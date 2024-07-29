News & Insights

10 States Where You Need To Earn the Highest Salary To Take Home $100K

July 29, 2024 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Taxes can take a big bite out of your take-home pay, so you may need to earn well over six figures to actually take home $100,000 — especially if you live in a state with high taxes.

GOBankingRates determined the salary you would need to take home an annual pay of $100,000 after federal, state and local taxes, plus FICA withholdings for each U.S. state — and these 10 states required the highest salary.

Hawthorne bridge on Willamette river with cityscape and skyline in portland - Image.

1. Oregon

  • Salary needed for $100K: $156,280
  • Take home salary: 63.99%

Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

2. Maryland

  • Salary needed for $100K: $154,850
  • Take home salary: 64.58%

Honolulu, Hawaii.

3. Hawaii

  • Salary needed for $100K: $154,165
  • Take home salary: 64.87%
the skyline of los angeles during sunset.

4. California

  • Salary needed for $100K: $153,700
  • Take home salary: 65.08%
Augusta, Maine

5. Maine

  • Salary needed for $100K: $151,640
  • Take home salary: 65.95%

Charleston, South Carolina

6. South Carolina

  • Salary needed for $100K: $151,080
  • Take home salary: 66.20%
Aerial Shot of Downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota at Sunset

7. Minnesota

  • Salary needed for $100K: $150,765
  • Take home salary: 66.33%
Street view of Anaconda, Montanan.

8. Montana

  • Salary needed for $100K: $150,750
  • Take home salary: 66.34%

looking across the river just after sunset at the Louisville, Kentucky skyline.

9. Kentucky

  • Salary needed for $100K: $150,000
  • Take home salary: 66.72%
Montpelier, Vermont, USA town skyline.

10. Vermont

  • Salary needed for $100K: $149,800
  • Take home salary: 66.76%

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the salary you would need to take home an annual pay of $100,000 after federal, state and local taxes, plus FICA withholdings. All data was collected on and is up-to-date as of June 16, 2023.

