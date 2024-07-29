10 States Where You Need To Earn the Highest Salary To Take Home $100K

Taxes can take a big bite out of your take-home pay, so you may need to earn well over six figures to actually take home $100,000 — especially if you live in a state with high taxes.

GOBankingRates determined the salary you would need to take home an annual pay of $100,000 after federal, state and local taxes, plus FICA withholdings for each U.S. state — and these 10 states required the highest salary.

1. Oregon

Salary needed for $100K : $156,280

: $156,280 Take home salary: 63.99%

2. Maryland

Salary needed for $100K : $154,850

: $154,850 Take home salary: 64.58%

3. Hawaii

Salary needed for $100K : $154,165

: $154,165 Take home salary: 64.87%

4. California

Salary needed for $100K : $153,700

: $153,700 Take home salary: 65.08%

5. Maine

Salary needed for $100K : $151,640

: $151,640 Take home salary: 65.95%

6. South Carolina

Salary needed for $100K : $151,080

: $151,080 Take home salary: 66.20%

7. Minnesota

Salary needed for $100K : $150,765

: $150,765 Take home salary: 66.33%

8. Montana

Salary needed for $100K : $150,750

: $150,750 Take home salary: 66.34%

9. Kentucky

Salary needed for $100K : $150,000

: $150,000 Take home salary: 66.72%

10. Vermont

Salary needed for $100K : $149,800

: $149,800 Take home salary: 66.76%

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the salary you would need to take home an annual pay of $100,000 after federal, state and local taxes, plus FICA withholdings. All data was collected on and is up-to-date as of June 16, 2023.

