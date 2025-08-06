10 States Where You Can Become a Millionaire the Fastest

For many Americans, saving $1 million is a financial milestone they hope to achieve — and where you live can make a big difference in how fast you get there. Surprisingly, high-income states aren’t always the best bet, thanks to their steep living costs.

To find out where it’s fastest to save $1 million, Gold IRA Custodians analyzed income and cost-of-living data across all 50 states. Based on these numbers, they calculated how much the average person could realistically save each year to determine how long it would take to hit the seven-figure mark.

Here’s a look at the 10 states where the average person can reach millionaire status the quickest.

Wyoming

Average income per capita: $81,918

$81,918 Average annual expenses: $31,948

$31,948 Estimated annual savings: $49,970

$49,970 Years to save $1 million: 20

Connecticut

Average income per capita: $89,307

$89,307 Average annual expenses: $41,208

$41,208 Estimated annual savings: $48,099

$48,099 Years to save $1 million: 21

Illinois

Average income per capita: $71,716

$71,716 Average annual expenses: $27,458

$27,458 Estimated annual savings: $44,258

$44,258 Years to save $1 million: 23

South Dakota

Average income per capita: $72,546

$72,546 Average annual expenses: $28,365

$28,365 Estimated annual savings: $44,181

$44,181 Years to save $1 million: 23

Virginia

Average income per capita: $73,681

$73,681 Average annual expenses: $29,368

$29,368 Estimated annual savings: $44,313

$44,313 Years to save $1 million: 23

Minnesota

Average income per capita: $72,366

$72,366 Average annual expenses: $28,455

$28,455 Estimated annual savings: $43,911

$43,911 Years to save $1 million: 23

Nebraska

Average income per capita: $71,006

$71,006 Average annual expenses: $27,246

$27,246 Estimated annual savings: $43,760

$43,760 Years to save $1 million: 23

Colorado

Average income per capita: $79,746

$79,746 Average annual expenses: $36,320

$36,320 Estimated annual savings: $43,426

$43,426 Years to save $1 million: 23

North Dakota

Average income per capita: $71,574

$71,574 Average annual expenses: $28,607

$28,607 Estimated annual savings: $42,967

$42,967 Years to save $1 million: 23

Maryland

Average income per capita: $74,945

$74,945 Average annual expenses: $34,040

$34,040 Estimated annual savings: $40,905

$40,905 Years to save $1 million: 24

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Gold IRA Custodians and is accurate as of July 8, 2025.

