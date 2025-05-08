10 States Where the Ultra-Wealthy Can Find the Most Luxury Housing

Multimillionaries really aren’t unlike the rest of us. They too may feel concerned about finding housing that meets all their needs. But unlike most of us, spending millions of dollars on a home may be perfectly reasonable and within their budgets. Additionally, their “needs” in terms of housing may be more nuanced and indulgent than ours.
Where do the ultra-wealthy go to find luxury housing that checks off all their palatial boxes? Cabo Villa Vegas Dave, a luxury villa rental company, analyzed luxury houses that are worth at least $3 million, for each U.S. state, as found on Realtor.com. Those findings were compared to each state’s land area to identify the states offering the highest concentration of luxury properties for multimillionaires.
10. Delaware
- Number of luxury houses: 32
- Land area square mileage: 1,955
- Square miles for every luxury house: 61
9. Maryland
- Number of luxury houses: 182
- Land area square mileage: 9,775
- Square miles for every luxury house: 54
8. New York
- Number of luxury houses: 1,465
- Land area square mileage: 47,224
- Square miles for every luxury house: 32
7. California
- Number of luxury houses: 5,716
- Land area square mileage: 155,973
- Square miles for every luxury house: 27
6. Rhode Island
- Number of luxury houses: 57
- Land area square mileage: 1,034
- Square miles for every luxury house: 18
5. Connecticut
- Number of luxury houses: 292
- Land area square mileage: 4,845
- Square miles for every luxury house: 17
4. Hawaii
- Number of luxury houses: 455
- Land area square mileage: 6,423
- Square miles for every luxury house: 14
3. Massachusetts
- Number of luxury houses: 561
- Land area square mileage: 7,838
- Square miles for every luxury house: 14
2. New Jersey
- Number of luxury houses: 591
- Land area square mileage: 7,419
- Square miles for every luxury house: 13
1. Florida
- Number of luxury houses: 6,117
- Land area square mileage: 53,997
- Square miles for every luxury house: 9
