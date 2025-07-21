Personal Finance

10 States Where Homeowners Are Most Likely To Benefit From Trump’s SALT Tax Break

July 21, 2025 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

President Donald Trump’s newly passed “One Big Beautiful Bill” includes a major win for homeowners in high-tax states: a sharp increase in the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction cap. The cap will jump from $10,000 to $40,000 for most taxpayers, allowing them to deduct more in property and income taxes from their federal returns.

This change is especially impactful for homeowners in states with high property taxes, where many residents already exceed the $10,000 cap. According to a recent Axios analysis, these 10 states have the highest share of homes taxed at $10,000 or more, making their residents the biggest beneficiaries of the new deduction.

Basking Ridge New Jersey Zillow

1. New Jersey

  • Share of properties taxed at least $10,000: 39.9%

West Village New York Zillow

2. New York

  • Share of properties taxed at least $10,000: 25.9%

Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

3. Connecticut

  • Share of properties taxed at least $10,000: 19.4%
Oakland California luxury house mansion Zillow

4. California

  • Share of properties taxed at least $10,000: 19.3%
Salem Massachusetts Zillow

5. Massachusetts

  • Share of properties taxed at least $10,000: 18.4%

White clapboard house with a white picket fence.

6. New Hampshire

  • Share of properties taxed at least $10,000: 16.3%
American suburban houseCheck a special lightbox with more real estate photos:.

7. Illinois

  • Share of properties taxed at least $10,000: 13.7%
Southlake Texas Zillow

8. Texas

  • Share of properties taxed at least $10,000: 12.4%

Rhode Island: Bristol House Bed & Breakfast

9. Rhode Island

  • Share of properties taxed at least $10,000: 9.3%
Launiupoko Hawaii Zillow

10. Hawaii

  • Share of properties taxed at least $10,000: 8.9%

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Axios and is accurate as of July 1, 2025.

