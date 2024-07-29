Taxes can take a big bite out of your take-home pay, so you may need to earn well over six figures to actually take home $100,000 — especially if you live in a state with high taxes.
GOBankingRates determined the salary you would need to take home an annual pay of $100,000 after federal, state and local taxes, plus FICA withholdings for each U.S. state — and these 10 states required the highest salary.
1. Oregon
- Salary needed for $100K: $156,280
- Take home salary: 63.99%
2. Maryland
- Salary needed for $100K: $154,850
- Take home salary: 64.58%
3. Hawaii
- Salary needed for $100K: $154,165
- Take home salary: 64.87%
4. California
- Salary needed for $100K: $153,700
- Take home salary: 65.08%
5. Maine
- Salary needed for $100K: $151,640
- Take home salary: 65.95%
6. South Carolina
- Salary needed for $100K: $151,080
- Take home salary: 66.20%
7. Minnesota
- Salary needed for $100K: $150,765
- Take home salary: 66.33%
8. Montana
- Salary needed for $100K: $150,750
- Take home salary: 66.34%
9. Kentucky
- Salary needed for $100K: $150,000
- Take home salary: 66.72%
10. Vermont
- Salary needed for $100K: $149,800
- Take home salary: 66.76%
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the salary you would need to take home an annual pay of $100,000 after federal, state and local taxes, plus FICA withholdings. All data was collected on and is up-to-date as of June 16, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States Where You Need To Earn the Highest Salary To Take Home $100K
