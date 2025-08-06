10 States Where You Can Become a Millionaire the Fastest

For many Americans, saving $1 million is a financial milestone they hope to achieve — and where you live can make a big difference in how fast you get there. Surprisingly, high-income states aren’t always the best bet, thanks to their steep living costs.
Find Out: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States
For You: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money
To find out where it’s fastest to save $1 million, Gold IRA Custodians analyzed income and cost-of-living data across all 50 states. Based on these numbers, they calculated how much the average person could realistically save each year to determine how long it would take to hit the seven-figure mark.
Here’s a look at the 10 states where the average person can reach millionaire status the quickest.
Wyoming
- Average income per capita: $81,918
- Average annual expenses: $31,948
- Estimated annual savings: $49,970
- Years to save $1 million: 20
Trending Now: Here’s the Toll Pass You’ll Need To Travel in All 50 States
Up Next: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State
Connecticut
- Average income per capita: $89,307
- Average annual expenses: $41,208
- Estimated annual savings: $48,099
- Years to save $1 million: 21
Good To Know: 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money
Illinois
- Average income per capita: $71,716
- Average annual expenses: $27,458
- Estimated annual savings: $44,258
- Years to save $1 million: 23
South Dakota
- Average income per capita: $72,546
- Average annual expenses: $28,365
- Estimated annual savings: $44,181
- Years to save $1 million: 23
Virginia
- Average income per capita: $73,681
- Average annual expenses: $29,368
- Estimated annual savings: $44,313
- Years to save $1 million: 23
Minnesota
- Average income per capita: $72,366
- Average annual expenses: $28,455
- Estimated annual savings: $43,911
- Years to save $1 million: 23
Check Out: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities
Nebraska
- Average income per capita: $71,006
- Average annual expenses: $27,246
- Estimated annual savings: $43,760
- Years to save $1 million: 23
Colorado
- Average income per capita: $79,746
- Average annual expenses: $36,320
- Estimated annual savings: $43,426
- Years to save $1 million: 23
North Dakota
- Average income per capita: $71,574
- Average annual expenses: $28,607
- Estimated annual savings: $42,967
- Years to save $1 million: 23
Maryland
- Average income per capita: $74,945
- Average annual expenses: $34,040
- Estimated annual savings: $40,905
- Years to save $1 million: 24
Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Gold IRA Custodians and is accurate as of July 8, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- I'm a Realtor: This Is Why No One Wants To See Your Home
- 3 Things Retirees Should Stop Buying To Save Money Amid Tariffs
- How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires -- and How You Can, Too
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States Where You Can Become a Millionaire the Fastest
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.