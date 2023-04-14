10 States Where Gas Prices Are Rising Fastest — and the Cheapest Spot to Fill Up in Each

Gas prices are at their highest point so far in 2023 after rising 20 cents in the past month, but you can still find deals on gas even in states where costs are shooting up.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the U.S. was $3.66 on Friday, according to AAA, an increase of 8 cents over last week. Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for the auto club, explained in a report that the high price of oil is the “main culprit” for the rise in gas prices.

Drivers are now paying more to fill up as a result of recently announced oil supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing countries in the OPEC+ group.

Crude oil, which accounts for about 53% of what drivers pay for a gallon of gas, was trading at around $82 per a barrel on Friday, according to the West Texas Intermediate measure. Oil prices are up nearly 9% since the surprise OPEC+ announcement on April 2.

Seasonal trends are at play as well. Gas prices typically rise around this time of year as the weather gets warmer, which usually leads to an increase in how much Americans drive. And prices tend to tick up during the annual transition to more expensive summer-grade gasoline — a process that’s still ongoing right now.

Last spring, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, gas prices were rising on their way to a record high of $5.02 in June. Today’s gas prices are 41 cents lower than the average a year ago ($4.07 per gallon), and they’re down $1.35 from the all-time high.

States where gas prices are rising fastest

In the past week, gas prices have gone up 8 cents nationally, and the increases have been much larger than that in certain areas.

Here are the 10 states where prices are rising fastest, as well as the cheapest gas station in each state as of April 14, according to data from AAA and GasBuddy:

Arizona

Gas prices: +18 cents in the past week

Average gas price: $4.54

Cheapest gas station: Thalypo in Mohave Valley (1520 Courtwright Road) — $3.33

North Dakota

Gas prices: +17 cents in the past week

Average gas price: $3.48

Cheapest gas station: PetroServe USA in Fargo (205 NP Ave.) — $3.09

South Dakota

Gas prices: +17 cents in the past week

Average gas price: $3.53

Cheapest gas station: Little Dukes in Mitchell (1800 N. Main St.) — $3.14

Nebraska

Gas prices: +16 cents in the past week

Average gas price: $3.53

Cheapest gas station: Phillips 66, Western Convenience in Sidney (440 E. Illinois St.) — $3.14

Indiana

Gas prices: +16 cents in the past week

Average gas price: $3.73

Cheapest gas station: Exxon in Elkhart (245 W. Hively Ave.) — $3.19

Kansas

Gas prices: +15 cents in the past week

Average gas price: $3.33

Cheapest gas station: Leavenworth County Co-Op in Lansing (1101 Industrial St.) — $2.84

New Mexico

Gas prices: +15 cents in the past week

Average gas price: $3.62

Cheapest gas station: Murphy Express in Las Cruces (1290 S. Valley Drive) — $3.19

Iowa

Gas prices: +14 cents in the past week

Average gas price: $3.53

Cheapest gas station: GD Xpress in Davenport (4607 N. Pine St.) — $3.09

Illinois

Gas prices: +14 cents in the past week

Average gas price: $4.07

Cheapest gas station: Circle K in Edwardsville (1089 S. State Route 157) — $3.26

Oklahoma

Gas prices: +14 cents in the past week

Average gas price: $3.33

Cheapest gas station: Love’s Country Store in Oklahoma City (3233 SW 89th St.) — $2.65

More from Money:

7 Best Car Loan Rates of 2023

How to Save Money on Gas

The Average New Car Is Finally Selling Below the Sticker Price Again

© Copyright 2023 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.