual cost of each necessity and summed them up to find total annual expenditure on necessities. Using the 50-30-20 budget rule, which allocates 50% of income for necessities, the study doubled the total annual expenditure on necessities in order to determine the “living wage” for a family of four in each state. “Living wage” is defined as the income required to be able to cover 50% necessities, 30% discretionary/luxury spending and 20% for savings. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Dec. 11, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States Where You Need To Make a Lot of Money for Your Family To Live Comfortably

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

