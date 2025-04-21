10 States Where House Flippers Are Making the Highest Profit

It’s easy to watch house-flipping TV shows and believe the investment always brings maximum profits. While profitability is attainable for house flippers, that can turn south just like any other investment. Flippers must consider numerous factors when purchasing a property, including costs to renovate, location, taxes and time necessary to remodel before deciding on a property.
However, profitability starts with having a house-flipping business plan, as that will guide investors in selecting the right properties. A recent study from Badeloft USA1 revealed that some states are better than others to flip a house.
In these states, houses have fewer days on the market and lower remodeling costs, which are key in finding a good property to flip. The study looks at average remodeling price, recently sold houses per 100,000 residents, average house sale price and days on the market. Then, it assigns each state a house-flipping score to identify the top 10 states to flip a house.
Here’s a look at which states are the most profitable for house flippers.
Vermont
- Remodeling price: $33,100
- Recently sold houses per 100,000 residents: 6,230
- House sale price: $387,900
- Days on the market: 32
- House flipping score: 99
Maine
- Remodeling price: $27,400
- Recently sold houses per 100,000 residents: 5,401
- House sale price: $385,800
- Days on the market: 33
- House flipping score: 95
New Hampshire
- Remodeling price: $33,100
- Recently sold houses per 100,000 residents: 4,966
- House sale price: $462,400
- Days on the market: 33
- House flipping score: 93
Delaware
- Remodeling price: $38,000
- Recently sold houses per 100,000 residents: 5,566
- House sale price: $375,050
- Days on the market: 35
- House flipping score: 86
Rhode Island
- Remodeling price: $37,100
- Recently sold houses per 100,000 residents: 3,849
- House sale price: $447,900
- Days on the market: 28
- House flipping score: 85
Hawaii
- Remodeling price: $44,800
- Recently sold houses per 100,000 residents: 3,180
- House sale price: $829,900
- Days on the market: 47
- House flipping score: 83
Connecticut
- Remodeling price: $45,600
- Recently sold houses per 100,000 residents: 4,204
- House sale price: $394,100
- Days on the market: 27
- House flipping score: 79
Virginia
- Remodeling price: $39,200
- Recently sold houses per 100,000 residents: 4,706
- House sale price: $382,900
- Days on the market: 37
- House flipping score: 76
North Carolina
- Remodeling price: $48,800
- Recently sold houses per 100,000 residents: 6,649
- House sale price: $325,000
- Days on the market: 45
- House flipping score: 74
Massachusetts
- Remodeling price: $53,400
- Recently sold houses per 100,000 residents: 3,193
- House sale price: $605,600
- Days on the market: 36
- House flipping score: 71
House flipping can be profitable, but it’s not as easy as HGTV shows may indicate.
“House flipping proves to be a profitable endeavor in many states, particularly those where the cost of remodeling is relatively low and the potential for high sale prices is strong,” said a spokesperson from Badeloft USA. “It’s important to consider that prioritizing premium-quality renovations is essential to maximizing the property’s value and securing a profitable return. Carefully selected and stylish furnishings that complement these renovations can further enhance the home’s appeal, making it even more marketable and increasing its overall value.”
With planning and a keen eye, earning a profit flipping houses is achievable.
Sources
