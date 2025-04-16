10 States Where You Need the Least — and the Most — Income To Be in the Top 1%

Who doesn’t want to be in the top 1% of earners in the U.S.? It’s like the American Dream on steroids. You can comfortably live in a huge house, drive a luxury car, turbo-fund your retirement and access elite tax breaks. How much do you need to be in the 1%? It depends on where you live. And in some states, like West Virginia and Mississippi, it’s probably less than you think. But in other states, like California and Massachusetts, it’s possibly more than you can imagine — close to or even north of $1 million annually.

In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed individual income data for each state to find how much you need to earn to be in the top 1% in every state to show you the ones where it takes the least and most money.

Key findings:

California has the highest percentage of 1% earners. Texas ranks No. 2 and Florida comes in third.

There are three states where it takes an income of less than $500,000 to be in the top 1%.

In five states, you need to make close to or over $1 million a year to be in the top 1%.

States Where You Need the Least

Here’s a look at the 10 states where you can be in the top 1% with the least income.

50. West Virginia

Household median income: $57,917

$57,917 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2022: $384,369

$384,369 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2025: $434,301

$434,301 Number of tax returns for the top 1% of earners: 7,316

49. Mississippi

Household median income: $54,915

$54,915 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2022: $405,760

$405,760 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2025: $458,471

$458,471 Number of tax returns for the top 1% of earners: 11,731

48. New Mexico

Household median income: $62,125

$62,125 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2022: $416,987

$416,987 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2025: $471,156

$471,156 Number of tax returns for the top 1% of earners: 9,310

47. Kentucky

Household median income: $62,417

$62,417 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2022: $458,204

$458,204 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2025: $517,727

$517,727 Number of tax returns for the top 1% of earners: 18,395

46. Arkansas

Household median income: $58,773

$58,773 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2022: $478,036

$478,036 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2025: $540,136

$540,136 Number of tax returns for the top 1% of earners: 12,198

45. Indiana

Household median income: $70,051

$70,051 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2022: $490,566

$490,566 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2025: $554,293

$554,293 Number of tax returns for the top 1% of earners: 30,120

44. Alabama

Household median income: $62,027

$62,027 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2022: $491,737

$491,737 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2025: $555,617

$555,617 Number of tax returns for the top 1% of earners: 20,185

43. Oklahoma

Household median income: $63,603

$63,603 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2022: $502,889

$502,889 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2025: $568,217

$568,217 Number of tax returns for the top 1% of earners: 16,106

42. Ohio

Household median income: $69,680

$69,680 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2022: $508,470

$508,470 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2025: $574,523

$574,523 Number of tax returns for the top 1% of earners: 53,103

41. Maine

Household median income: $71,773

$71,773 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2022: $508,666

$508,666 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2025: $574,745

$574,745 Number of tax returns for the top 1% of earners: 6,618

States Where You Need the Most

Here’s a look at the states where it will take the most income to be in the top 1%.

10. Texas

Household median income: $76,292

$76,292 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2022: $686,876

$686,876 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2025: $776,105

$776,105 Number of tax returns for the top 1% of earners: 128,130

9. Wyoming

Household median income: $74,815

$74,815 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2022: $712,186

$712,186 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2025: $804,703

$804,703 Number of tax returns for the top 1% of earners: 2,611

8. Colorado

Household median income: $92,470

$92,470 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2022: $713,682

$713,682 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2025: $806,394

$806,394 Number of tax returns for the top 1% of earners: 27,685

7. Washington

Household median income: $94,952

$94,952 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2022: $756,256

$756,256 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2025: $854,498

$854,498 Number of tax returns for the top 1% of earners: 35,597

6. Florida

Household median income: $71,711

$71,711 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2022: $793,446

$793,446 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2025: $896,520

$896,520 Number of tax returns for the top 1% of earners: 105,101

5. New York

Household median income: $84,578

$84,578 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2022: $823,230

$823,230 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2025: $930,174

$930,174 Number of tax returns for the top 1% of earners: 91,840

4. New Jersey

Household median income: $101,050

$101,050 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2022: $831,947

$831,947 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2025: $940,022

$940,022 Number of tax returns for the top 1% of earners: 43,042

3. California

Household median income: $96,334

$96,334 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2022: $835,930

$835,930 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2025: $944,523

$944,523 Number of tax returns for the top 1% of earners: 175,045

2. Massachusetts

Household median income: $101,341

$101,341 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2022: $891,118

$891,118 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2025: $1,006,880

$1,006,880 Number of tax returns for the top 1% of earners: 32,795

1. Connecticut

Household median income: $93,760

$93,760 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2022: $975,899

$975,899 Income floor on the top 1% of earners in 2025: $1,102,675

$1,102,675 Number of tax returns for the top 1% of earners: 16,917

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed individual income data for each state as sourced from the IRS’ SOI Tax Stats along with the number of returns for the top 1%, income floor for the top 1% earners and the income floor for the top 5% earners. The total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income were all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The average single-family house value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025. Using the income floor values from the 2022 IRS data and using the BLS’ CPI Inflation Calculator, the 2025 equivalent can be calculated. The states were sorted to show the highest to lowest income needed. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 14, 2025.

