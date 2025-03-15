News & Insights

Personal Finance

10 States Where You Need the Least Amount of Income To Buy a Home in 2025

March 15, 2025 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Some Americans may believe that they must first earn six-figure salaries before they can explore buying homes. However, recent findings from GOBankingRates revealed this is not necessarily the case. There are at least 10 states where a modest monthly income is enough money to comfortably afford becoming a homeowner.

That’s Interesting: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

For You: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

To find out which states the lowest income buys a home in, GOBankingRates looked at every state’s average single-family home value, assumed a 20% down payment and calculated the average mortgage costs using the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 6.87% from the Federal Reserve. Assuming that housing costs cannot exceed 30% of gross monthly income and using each state’s average mortgage cost, we then calculated the minimum monthly and annual income necessary to comfortably afford a home.

Keep reading to see which 10 states you need the least amount of income in 2025 to buy a home.

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.

1. West Virginia

  • Average single-family home value: $163,193
  • 20% down payment: $32,639
  • Loan amount: $130,554 
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $964
  • Minimum monthly income to comfortably afford a home: $3,215
  • Minimum annual income to comfortably afford a home: $38,575

Discover More: 15 Housing Markets Where Prices Are Falling Ahead Of The Spring Selling Season

Explore Next: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

Jackson, Mississippi stock photo

2. Mississippi

  • Average single-family home value: $176,933
  • 20% down payment: $35,387
  • Loan amount: $141,546
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,046
  • Minimum monthly income to comfortably afford a home: $3,485
  • Minimum annual income to comfortably afford a home: $41,822

Be Aware: 6 Key Signs a Housing Market Will Soon Have Massive Price Drops

Bossier City, LA, USA- May 23, 2016: The downtown skyline of Shreveport, Louisiana as viewed from the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

3. Louisiana

  • Average single-family home value: $198,094
  • 20% down payment: $39,619
  • Loan amount: $158,475
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,171
  • Minimum monthly income to comfortably afford a home: $3,902
  • Minimum annual income to comfortably afford a home: $46,824
Muskogee is a town in and the county seat of Muskogee County, Oklahoma, United States.

4. Oklahoma

  • Average single-family home value: $205,311
  • 20% down payment: $41,062
  • Loan amount: $164,249
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,213
  • Minimum monthly income to comfortably afford a home: $4,044
  • Minimum annual income to comfortably afford a home: $48,530

5. Arkansas

  • Average single-family home value: $208,734
  • 20% down payment: $41,747
  • Loan amount: $166,987
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,233
  • Minimum monthly income to comfortably afford a home: $4,112
  • Minimum annual income to comfortably afford a home: $49,339

Trending Now: 3 Best Florida Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According To Real Estate Agents

Frankfort, Kentucky, USA town skyline on the Kentucky River at dusk.

6. Kentucky

  • Average single-family home value: $208,745
  • 20% down payment: $41,749
  • Loan amount: $166,996
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,234
  • Minimum monthly income to comfortably afford a home: $4,112
  • Minimum annual income to comfortably afford a home: $49,342
Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

7. Iowa

  • Average single-family home value: $218,773
  • 20% down payment: $43,755
  • Loan amount: $175,019
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,293
  • Minimum monthly income to comfortably afford a home: $4,309
  • Minimum annual income to comfortably afford a home: $51,712
Aerial drone view of Birmingham, Alabama skyline with park and train station in the foreground.

8. Alabama

  • Average single-family home value: $222,475
  • 20% down payment: $44,495
  • Loan amount: $177,980
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,315
  • Minimum monthly income to comfortably afford a home: $4,382
  • Minimum annual income to comfortably afford a home: $52,587

See More: 10 Home Features That Have Decreased the Most in Popularity (And How Much Homes with Them Cost)

Lighting of the flames at the Keeper of the Plains steel sculpture on the Arkansas River.

9. Kansas

  • Average single-family home value: $225,396
  • 20% down payment: $45,079
  • Loan amount: $180,317
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,332
  • Minimum monthly income to comfortably afford a home: $4,440
  • Minimum annual income to comfortably afford a home: $53,278
Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

10. Ohio

  • Average single-family home value: $229,027
  • 20% down payment: $45,805
  • Loan amount: $183,222
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,353
  • Minimum monthly income to comfortably afford a home: $4,511
  • Minimum annual income to comfortably afford a home: $54,136

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the average single-family home value for each state from January 2025, as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. Using the average home value, assuming a 20% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 6.87% from Feb. 13, 2025, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. Using the average mortgage cost for each state and assuming that the housing costs cannot exceed 30%, the minimum income to comfortably afford a home was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 18, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States Where You Need the Least Amount of Income To Buy a Home in 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.