10 States Where You Need the Least Amount of Income To Buy a Home in 2025

Some Americans may believe that they must first earn six-figure salaries before they can explore buying homes. However, recent findings from GOBankingRates revealed this is not necessarily the case. There are at least 10 states where a modest monthly income is enough money to comfortably afford becoming a homeowner.

To find out which states the lowest income buys a home in, GOBankingRates looked at every state’s average single-family home value, assumed a 20% down payment and calculated the average mortgage costs using the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 6.87% from the Federal Reserve. Assuming that housing costs cannot exceed 30% of gross monthly income and using each state’s average mortgage cost, we then calculated the minimum monthly and annual income necessary to comfortably afford a home.

Keep reading to see which 10 states you need the least amount of income in 2025 to buy a home.

1. West Virginia

Average single-family home value: $163,193

$163,193 20% down payment: $32,639

$32,639 Loan amount: $130,554

$130,554 Average monthly mortgage cost: $964

$964 Minimum monthly income to comfortably afford a home: $3,215

$3,215 Minimum annual income to comfortably afford a home: $38,575

2. Mississippi

Average single-family home value: $176,933

$176,933 20% down payment: $35,387

$35,387 Loan amount: $141,546

$141,546 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,046

$1,046 Minimum monthly income to comfortably afford a home: $3,485

$3,485 Minimum annual income to comfortably afford a home: $41,822

3. Louisiana

Average single-family home value: $198,094

$198,094 20% down payment: $39,619

$39,619 Loan amount: $158,475

$158,475 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,171

$1,171 Minimum monthly income to comfortably afford a home: $3,902

$3,902 Minimum annual income to comfortably afford a home: $46,824

4. Oklahoma

Average single-family home value: $205,311

$205,311 20% down payment: $41,062

$41,062 Loan amount: $164,249

$164,249 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,213

$1,213 Minimum monthly income to comfortably afford a home: $4,044

$4,044 Minimum annual income to comfortably afford a home: $48,530

5. Arkansas

Average single-family home value: $208,734

$208,734 20% down payment: $41,747

$41,747 Loan amount: $166,987

$166,987 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,233

$1,233 Minimum monthly income to comfortably afford a home: $4,112

$4,112 Minimum annual income to comfortably afford a home: $49,339

6. Kentucky

Average single-family home value: $208,745

$208,745 20% down payment: $41,749

$41,749 Loan amount: $166,996

$166,996 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,234

$1,234 Minimum monthly income to comfortably afford a home: $4,112

$4,112 Minimum annual income to comfortably afford a home: $49,342

7. Iowa

Average single-family home value: $218,773

$218,773 20% down payment: $43,755

$43,755 Loan amount: $175,019

$175,019 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,293

$1,293 Minimum monthly income to comfortably afford a home: $4,309

$4,309 Minimum annual income to comfortably afford a home: $51,712

8. Alabama

Average single-family home value: $222,475

$222,475 20% down payment: $44,495

$44,495 Loan amount: $177,980

$177,980 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,315

$1,315 Minimum monthly income to comfortably afford a home: $4,382

$4,382 Minimum annual income to comfortably afford a home: $52,587

9. Kansas

Average single-family home value: $225,396

$225,396 20% down payment: $45,079

$45,079 Loan amount: $180,317

$180,317 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,332

$1,332 Minimum monthly income to comfortably afford a home: $4,440

$4,440 Minimum annual income to comfortably afford a home: $53,278

10. Ohio

Average single-family home value: $229,027

$229,027 20% down payment: $45,805

$45,805 Loan amount: $183,222

$183,222 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,353

$1,353 Minimum monthly income to comfortably afford a home: $4,511

$4,511 Minimum annual income to comfortably afford a home: $54,136

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the average single-family home value for each state from January 2025, as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. Using the average home value, assuming a 20% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 6.87% from Feb. 13, 2025, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. Using the average mortgage cost for each state and assuming that the housing costs cannot exceed 30%, the minimum income to comfortably afford a home was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 18, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States Where You Need the Least Amount of Income To Buy a Home in 2025

