10 States Where the Ultra-Wealthy Can Find the Most Luxury Housing

Multimillionaries really aren’t unlike the rest of us. They too may feel concerned about finding housing that meets all their needs. But unlike most of us, spending millions of dollars on a home may be perfectly reasonable and within their budgets. Additionally, their “needs” in terms of housing may be more nuanced and indulgent than ours.

Where do the ultra-wealthy go to find luxury housing that checks off all their palatial boxes? Cabo Villa Vegas Dave, a luxury villa rental company, analyzed luxury houses that are worth at least $3 million, for each U.S. state, as found on Realtor.com. Those findings were compared to each state’s land area to identify the states offering the highest concentration of luxury properties for multimillionaires.

10. Delaware

Number of luxury houses: 32

32 Land area square mileage: 1,955

1,955 Square miles for every luxury house: 61

9. Maryland

Number of luxury houses: 182

182 Land area square mileage: 9,775

9,775 Square miles for every luxury house: 54

8. New York

Number of luxury houses: 1,465

1,465 Land area square mileage: 47,224

47,224 Square miles for every luxury house: 32

7. California

Number of luxury houses: 5,716

5,716 Land area square mileage: 155,973

155,973 Square miles for every luxury house: 27

6. Rhode Island

Number of luxury houses: 57

57 Land area square mileage: 1,034

1,034 Square miles for every luxury house: 18

5. Connecticut

Number of luxury houses: 292

292 Land area square mileage: 4,845

4,845 Square miles for every luxury house: 17

4. Hawaii

Number of luxury houses: 455

455 Land area square mileage: 6,423

6,423 Square miles for every luxury house: 14

3. Massachusetts

Number of luxury houses: 561

561 Land area square mileage: 7,838

7,838 Square miles for every luxury house: 14

2. New Jersey

Number of luxury houses: 591

591 Land area square mileage: 7,419

7,419 Square miles for every luxury house: 13

1. Florida

Number of luxury houses: 6,117

6,117 Land area square mileage: 53,997

53,997 Square miles for every luxury house: 9

