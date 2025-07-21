10 States Where Homeowners Are Most Likely To Benefit From Trump’s SALT Tax Break

President Donald Trump’s newly passed “One Big Beautiful Bill” includes a major win for homeowners in high-tax states: a sharp increase in the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction cap. The cap will jump from $10,000 to $40,000 for most taxpayers, allowing them to deduct more in property and income taxes from their federal returns.
This change is especially impactful for homeowners in states with high property taxes, where many residents already exceed the $10,000 cap. According to a recent Axios analysis, these 10 states have the highest share of homes taxed at $10,000 or more, making their residents the biggest beneficiaries of the new deduction.
1. New Jersey
- Share of properties taxed at least $10,000: 39.9%
2. New York
- Share of properties taxed at least $10,000: 25.9%
3. Connecticut
- Share of properties taxed at least $10,000: 19.4%
4. California
- Share of properties taxed at least $10,000: 19.3%
5. Massachusetts
- Share of properties taxed at least $10,000: 18.4%
6. New Hampshire
- Share of properties taxed at least $10,000: 16.3%
7. Illinois
- Share of properties taxed at least $10,000: 13.7%
8. Texas
- Share of properties taxed at least $10,000: 12.4%
9. Rhode Island
- Share of properties taxed at least $10,000: 9.3%
10. Hawaii
- Share of properties taxed at least $10,000: 8.9%
Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Axios and is accurate as of July 1, 2025.
