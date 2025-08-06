Personal Finance

10 States Where You Can Become a Millionaire the Fastest

August 06, 2025 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

For many Americans, saving $1 million is a financial milestone they hope to achieve — and where you live can make a big difference in how fast you get there. Surprisingly, high-income states aren’t always the best bet, thanks to their steep living costs.

To find out where it’s fastest to save $1 million, Gold IRA Custodians analyzed income and cost-of-living data across all 50 states. Based on these numbers, they calculated how much the average person could realistically save each year to determine how long it would take to hit the seven-figure mark.

Here’s a look at the 10 states where the average person can reach millionaire status the quickest.

Early morning magenta light illuminates clouds and the Moulton Barn on Mormon Row at the foot of the Grand Tetons near Jackson, Wyoming, USA.

Wyoming

  • Average income per capita: $81,918
  • Average annual expenses: $31,948
  • Estimated annual savings: $49,970
  • Years to save $1 million: 20

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

Connecticut

  • Average income per capita: $89,307
  • Average annual expenses: $41,208
  • Estimated annual savings: $48,099
  • Years to save $1 million: 21

The Chicago Theatre, originally known as the Balaban and Katz Chicago Theatre, is a landmark theater located on North State Street in the Loop area of Chicago, Illinois.

Illinois

  • Average income per capita: $71,716
  • Average annual expenses: $27,458
  • Estimated annual savings: $44,258
  • Years to save $1 million: 23
South Dakota

  • Average income per capita: $72,546
  • Average annual expenses: $28,365
  • Estimated annual savings: $44,181
  • Years to save $1 million: 23
Norfolk skyline along the banks of the Chesapeake Bay.

Virginia

  • Average income per capita: $73,681
  • Average annual expenses: $29,368
  • Estimated annual savings: $44,313
  • Years to save $1 million: 23
Relaxing feel with two chairs on the bay side of the Park Point, Duluth, MN.

Minnesota

  • Average income per capita: $72,366
  • Average annual expenses: $28,455
  • Estimated annual savings: $43,911
  • Years to save $1 million: 23

Sunset in Omaha Nebraska.

Nebraska

  • Average income per capita: $71,006
  • Average annual expenses: $27,246
  • Estimated annual savings: $43,760
  • Years to save $1 million: 23
Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

Colorado

  • Average income per capita: $79,746
  • Average annual expenses: $36,320
  • Estimated annual savings: $43,426
  • Years to save $1 million: 23
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

  • Average income per capita: $71,574
  • Average annual expenses: $28,607
  • Estimated annual savings: $42,967
  • Years to save $1 million: 23
Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

Maryland

  • Average income per capita: $74,945
  • Average annual expenses: $34,040
  • Estimated annual savings: $40,905
  • Years to save $1 million: 24

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Gold IRA Custodians and is accurate as of July 8, 2025.

