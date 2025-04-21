10 States Where House Flippers Are Making the Highest Profit

It’s easy to watch house-flipping TV shows and believe the investment always brings maximum profits. While profitability is attainable for house flippers, that can turn south just like any other investment. Flippers must consider numerous factors when purchasing a property, including costs to renovate, location, taxes and time necessary to remodel before deciding on a property.

However, profitability starts with having a house-flipping business plan, as that will guide investors in selecting the right properties. A recent study from Badeloft USA revealed that some states are better than others to flip a house.

In these states, houses have fewer days on the market and lower remodeling costs, which are key in finding a good property to flip. The study looks at average remodeling price, recently sold houses per 100,000 residents, average house sale price and days on the market. Then, it assigns each state a house-flipping score to identify the top 10 states to flip a house.

Here’s a look at which states are the most profitable for house flippers.

Vermont

Remodeling price : $33,100

: $33,100 Recently sold houses per 100,000 residents : 6,230

: 6,230 House sale price : $387,900

: $387,900 Days on the market : 32

: 32 House flipping score: 99

Maine

Remodeling price : $27,400

: $27,400 Recently sold houses per 100,000 residents : 5,401

: 5,401 House sale price : $385,800

: $385,800 Days on the market : 33

: 33 House flipping score: 95

New Hampshire

Remodeling price : $33,100

: $33,100 Recently sold houses per 100,000 residents : 4,966

: 4,966 House sale price : $462,400

: $462,400 Days on the market : 33

: 33 House flipping score: 93

Delaware

Remodeling price : $38,000

: $38,000 Recently sold houses per 100,000 residents : 5,566

: 5,566 House sale price : $375,050

: $375,050 Days on the market : 35

: 35 House flipping score: 86

Rhode Island

Remodeling price : $37,100

: $37,100 Recently sold houses per 100,000 residents : 3,849

: 3,849 House sale price : $447,900

: $447,900 Days on the market : 28

: 28 House flipping score: 85

Hawaii

Remodeling price : $44,800

: $44,800 Recently sold houses per 100,000 residents : 3,180

: 3,180 House sale price : $829,900

: $829,900 Days on the market : 47

: 47 House flipping score: 83

Connecticut

Remodeling price : $45,600

: $45,600 Recently sold houses per 100,000 residents : 4,204

: 4,204 House sale price : $394,100

: $394,100 Days on the market : 27

: 27 House flipping score: 79

Virginia

Remodeling price : $39,200

: $39,200 Recently sold houses per 100,000 residents : 4,706

: 4,706 House sale price : $382,900

: $382,900 Days on the market : 37

: 37 House flipping score: 76

North Carolina

Remodeling price : $48,800

: $48,800 Recently sold houses per 100,000 residents : 6,649

: 6,649 House sale price : $325,000

: $325,000 Days on the market : 45

: 45 House flipping score: 74

Massachusetts

Remodeling price : $53,400

: $53,400 Recently sold houses per 100,000 residents : 3,193

: 3,193 House sale price : $605,600

: $605,600 Days on the market : 36

: 36 House flipping score: 71

House flipping can be profitable, but it’s not as easy as HGTV shows may indicate.

“House flipping proves to be a profitable endeavor in many states, particularly those where the cost of remodeling is relatively low and the potential for high sale prices is strong,” said a spokesperson from Badeloft USA. “It’s important to consider that prioritizing premium-quality renovations is essential to maximizing the property’s value and securing a profitable return. Carefully selected and stylish furnishings that complement these renovations can further enhance the home’s appeal, making it even more marketable and increasing its overall value.”

With planning and a keen eye, earning a profit flipping houses is achievable.

