10 States Where It Takes the Longest To Sell a Home — and What To Do About It

Nationwide, the average real estate sale listing goes under contract in about 33 days, according to the most recent data from Zillow. But national averages don’t necessarily reflect what’s happening in a particular local market. For that, you have to look closer to home.

To identify the fastest- and slowest-selling state and local real estate markets, the discount real estate brokerage Clever analyzed 2024 data from the 50 most-populous U.S. metropolitan areas. States with the longest average days on the market all had one thing in common: a housing supply larger than the national median supply of 2.8 months.

10 Slowest States for Real Estate Sales

Hawaii Median days on market: 80 Months of housing supply: 5.6

Montana Median days on market: 78 Months of housing supply: 5.2

Louisiana Median days on market: 69 Months of housing supply: 3.9

South Carolina Median days on market: 68 Months of housing supply: 3.9

South Dakota Median days on market: 65 Months of housing supply: 3.9

Florida Median days on market: 61 Months of housing supply: 5.2

Tennessee Median days on market: 58 Months of housing supply: 3.8

North Dakota Median days on market: 58 Months of housing supply: 3.2

West Virginia Median days on market: 55 Months of housing supply: 3.1

Arizona Median days on market: 55 Months of housing supply: 3.6



How To Sell Your House Faster in Any Market

No matter where you live, the right approach can sell your home faster, and for a fair price.

Work With an Agent

Hiring a real estate agent with experience selling homes in your neighborhood is the best way to get your home under contract fast. The agent will provide a realistic price recommendation based on recently closed sales of similar nearby homes. They’ll also list your home in the multiple listings service, where every buyer’s agent in the network has access to it, and negotiate with buyers on your behalf.

Price Realistically

Market value is whatever price the market will bear. Price too high, especially in a declining market like Florida, and you could find yourself in a “race to the bottom” — chasing increasingly low-ball offers.

Make a Good First Impression

It goes without saying that your home should be clean and uncluttered when you list it. However, real estate guru Barbara Corcoran shared with CNBC Make It that she advises sellers to put most of their time and money into three particular areas that make immediate impressions on buyers.

Curb appeal: Your home should have a fresh and inviting front door, clean exterior surfaces and walkways and well-maintained grass and shrubs.

Your home should have a fresh and inviting front door, clean exterior surfaces and walkways and well-maintained grass and shrubs. Kitchen: New-looking cabinet finishes and a new, immaculate refrigerator encourage buyers to make an offer.

New-looking cabinet finishes and a new, immaculate refrigerator encourage buyers to make an offer. Living room: Making the room feel bigger with fresh paint, good lighting and large rugs gives the impression of larger living space throughout your home.

Provide a Home Inspection

A seller-provided inspection can be an excellent marketing tool. The buyer will likely have their own inspection done after their offer has been accepted. But in addition to alerting you to potential repair issues before you list your home, the report can help you justify your listing price.

